How This Video From Last May Relates to This Week's Changes at the Pentagon

I tried to take this week off to celebrate a special milestone. I really did.

But fascists never take a break. They’ve been especially busy this week, using the cover of a failing Middle East conflagration to radicalize more people on the home front.

I made this video last May. It might seem like a personal indulgence at first, but it spoke to the initiation of “optional” church services at the Pentagon. I warned Americans that in high control indoctrination, attendance is never “optional.”

This week, Pete Hegseth - initiator of the Pentagon church services - said this per The Guardian:

The defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, prayed during a religious service at the Pentagon that there be “overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy”. The Christian worship service, held on Wednesday before military and civilian workers at the Pentagon, was Hegseth’s first since the Iran war began, the Associated Press reported. The remarks came a day after Hegseth announced changes to the military’s chaplain corps, which he said in a video message had been “infected by political correctness and secular humanism” until they were “watered down” to be “nothing more than therapists” who focused more on “self-help and self-care” than faith or virtue. SOURCE: The Guardian

I also remind readers of this March 2024 newsletter, where I explained that Christian Nationalists don’t believe in secular therapy:

Here’s an excerpt:

Christian Nationalists believe the Bible contains everything God meant for humans to know. Including the keys to mental illness. They do not endorse secular therapy methods and are suspicious of psychologists and psychiatrists who do not profess to be Christians. They genuinely believe every problem can be solved by Bible reading and prayer.

And here’s Mark Andreessen, one of Substack’s biggest investors, talking about how he doesn’t “do” introspection.

Introspection was the combination of neuroticism, narcissism, and thumbsucking, the venture capitalist wrote…Serial entrepreneur Ryan Carson wrote that he didn't have the patience for introspection, journaling, or therapy. The clip "made me feel less bad about it," he wrote. (SOURCE: Business Insider)

I include this story on Andreessen because the techno-fascists and the Christo-fascists align on the demonization of therapy, introspection, and empathy. This is a coordinated assault on our humanity.

Americans, please understand what is happening here.

It’s bigger than a violation of separation of church and state. This is a coordinated campaign on multiple fronts to red-pill and radicalize millions of our soldiers. They are using established systems of WCN indoctrination, which shocks the brain’s fear center, the amygdala, thus making it receptive to WCN programming. At the same time, they are removing all non-WCN options for mental healthcare, as those options often identify and attempt to eradicate this kind of programming. They are trying to create a population of people who act without thinking, who follow one leader or small group of leaders, who will do hideous, inhuman things.

The end result will be a highly radicalized, extremist Christian Nationalist Revolutionary Guard.

They will be trained to see everyone who disagrees with them - from Muslims to progressive Christians to Democrats - as an enemy to be destroyed. Or to use the words of their radicalized, extremist religious fanatic leader: They will bring “overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy.”

I can’t make Americans understand that you won’t vote this out in the midterms. You won’t ride this out by keeping your heads down. And you won’t escape this even if you think you’re not impacted right now.

Though all of those things are true.

If you don’t want your children and grandchildren to live in a Christian Nationalist version of Iran or Afghanistan, you’d better do more than party at tomorrow’s No Kings protest. This is a ten-alarm fire, Americans. You are running out of time to save your country.