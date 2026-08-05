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Given the degraded state of scientific research, medical breakthroughs, and healthcare in the United States due to a host of changes Republicans told Americans they would make in Project 2025, this week’s remaining newsletters are about a White Christian Nationalist term you may not have heard:

Biblical Medical Ethics.

If you missed yesterday’s installment, I linked it below. I wrote it to remind Americans that vast swathes of the United States have always lacked healthcare infrastructure and were culturally schooled to treat healthcare providers with suspicion, disdain, and abject fear.

It is from this background that we get a term like Biblical Medical Ethics. While the specific manifesto we are studying did not directly contribute to The Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, the underlying principles are identical.

This is what White Christian Nationalist congregations, both Protestant and Catholic, have been taught since at least the late 1970s. It’s all very familiar to me, because it was how I was indoctrinated to view medical science and healthcare support as a child and teen.

White Christian Nationalists believe their Biblical Medical Ethics must apply to ALL biomedical research and patient healthcare.

Don’t believe me. Believe the WCN group Biblical Medical Ethics, Inc. I’m not linking to them, but readers can find their entire body of work at BMEI.org.

To this group of WCN doctors, six inflexible, uncompromising certainties comprise Biblical Medical Ethics:

to recognize the authority of the inerrant, infallible Word of God over the practice of medicine ,

to uncover and advocate the biblical principles upon which medicine must rest,

to encourage physicians and patients to undertake the prevention and treatment of illness in accordance with Scripture ,

to challenge existing ideologies which teach the autonomy of man or the sufficiency of reason ,

to disestablish the mechanistic view of man or any other view of man that fails to acknowledge accountability to God and,

to affirm God’s provision of mercy through biblical medicine as a secondary agency. (Source: BMEI.org/about/)

In their many publications, The Heritage Foundation reduces much of the above to teaching people the truth. Because if they stated what they mean by the truth this clearly, more Americans might be jarred enough to say WTAF?!?

This group also authored a lengthy manifesto on WCN Biblical Medical Ethics.

Here’s the first paragraph of their manifesto on Biblical Medical Ethics:

The usual training of healthcare workers and the practice of medicine virtually ignore the spiritual side of man, the reality of God and supernatural revelation, and the historical role of the healer as a kind of priest. This situation in medicine reflects the dominant view of Western society that man is only an evolved animal. Medical ethics are relative and can give no concrete answers to the complex dilemmas of today’s advanced bio-technology. Man believes that he is the master of his own fate and is able to “improve” his physical and mental abilities through drugs, artificial reproduction, and genetic engineering. Healthcare costs continue to rise above the resources of individuals and society. (SOURCE: BMEI.org/the-christian-worldview-of-medicine/)

Throughout this work, I have repeatedly stated that White Christian Nationalists do not believe humans should interfere with WCN God’s plan/design. Man believes that he is the master of his own fate and is able to “improve” his physical and mental abilities through drugs, artificial reproduction, and genetic engineering governs everything WCNs believe about the provision of healthcare:

Healthcare should only exist to teach a lost world about the One True God and the consequences of sin.

Of course, religious organizations like to buy hospitals and medical centers for the profits that flow to the top. According to an ongoing study at UCSF, one in every six US hospital beds is in Catholic institutions, which represents substantial profits to the Catholic church. One in five beds is in a religious hospital, Protestant and Catholic combined. (Source HERE)

This investment strategy is about more than profit. It has been part of the long-running goal to force the above definition of WCN Biblical Medical Ethics on the secular world. They do not believe WCN healthcare workers can be neutral and ignore their WCN beliefs in the provision of healthcare.

They have been taught to maintain a “neutral” and “non-judgmental” attitude. The Bible, in contrast, speaks of light and darkness, a contrast that is readily apparent and that does not allow a Christian to be neutral. (Source BMEI.org/the-christian-worldview-of-medicine/)

This is how White Christian Nationalists define the word HEALTH:

We affirm that perfect health is a Biblical concept that has been experienced only by Adam and Eve prior to their sin (Genesis 2:17b; Romans 5:12; I Corinthians 15:21, 22). We deny that perfect health is possible except for the state of believers in Heaven (Hebrews 9:27; I Corinthians 15:42-58; II Corinthians 5:1-4). Source: BMEI.org/the-christian-worldview-of-medicine/

I hope someday more people on this planet will grasp how profound and consequential WCN belief in the Genesis Garden of Eden story is for all of us. These are trained medical doctors saying their entire profession results from a serpent goading a woman to eat fruit, who then tempted a man to follow.

Any individual can believe whatever speaks to them. I’m not making fun of anyone who believes the Garden of Eden is how we got here.

But our country was founded to give every person a right to their own minds. Forcing every aspect of biomedical research and healthcare to conform to this WCN definition is antithetical to our founding and a violation of each individual’s right to their own minds.

And how WCNs define OPTIMAL HEALTH:

We affirm that optimal health is achieved through spiritual regeneration, Biblical obedience, and current medical knowledge, the latter always under the authority of the Bible (Nehemiah 8:10b; Psalm 90:10; II Corinthians 5:17; Exodus 15:26; I Kings 3:14; Psalm 38; Proverbs 3:7, 8; II Timothy 3:16, 17). We deny that optimal health may be achieved through medical knowledge alone (Exodus 15:26; 1 Kings 3:14; Psalm 38; Proverbs 3:7, 8). Source: BMEI.org/the-christian-worldview-of-medicine/

Throughout this work, I have shown White Christian Nationalists insisting that spiritual problems must be addressed before anything else can be done for a person. Because WCNs believe all illness is the result of Genesis Garden of Eden SIN, every patient must be forced to acknowledge their inferior spiritual condition, accept WCN dogma, apply it to their lives, and prove their faithfulness as part of providing medical care (or other assistance - this also applies to all forms of welfare).

When the authors complain about rising healthcare costs in their introduction, they believe it is wasteful to spend resources and people-power on patients who refuse to admit their own SIN and fully buy in to White Christian Nationalism. This is why they correlate cost with the spiritual side of man in their introduction, and how dare anyone say they lack compassion and empathy.

This is how they can cut healthcare services to an entire continent.

How they justify kicking millions out of the ACA.

Why they let women carry dead fetuses and bleed out and die in hospital parking lots.

Why they have gutted biomedical research, promote conspiracy theories, and allow pestilence and plague to run rampant.

White Christian Nationalists are certain that the rest of us have not acknowledged or dealt with our spiritual sides . If they make living abominable enough, maybe they will force us to agree.

As infuriating as today’s newsletter is, it might be the perfect one to share with your connections. Because an epic measles outbreak combined with explosive diarrhea plus a rise in many other food-borne illnesses might finally make a few more Americans say, “Huh. Maybe these White Christian Nationalists and their billionaire overlords really are the enemy, and I should help defeat them.” Share

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