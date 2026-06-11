People often ask me what to do with my work. Sometimes, it’s easy to outline actions people can take. With this one, the actions are: If you’re currently serving in the US military and are up for re-enlistment, DO NOT RE-ENLIST. If you’re considering US military service, DO NOT ENLIST. If you know and love a soldier who has several years remaining on their term, share this series of newsletters with them. It could help them navigate their remaining time in service and make personal decisions about what they will and will not do. Upgrade to PAID

Pete Hegseth doesn’t believe in “secular” therapy or mental health interventions. This WCN belief is in line with his changes to military religious classifications.

From the Washington Post:

In speaking earlier this year about his plan to trim down the code list, and to scrap the Army’s spiritual fitness guide, Hegseth has talked about his own view of faith, saying military religious services should be more focused on “truth” and less on self-care. (Note from Andra: Remember TRUTH always means THE BIBLE when uttered by a White Christian Nationalist.) The former Fox News host‘s handling of religion within the Defense Department has repeatedly been questioned. He has urged chaplains to speak more about scripture than psychology, and hosts monthly evangelical worship services that legal experts say are unprecedented. - Washington Post, June 9 2026

On 15 March 2024, I answered the following reader question: How do Christian Nationalists view therapy? In light of Hegseth’s elevation of Christian Nationalist tools to treat a soldier’s mental health, I believe it is valuable to re-run that newsletter in full today.

This review isn’t merely for those concerned about mental health fitness in the US military. It extends to all mental health functions in the United States. I added updated comments throughout.

Imagine you’re a 14-year-old boy. Puberty has knocked you sideways, and you have so many confusing feelings. Rage. Horniness. Depression. Anxiety.

Sexual fantasies about one of your Christian school classmates. One of your MALE classmates.

Your pastor says same-sex attraction is perversion, a sinful choice. So does your Sunday school teacher. Your youth pastor. Your coach. Every Christian school teacher agrees. So do your parents.

You can’t tell anyone about this perverted desire, this secret sin. Instead, you reduce your sexual fantasies to graphic drawings you hide under your bed. Maybe your mom will find them when she’s cleaning your room and the truth will set you free. But she scrawls I am so ashamed of you across the top of the stack and orders you to ignore this sinful urge.

You wobble under the weight of who you are, but you are crushed when you realize it can never be. So you decide to end your life.

Only your parents discover you with the loaded pistol they keep to defend the house. They convince you not to pull the trigger, and they rush you to a staff pastor at church.

To the staff pastor’s credit, he realizes this situation needs more than prayer and Bible study, his standard counseling tools. He recommends a Christian gay conversion therapy program in another state.

But your parents have sat in the same pew for over a decade. They have heard the pastor repeatedly proclaim that Bible reading and prayer are the only tools Christians need to fix every problem. Psychotherapy and secular counseling use scientific tools and liberal expertise that make Christians question their Bibles. They decide to double down on family devotional and prayer times.

Plus, they send you for weekly counseling sessions with a staff pastor who goes through the Bible and hammers all the ways God says homosexuality is wrong. At the end of every session, you pray that God will rid you of this sinful urge.

You never get the professional help you need. Your life is littered with a failed marriage, estranged family, lost jobs, and little friendship. In your forties, you finally succeed in ending your life.

Christian Nationalists believe the Bible contains everything God meant for humans to know. Including the keys to mental illness.

They do not endorse secular therapy methods and are suspicious of psychologists and psychiatrists who do not profess to be Christians. They genuinely believe every problem can be solved by Bible reading and prayer.

(Added today: The above sentiments undergird Hegseth’s attacks on secular therapy in the military and his elevation of “scripture.” While he may try to argue that “scripture” can mean any faith document, he means THE BIBLE. The only “scripture” to a man like Hegseth is THE BIBLE.)

These tools undergird counseling centers like Onward Christian Counseling Services, a business operated by House Speaker Mike Johnson’s wife. (See “Promoting Stable and Flourishing Married (Heterosexual) Families HERE.) Christian Nationalists believe their interpretation of the Bible must undergird all forms of therapy.

(Added today: Which is why Hegseth required “scripture” to be elevated over secular counseling tools.)

This is why the state of Texas replaced trained public school counselors with untrained chaplains. It is why religiously-affiliated addiction programs bring in unqualified counselors to read the Bible and pray with clients instead of creating addiction treatment plans. After a lifetime of dysfunctional behaviors and choices, I was in my 50s before I was deconstructed enough to seek secular therapy.

It is why Christian Nationalist Republicans offer thoughts and prayers after every mass shooting: They believe the scourge of gun violence is divine judgment on a nation that has rejected the One True God. Potential shooters wouldn’t bow to their mental health issues and kill people if they had access to Bible reading, prayer, and Christian fellowship.

Jesus makes it clear over and over again in the Gospels that fear and anger are serious dangers that Christians must be alert to and overcome. Fear and anger are basic human emotions that everyone experiences, just as Jesus himself did. At every turn he preaches against violence, warns about the dangers of fear and anger, and admonishes his followers when they are inclined to harm others in any way. Source: The National Catholic Reporter

Many Christian Nationalists do not endorse pharmaceutical mental health interventions. They view their ubiquity as a weakness of faith, a reliance on man-made substances when the Bible is all a person needs to be whole.

(Added today: This is why the regime is attacking pharmaceutical mental health treatments. They don’t believe mental health issues arise from medical conditions; they are caused by “sin,” “bad choices,” “a worldly lifestyle,” and similar. RFK Jr and Dr Oz are following the WCN plan for mental health, whether or not they admit it.)

White Christian Nationalists like Pete Hegseth believe everything humans need to function is contained in his interpretation of the Bible. He is transforming the United States military to provide forced WCN religious indoctrination and call it “therapy.”

Longtime supporter Lynn Feinerman sent me a link to her latest story at Women Rising Radio yesterday. It’s about the assault on our elections and election integrity. GO HERE to listen. Click the button below to share this newsletter. Share

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