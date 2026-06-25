How the 2024 Election Was Stolen with This Will Hold

We had a big crowd in yesterday’s Substack LIVE with This Will Hold. Before I drop some backup links to their investigation of the 2024 election, here’s your action item:
Call every Blue state AG’s office. Give them a link to This Will Hold and demand that they 1. investigate the 2024 election in their state; and 2. sue for emergency voting systems (without machines) in the 2026 midterms because of how the 2024 election was manipulated.
If you live in a Red state, you can still call Blue state AGs.
To find each Blue state AG’s office phone number, use Find My Attorney General. GO HERE.
When I have a link to a script provided by This Will Hold, I’ll include it.
As always, people who prefer reading a transcript can find one at the Transcript button below the video.
Here are a few links to This Will Hold’s ongoing investigation of the US voting system. Please take extra time today to read them (if you haven’t already.)
Subscribe to This Will Hold and support their vital work for free and fair elections and democracy.
Thank you God, Heather Lindsay, Bob B., An Mcgreevy, Linda Aldrich, and many others for tuning into my live video with This Will Hold! Join me for my next live video in the app.