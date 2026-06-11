For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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KATHLEEN MOONEY's avatar
KATHLEEN MOONEY
4h

Computer generated reading doesn’t do your writing justice. Something about the pace . Plus I miss your voice 👏

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3 replies by Andra Watkins and others
Tony DeGruy's avatar
Tony DeGruy
4h

Christ have mercy on those delusional practitioners of WCN.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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