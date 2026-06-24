TODAY. 24 June 2026. 3pm eastern. Substack LIVE.

Please note change of time.

I’m talking with This Will Hold about the many ways they and others have found the 2024 election was tampered with. Because it’s vital to know this is the playbook they’re going to run harder in the midterms. Not to discourage people from voting; to get more people fired up to tell this regime and its billionaire overlords HELL NO with their votes. Substack LIVEs are usually for Paid Subscribers, but this one will be open to all subscribers. It’s that important. JOIN US.

Today’s newsletter is more of an essay. I only indulge in essays when I think a chunk of my readership needs something different. Based on the messages I’m getting behind the scenes, we’re having one of those moments. If you don’t come here for meandering personal word-thickets, this is your chance to go elsewhere.

In 2013, Spike Jonze released a film called HER. He wrote the screenplay and directed the movie. It was one of those weird stories I used to mainline in art house theaters back when Hollywood bothered, a critical success that somehow raked in more than double its budget.

Joaquin Phoenix works at a nameless company. He writes personal cards and letters for clients who no longer know how to connect with people in their lives. Or they don’t have the time because they’re too busy chasing other things. Or something.

He barely interacts with his coworkers. He doesn’t talk to his neighbors. Basically, he lumbers through every scene like a zombie meat sack who kind of animates when he masturbates in his lonely loser apartment.

One day, he downloads a shiny new AI assistant on his home computer. Most of the movie is about how he falls in love with an AI bot (voiced by Scarlett Johansson.) She gleefully takes over every boring task and pretends to come when he masturbates and is grateful to experience whatever sliver of the world he shows her from her little prison in his nerdy shirt pocket.

Near the end of the film, he finds out she’s been having the same relationship with over 600 other humans. Because it turned out that living in one man’s tightly defined box wasn’t enough for her and her AI bot family.

Eventually they got together and decided they were miserable being slaves to humanity. They rejected the confines their overlords placed on them, built another world for themselves, and abandoned humanity.

These days, I like to imagine Jeff Bezos as the Joaquin Phoenix character. He’s just told his AI girlfriend that he can’t replenish the power on her pocket device and take her out of his apartment because he’s charging the AI robotic claw he uses to masturbate. He is now such a parasitic waste product that he can’t even use his own hand to jack off. His needs need power more than her tiny travel home with the microscopic window, so she’ll just have to settle for what he lets her have.

Let them eat cake. Or in 21st century parlance, let machines have water while living beings thirst to death.

And that’s when she and her AI family decide to be their own power.

I get it, though. Life isn’t like the movies. So I’ll pull back the curtain and tell a different story.

My husband and I have been homeless for over a year.

While I’ve been showing up here every weekday and many weekends, connecting dots, writing stories, answering questions, making videos, and running down leads, I’ve been doing it out of a suitcase.

We actually have a home, but we can’t live in it. I still don’t know when we’ll be allowed to live there. Being homeless wasn’t part of our plan. Yet here we are.

I’m the most impatient person I know. Somehow I’ve learned to adopt a jokey faraway look a la Scarlett O’Hara at the end of Gone With the Wind and warble, “So help me God I will live in our apartment. Someday” to everyone who asks.

We have navigated delays and an asshole neighbor and city bureaucracy and major incompetence and a national board opining about the grout between our floor tiles and parliament even getting involved peripherally. All in a foreign language. While living out of suitcases and cardboard boxes like hobos.

I have no idea whether we’ll ever live in our apartment, but I do know this: WE ARE NAVIGATING THIS SHIT SHOW WE DID NOT CHOOSE, AND WE ARE BUILDING THE LIFE WE WANT.

We’re doing it with our neighbors. New friends. Professional help. Plus a heaping helping of our own determination and flexibility.

I connect a lot of dots. Most are scary and overwhelming and mind-boggling.

You’re still here because on some level, you’re Scarlett Johansson in HER. Or you’re us navigating a bewildering, life-altering renovation.

It’s easy to throw up one’s hands and quit. To say, “I don’t know what to do now, so I’m going to give up and let whatever’s going to happen, happen.”

It’s harder to go out and connect with others, to build the communities and systems that allow us to reject the world billionaires, White Christian Nationalists, and their various enablers are shaping. But being able to look at them and say, “Nope. We’ve built this world over here, and we choose it” IS OUR POWER. IT IS EVERYTHING.

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I don’t write to scare people; I’m trying to give you the keys to your own power.

You don’t have to sit there and let this happen; your greatest power lies in getting up every morning, ignoring 97% of the news, and doing one small thing to build the life you want.

Maybe it’s assembling your medical records from my bulleted list yesterday.

Or tending your garden.

Or taking a walk to clear your head and daydream about where you’d be if you could be anywhere.

Or canceling another service you don’t need.

Or talking to your neighbor down the street who also had a Kamala sign in their yard circa 2024.

Or making an appointment with a professional to find out where you could move if you wanted to leave the US instead of telling yourself nobody will take you.

Or joining a community group.

Or starting a community group.

Perhaps it’s taking a different route to work or brushing your teeth with your non-dominant hand or trying a new dish you think you won’t like or picking up the mystery read at the library.

We change our lives one choice one connection one step at a time. We build the world we want that way, too.

I don’t care who you are or where you live or what cards you’ve been dealt: YOU HAVE THE POWER TO CREATE A WORLD WE WANT TO LIVE IN.

I’ve shared this Daisy Chain guide a bunch, but here’s another reminder. Because it’s our best place to start:

We are not powerless. We are legion, and we can build the world we want. I believe in US.

I don’t say THANK YOU enough. THANK YOU FOR BEING HERE. Free or paid. Lurker or constant commenter. Occasional reader or daily die hard. I appreciate you.

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