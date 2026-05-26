For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Laurie Larsen's avatar
Laurie Larsen
6h

I suggest travelers have something to place on crowded floor space so they can sit or even lay down in the airport, if stranded or delayed. And toilet paper…

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Jan Frederick's avatar
Jan Frederick
7h

Don't have any plans for international travel, but I thought of these things to add. If you are returning home and can't get a flight to your usual airport, look into a smaller, near-by airport. I say this because I live in Baton Rouge, which is just 70 min from MSY (the New Orleans Airport). The Baton Rouge airport is smaller, but they have Delta and American flights coming and going.

The other thing is, if you buy travel insurance. I recently saw a video about how not all travel insurance is equal. You would have to look for specifics before you buy to insure the emergency you are trying to cover is included. That was something I didn't know. Some emergency coverage is more expensive (sometimes a lot). Here is a link to the video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AvETZmDbWF0 Thank you, Andra.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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