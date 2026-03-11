If you don’t usually make time for video, PLEASE make an exception today. This interview with dr. g is ✨your weirdo friend✨ should be mandatory viewing for every person living in a US zip code.

For my fellow Gen Xers and above who can read faster than we can watch a video, I’ve included a downloadable transcript below.

For Such A Time As This March 10 Zoom W Dr 103KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr G is a professor of rhetoric, technical communication, and gender studies. They have over two decades of experience studying how to organize communities and seeing what works on the ground.

In this interview, we do a deep dive into their Substack newsletter “The Daisy Chain: A Neighbor’s Guide to Mass Cooperation.”

The Daisy Chain is primarily derived from Ghandi’s community efforts that ultimately defeated British colonizers in India. It organizes by ZIP CODE, including the 4-digits added to the end. This granularity gives users defined boundaries to form connections with people physically closest to them.

In the interview, Dr G discusses seven of the nineteen petals of the Daisy Chain. I love how they focus on play, passion, and creativity. They don’t make community organizing sound like work; they make it a blast.

Here are the seven petals we discuss in depth:

Food

Shelter

Health

Safety

We-conomics

Kinship

Creativity

Toward the end, we hit on a few of the other nineteen petals, including privacy, elections, and accountability.

The Daisy Chain is the simplest, yet most comprehensive, community organizing plan I’ve seen.

It takes the guesswork out of organizing by tightly defining your community by zip code + four.

It separates tasks so that everyone can do something they enjoy and feel passionate about.

It focuses on play and fun, connection and creativity instead of making community involvement a chore.

It is flexible enough to adapt to any community.

So do what one of Dr G’s readers did: Print out the Daisy Chain graphic in their newsletter. Leave it on your neighbors’ doors with a note asking if they’re interested in talking about the Daisy Chain. Get started with everyone who says YES. In a few weeks, you’ll have a vibrant, active Daisy Chain to support and protect your community.

Dr G is available to assist communities with the Daisy Chain.

They work with groups who have an active Daisy Chain in place. Please do not contact them to say, “I want to make a Daisy Chain but I don’t know where to start.” Get started. Determine your community’s resources and skill sets. Reach out to them with questions as you weave your chain. Readers can find them on Substack at dr. g is ✨your weirdo friend✨ .

Type in your email below to subscribe to their very useful Substack.

I mentioned two other interviews in this piece.

The first one deals with elections. I shared my interview with Liza Hameline on Sunday. This interview should be accessible to all subscribers.

I also mentioned an interview I did last March with Lexi, a cybersecurity expert. We talked about the DOGE cyberattack, how it could impact US citizens, and what people can do to protect themselves.

Remember: All of these community and privacy tools are part of fighting the fascist authoritarian takeover of our government.

In order to succeed, fascists need everyone to comply. They take over information points, destroy options, and consolidate necessities to make it impossible for people to connect and take care of each other.

By building communities that do not rely on these systems NOW, we give millions of US dwellers options that exist beyond their fascist structures. They will be weaker BECAUSE we can opt out. If enough of us opt out, they will never be able to fully consolidate power.

So let’s get busy with our Daisy Chains, everyone! WE CAN DO THIS!

To find your local Indivisible group (or to start one), GO HERE.

To find out more about community resources in your area, the ACLU might be a good place to start. GO HERE.

To see if there’s a Removal Coalition in your area, GO HERE.

If you’re in Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina, or Pennsylvania, you can connect with active Red Wine & Blue networks. GO HERE.

0:00 -4:26

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

ANNOUNCEMENTS:

This is a busy week, interview-wise.

Today at noon eastern, I’m chatting with ASK YOUR IRISH GRANNY at her YouTube channel. I’ll share a link to that conversation when it’s live.

Tomorrow, I’ll record my weekly Lincoln Square show (we almost have a name!) with Sam Osterhout. These conversations run on Sundays at 11am eastern on Substack. I’m usually in the chat to answer questions live.

Saturday, I’m speaking to Beaufort, South Carolina’s Indivisible Chapter by video link. If you’re in the area, Indivisible will meet at 11am eastern at the St Helena Branch Library. I’ll share a recording of this event. It may be a good tool for other Indivisible chapters.

Sunday, I’m speaking about Project 2026 to Democrats Abroad’s EU-based chapters (though people join worldwide.) If you’re a Democrats Abroad member, please join us at noon eastern. Once a recording is available, I’ll share a link.

And don’t forget! Next Friday, 20 March 2026 at noon eastern, our Democracy Reading Group hosts Lorissa Rinehart. To honor Women’s History Month, we’re discussing her book Winning the Earthquake: How Jeannette Rankin Defied All Odds to Become the First Woman in Congress. Get your copy HERE.