For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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How the 2024 Election Was Stolen with This Will Hold

A recording from Andra Watkins's live video
Andra Watkins's avatar
This Will Hold's avatar
Andra Watkins and This Will Hold
Jun 25, 2026

We had a big crowd in yesterday’s Substack LIVE with This Will Hold. Before I drop some backup links to their investigation of the 2024 election, here’s your action item:

Call every Blue state AG’s office. Give them a link to This Will Hold and demand that they 1. investigate the 2024 election in their state; and 2. sue for emergency voting systems (without machines) in the 2026 midterms because of how the 2024 election was manipulated.

If you live in a Red state, you can still call Blue state AGs.

To find each Blue state AG’s office phone number, use Find My Attorney General. GO HERE.

When I have a link to a script provided by This Will Hold, I’ll include it.

As always, people who prefer reading a transcript can find one at the Transcript button below the video.

Here are a few links to This Will Hold’s ongoing investigation of the US voting system. Please take extra time today to read them (if you haven’t already.)

This Will Hold
$40 Million From Elon Couldn't Buy Ashley St. Clair's Silence—And Denver Riggleman Can't Handle the Truth
Methodology…
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a month ago · 2038 likes · 146 comments · This Will Hold
This Will Hold
Tech Whistleblower: The UAE Colluded With Elon Musk to Interfere In the 2024 Election
Vincent Reed didn’t go looking for any of this. He was brought in through a door that looked like opportunity, and by the time he saw what was behind it, leaving had become its own kind of danger…
Read more
20 days ago · 3025 likes · 284 comments · This Will Hold
This Will Hold
She Won: Georgia Used a Fake County Vote Bank In the 2024 Election
Data Changed After Tabulation…
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11 days ago · 3222 likes · 248 comments · This Will Hold
This Will Hold
How a Last Minute Change to Election Equipment Uncovered a Stolen Election
The Architecture of a Takeover…
Read more
4 days ago · 3036 likes · 326 comments · This Will Hold

Subscribe to This Will Hold and support their vital work for free and fair elections and democracy.

This Will Hold
The truth they're not telling you—politics, technology, and sarcasm, not necessarily in that order.

Thank you God, Heather Lindsay, Bob B., An Mcgreevy, Linda Aldrich, and many others for tuning into my live video with This Will Hold! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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