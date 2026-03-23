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This week, we are going to remind subscribers that a predatory government is stealing your data. Techno-fascists are selling your data. Billionaire oligarchs are weaponizing your data.

This isn’t a conspiracy theory. Read this newsletter from Jim Stewartson to get a sense of where we are and what we’re up against.

A couple of weeks ago, a connection sent a version of this into the ether:

I have a gmail account. Lots of people have been trying to contact me for interviews, but I haven’t been getting your messages. I have a new contact email at xxx. Please reach out to me there to schedule an interview.

It’s almost like every capitalist fascist ring-kissing tech bro has signed onto this message. Only instead of Making it Shitty, they’re Making it Deadly:

If you are relying on a compromised US-based system to deliver messages or notifications via Substack, Google, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, TikTok, Yahoo, and elsewhere, YOU ARE NOT GETTING WHAT YOU SIGNED UP FOR.

Meta’s algorithm is presently censoring information on ABORTION, EPSTEIN, AIPAC, ICE, and more.

TikTok, now owned by the regime-ring-kissing-billionaire-Ellison family, is censoring similar keywords.

Google has also kissed the fascist ring. We don’t know exactly what that means, but it could mean you’re not receiving Substack newsletters via GMAIL from outlets like mine, even if you’ve signed up as a paid subscriber.

I promise you, Substack doesn’t give one good bowel movement whether you get the emails you signed up for. Neither does Google. Or Yahoo. Or whatever free US-based email service you’re using.

STOP RELYING ON FASCIST RING-KISSING BILLIONAIRE CORPORATIONS TO DELIVER INFORMATION. TAKE CHARGE OF YOUR OWN DESTINY. OPT OUT OF THEIR DELIVERY SYSTEMS. CHOOSE MINE.

A while ago, I set up a Fast Alert channel for Paid Subscribers. No app downloads. No phone numbers. No email addresses. No personal information shared whatsoever.

These channels are like radio stations. You can set up notifications for devices, laptops, and desktops. You get a notification on your selected devices that bypasses app tracking.

Like system update notifications on your devices: Nothing comes to your email or text. They are embedded in your operating system.

That’s how my Fast Alert channel works. You get an alert when I post a newsletter. It’s independent of Substack. Disconnected from whatever email service you use. Devoid of algorithms and black boxes and AI deciding you can’t get what you signed up for.

But I set it up with my former gmail account.

Which was a mistake. We all can learn. We all must learn.

I deleted my entire Google profile, because fascist ring-kissing.

I have set up a new Fast Alert channel for paid subscribers. It is end-to-end hosted beyond the US.

But democracy and freedom shouldn’t be paywalled, you say.

Okay. I’ll take on that argument.

I woke up yesterday morning to a death threat. Because that kind of stress is the daily cost to me of doing this work.

I’m risking my assets. My freedom. Being labeled a domestic terrorist by a predatory government simply because I write on the internet. My passport. My family’s safety. My very life. TO DO THIS WORK.

If you can’t afford to pay (and I realize many, many people cannot). Or if you value other things more than paying for this work (which again, I understand; it’s tough to decide what to support when everything is life-or-death.) Those are things I can’t change (though long-term, this work and others like it could change the world.)

BUT ALSO.

It is not up to me to risk everything for you to have something for nothing. Value whatever you want. Do what you must. As will I.

Paid subscribers can join my Fast Alert channels, because they’ve chosen to support this work financially or through sharing it.

Just like trolls aren’t inclined to pay for this work to troll me (which is a big reason I limit all comments to paid subscribers), trolls won’t likely pay to sign up for this service. Which makes it safer for everyone.

You can also go to FastAlert.Now and set up your own channel for free.