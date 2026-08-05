For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Elizabeth Fenlon's avatar
Elizabeth Fenlon
30m

Like you said: WTAF. You are too nice to laugh at people who believe Adam & Eve are why we’re here, but I’m not.

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3 replies by Andra Watkins and others
Stephen Michael Kellat's avatar
Stephen Michael Kellat
8m

That was a chilling website to look at. One thing we’ve been talking about in the intensive outpatient stuff is the massive overlap between being raised evangelical and having massive internalized ableism. A bunch of us were crying about that last night. Then again, those of us last night would’ve been considered acceptable losses to these biblical medical ethics people.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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