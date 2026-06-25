How the 2024 Election Was Stolen with This Will Hold

We had a big crowd in yesterday’s Substack LIVE with This Will Hold. Before I drop some backup links to their investigation of the 2024 election, here’s your action item:

Call every Blue state AG’s office. Give them a link to This Will Hold and demand that they 1. investigate the 2024 election in their state; and 2. sue for emergency voting systems (without machines) in the 2026 midterms because of how the 2024 election was manipulated.

If you live in a Red state, you can still call Blue state AGs.

To find each Blue state AG’s office phone number, use Find My Attorney General. GO HERE.

When I have a link to a script provided by This Will Hold, I’ll include it.