How to Recognize Abusive Words and Phrases with Walter Rhein

Walter Rhein and I are back with another discussion of narcissist abuse.

Millions of Americans didn’t grow up under the thumb of a narcissist family member. This makes government-wide narcissist abuse more jarring, confusing, and overwhelming. Walter and I hope these conversations help more Americans recognize the patterns of narcissist abuse and onboard tools to cope.

While we also discuss different tools that have helped us individually, it is important to find the right mix of tools that work for YOU. Our collective tools will become a parallel system of support, provision, and protection to survive the onslaught of an abusive government.

As additional backup for this discussion, I am re-running parts of my June 2024 series with Tato A Torres Gilormini, Doctor of Clinical Psychology and Family Therapist.

Five Key Traits of Autocratic People

They are inflexible. They are rigid in their thinking and are resistant to change. They won’t consider new ideas.

They are intolerant. They refuse to tolerate differing opinions and perspectives.

They are impatient. They often show impatience with others, especially when things don’t go their way.

They have high self-confidence. They have a strong belief in their own abilities and judgment, often to the point of dismissing others’ inputs.

They dominate. They tend to assert control and expect others to follow their directives without question.

What has this trajectory meant for democracy? For our government?

One needs only to watch exchanges between many Republicans and anyone with whom they disagree to see how things have broken down.

They are almost always intolerant and inflexible in their public exchanges.

They are impatient and interrupt the other person, insult them, and/or cut them off.

They have a shocking degree of self-confidence given how often they are proven wrong, and they never apologize or admit their errors.

They try to dominate every interaction and become outraged when people question them.

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I wrote this essay on 24 June 2024 after a long conversation with Tato. Rather than thinking about it in terms of this is one person’s story, I want readers to reimagine it as this is what this government intends to do to our children and grandchildren. It’s what this government will demand of ME.

Imagine you’re three years old. I don’t know what your life was like when you were three. Chances are you can’t remember, either. So let’s imagine you were an only child. Your father worked outside the home, and your mother stayed with you. Your dad didn’t talk to you much, and when you tried to engage with him, your mom always reminded you to leave him alone after another long day at work. You didn’t have any friends unless they were your mom’s friends who visited sometimes. She always expected you to act like an adult, even when she recounted embarrassing things you did and they all laughed like you weren’t standing there, in the frilly frock your mom dressed you in like a doll, dying to be included so you wouldn’t be so lonesome and weird and achey inside. If one of her friends had a child anywhere close to your age, you broke out in hives of excitement. You almost never had a playmate. Most days, you played with three pretend friends; you spent hours alone with them. Kids usually didn’t want to play with you, no matter how enthusiastically you tried. Your parents blamed the other kids’ standoffishness on you. You were too much. You tried too hard. You scared them. You were too intense. You came on too strong. Finally, it was time for you to start kindergarten. You’d be in classes with twenty or so kids. You could leave your pretend friends behind and make some real ones, right? For weeks, you fantasized about the new flesh-and-blood friends you would have. The school your parents chose was religious. Everything revolved around God and Jesus and the Ten Commandments and being good and listening to the pastor and avoiding sin. These rules were more important than listening to other kids or being flexible or getting along with your classmates. It was your job to be perfect, or at least better than them. Any time you found fault with the Bible, you were told not to question. If you pushed, your teachers held you up as a bad example in class; they embarrassed you in front of your peers; or they punished you. And if you were punished at school, you were also punished at home. As you grew, male teachers taught your boy classmates to laugh at you when you opened your mouth. You were told your body caused all kinds of problems for boys, and it was up to you to save them from themselves, which is why the school shoved you into dresses by fourth grade. You still didn’t have any real friends. You were too busy paying attention to what box you were supposed to be in to be deemed “good enough.” You were inflexible and snooty and judgmental; somehow, you were always losing friends, and you didn’t understand why. You always did what the pastor and your teachers and your parents told you to do: Be good; study; make good grades; want godly things; don’t compromise. Why did that make everyone dislike you? The church and school had unwritten lists of things you could and could not say as a girl. In seventh grade, you had to sign another long list of things you’d refrain from doing because they displeased God. You broke a few rules but were mortified of being caught. You saw what happened to classmates who got caught. Paddlings. Suspensions. Expulsion. Being paraded in front of the whole school to have your sins recounted before you apologized. A few girls were even forced to sit in a special place in church because they were pregnant teenagers. Everyone pointed them out as harlots and hussies, stared at them, and talked about them behind their hands. Including you. Because if you condemned them, maybe you wouldn’t become them. By the time you graduated, you were a model student. So prudish and inflexible and repressed, you were practically untouchable. You didn’t have a single close friend in your graduating class. You never pondered how this could be your fault, because you were doing what the Bible said. You were a godly Christian young lady, uncompromising in your commitment to the Bible and God’s directives. This broken radar for making connections and understanding people will follow you for the rest of your life. You’ve done a lot of work on yourself, but you are still one of the loneliest people you know.

Again, our government intends to do this to our children and grandchildren. They will force it on ME and YOU. We still have time to stop them, Americans.

Tomorrow, I’m going to spell out exactly what this means for women. All women. No matter where you live or what laws you think will protect you. JOIN US.

Walter and I will be back for another discussion on Wednesday, 20 May 2026 at noon eastern. We’ll be at his Substack I'd Rather Be Writing. Please share this series with your connections. Share

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