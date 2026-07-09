For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Kay-El's avatar
Kay-El
10h

By this definition I am a domestic terrorist, yet I’ve done nothing to strike terror into anybody……unless you count the pentagram I put on my front door to ward off religious kooks.

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8 replies by Andra Watkins and others
Elizabeth Fenlon's avatar
Elizabeth Fenlon
9h

I read years ago in multiple places that the “Patriot Act” was written months BEFORE 9/11 ever happened. Cheney the mastermind and actual president. They wanted a reason to pass it. Think about it. Documentaries about how quickly the buildings melted and collapsed have lots to say.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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