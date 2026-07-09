Today’s newsletter isn’t about Doug Wilson’s comments to a female Muslim reporter. I dropped a clip below in case anyone missed it:

Since I began this work, I have warned Americans (and the world) that White Christian Nationalists intended to create a WCN theocracy/theonomy.

I was not hysterical. I was not exaggerating. Project 2025 has always been a plan that would lead to a nation where only White Christian men and their billionaire overlords would rule AND be the only ones who vote.

Readers who found me in 2024 aren’t blindsided today. Please help me stay in this chair. If you can afford to, click the button below and upgrade to paid. $8/month. $60/year. A one-month sub nets subscribers 3 free downloadable books, direct access to comments and private messages, online events, and more. Upgrade to PAID

Doug Wilson is this arrogant right now because he effectively controls the Pentagon. He is Pete Hegseth’s spiritual daddy. Together, they are consolidating WCN power over the United States military. Not for the executive. FOR WHITE CHRISTIAN NATIONALISTS LIKE THEM.

As unpleasant as it is, more Americans must wake up and grasp these stakes. We can still organize as communities to support each other while we opt out of this government and its economy.

Please share this work with more of your connections. I know these politics-and-religion conversations aren’t easy, but they are vital to helping more people on this planet understand how radicalized and extreme WCNs are. Share

Photo by Documerica on Unsplash

Yesterday, I wrote about how NSPM-7 could very likely be used to enforce White Christian Nationalist blasphemy laws. Also known as disagreeing with anything a White Christian Nationalist says.

Today, let’s take a trip back to 2001.

I was at my desk at the law firm I managed when a paralegal popped her head in my door and said A plane just hit the World Trade Center.

I thought it was an accident. I remember saying something like Well, I guess with all those planes and tall buildings, that was bound to happen sooner or later.

When the second plane hit, everyone knew: This was a coordinated terror attack.

In response to an outrageous, deadly attack on United States soil, our government passed the USA Patriot Act of 2001. Its framers hoped to prevent future domestic terror attacks like September 11, 2001.

I don’t know whether the people who wrote it were traumatized, but its erosion of freedoms was sold as necessary to protect a grieving nation. It created new means of surveilling people in order to root out terrorists and prevent them from killing again.

The American people accepted this weakening of our Constitutional framework because we were gutted. Keening. Decimated.

The USA Patriot Act of 2001 defines DOMESTIC TERRORISM thusly:

Domestic terrorism is defined under U.S. federal law (18 U.S.C. § 2331(5)) as activities that: (A) involve acts dangerous to human life violating federal or state criminal laws; (B) appear intended to intimidate/coerce a civilian population, influence government policy by intimidation/coercion, or affect government conduct via mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping; and (C) occur primarily within U.S. territorial jurisdiction. (Source: Cornell Law)

Dangerous to human life.

Intimidation/coercion.

Mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping.

Viewed through the lens of 9.11, this definition of domestic terrorism doesn’t seem like overreach.

But the folks at the Heritage Foundation became enamored with LETTER B. Let’s segregate it from the definition of domestic terror and break it down into its parts.

appear intended to intimidate/coerce a civilian population (Part 1)

Many Americans read that line and remembered a foreign embassy and blindfolded American hostages. They imagined jihadists taking over our streets and driving car bombs into our public spaces. The constant threat or planning of such actions leads to intimidation/coercion of a civilian population, and of course we should prosecute it, even if it means we give up a few of our freedoms…or so went the rationale.

influence government policy by intimidation/coercion (Part 2)

The same fears animated these six seemingly necessary words.

affect government conduct via mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping (Part 3)

This is the only part of letter B that actually describes domestic terror. In my view, it was a necessary addition to mask the wide-ranging, subjective behaviors the federal government intended to surveil.

The USA Patriot Act of 2001, Domestic Terrorism, Letter B, parts 1 and 2 are the basis for NSPM-7.

White Christian Nationalists view ALL DISAGREEMENT as violence that must be met with equal force. Hence, men like Joel Webbon believe he should be able to jail and seize property from those who fly PRIDE flags. (See yesterday’s newsletter linked above for video.)

WCNs like him believe two men holding hands, PRIDE flags, transgender bodies, and females beyond the kitchen represent intimidation/coercion of a civilian population. These “woke” ideals influenced government policy by intimidation/coercion.

This is how they twisted the USA Patriot Act of 2001 to meet their Christo-fascist goals. Since Section B, Parts 1 and 2 were so nebulous, so subjective, so ill-defined, the Heritage Foundation (given his ruthless skill with this kind of thing, I’d wager Russ Vought was the mastermind) defined domestic terror as anyone who disagrees with a White Christian Nationalist.

Getting rid of NSPM-7 also means abolishing the USA Patriot Act of 2001. So everyone knows what we must demand and make happen.

I’m adding it to our list of Constitutional demands on the We the People tab. Readers can click the button below to find our collective project to reimagine a Constitution for ALL PEOPLE.

We the People

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