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In yesterday’s newsletter, we covered DHS Director Markwayne Mullin’s threat to remove Customs and Border Patrol from blue state airports.

This story generated more commentary than is typical. Today, I’m elevating a couple of those observations. Maybe they can be more compelling than mine alone.

At the end, I include a checklist readers can use to prepare.

This former Oklahoman shared this last night:

I received this email testimonial from a reader:

In homeschool high school, a friend and I were performing a scene from The Importance of Being Earnest. My mom directed us and reminded my friend that her character, Gwendolyn, was more worldly than my innocent Cecily. My friend’s mom was NOT happy to hear that! My mom tried to explain that she didn’t mean anything negative by it, just that Gwendolyn lives in London and goes to the theater and the opera, and socializes more than Cecily, who is naturally more isolated from living in a rural area. They didn’t pull her from the performance or anything, but it was very striking to me as a 14-year-old that her family would be so against the consumption of art and culture -- things I had every intention of enjoying more of as soon as possible!

I also share the 3 December 2024 newsletter on envy and regret. You’re too worldly was what a few of the people I grew up with said when travel and theater and the arts started changing my life.

How to Prepare for Sudden Changes to International Travel

If you don’t already have international travel booked and don’t need to travel, stay home. Be a tourist in your own area or escape to your favorite Blue State attractions. If you have time, you can even take advantage of a revitalized Amtrak service. GO HERE for more. If you live close to the northern border, Canada can tick a lot of boxes while avoiding international flights. Montreal feels like Europe, and rural Quebec is a charming place in which to get lost. Toronto and Vancouver have different vibes, and both are worth exploring. My favorite off-the-beaten-path Canadian destination is Alberta’s Dinosaur Provincial Park. (I’m not as familiar with across-the-border destinations in Mexico. If you have a favorite, please add it in the comments!) If you have international travel booked after the World Cup ends on 19 July, knowledge is power in chaos. I haven’t told a single person to change or cancel travel plans. Instead, familiarize yourself with airline flight schedules through Red State airports. If Mullin makes sudden changes while you’re away, knowing your top five alternate options for getting home will help when you call. Customer service reps will be more harried than usual. In our experience, they respond well to I’ve already looked at these flights. Could you see if you have two seats available on any of them? Ask your international hotel about excess capacity when you check in. If your outgoing flight is delayed or canceled, will they be able to provide a room for a few extra days, a week, or more? Asking the concierge or manager this question on the front-end (with a tip) might ensure they think of you first if a crush of travelers are suddenly stranded. Invest in travel insurance. It costs extra, but given the chaos and uncertainty the regime is signaling, travel insurance is a must-buy. Read the fine print and make sure it covers this situation. Plan for the shit show when you pack. If the regime suddenly closes Blue State points of entry, Red State airports do not have excess capacity to absorb re-routed travelers. You could be in a Customs line all day. Wear your comfiest pair of shoes. Pack water and snacks. Download your favorite podcasts before you board at your international airport. Stock up on several good books. Have extra chargers and batteries. Try to avoid checking luggage, as much could be lost, pilfered, or misplaced. Everyone will be stressed. Download a few meditation or deep breathing sessions to turn to when everyone around you is screaming. Zen or chill music could also tune out the noise. (In normal times, I cannot believe the yelling and screaming that happens at US checkpoints. Since I’m sensitive to it, I include this for people like me. Because this change would definitely set the noise to stun.)

While I hope no one needs this advice, it’s better to put it out there.

Do you have a travel tip that could mitigate this potential regime directive? Please share it in a comment today.

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