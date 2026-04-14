Yesterday’s newsletter returned to the ongoing White Christian Nationalist/tech bro fantasy of overturning the 19th Amendment and outlawing the female vote.

The Senate returned to session and debated the SAVE Voter Elimination and Suppression Act on Monday. But Senator Lindsey Graham has vowed to pass these voter restrictions through budget reconciliation, which would only require a simple majority to pass the Senate.

Republicans are working two tracks - debating the Voter Elimination Act AND passing it via budget reconciliation - at the same time.

As a reminder, this bill requires potential voters to re-register to vote with documentation that matches their current names. It DOES NOT honor Real ID. Instead, it calls for a United States passport or an official birth certificate that matches a potential voter’s legal name in order to re-register to vote.

This means EVERY woman who took her husband’s name upon marriage would not be eligible to re-register to vote without a valid, unexpired US passport or an official birth certificate and marriage certificate that shows how and why her name changed.

Powerful Senate Republicans are saying they are going to make this happen, even if they must go around the filibuster and attach it to revenue legislation. We have to assume that millions of US women are going to need additional paperwork to vote in the midterms.

Why it’s important to get these documents NOW

Once they pass this Voter Elimination Act, either by scrapping the filibuster in the Senate or attaching it to a revenue reconciliation bill, it will be much more difficult to get these documents.

This regime’s State Department controls passports. Does anyone think they will make it easier to obtain a passport once it’s a required document to register and vote? Do you think they’ll devote more people and resources to processing passport applications in time for the midterms? Requiring a passport means passports will become harder to get; be more expensive; and will take longer to process. Proactive applicants might avoid these headaches.

State governments typically control the process to obtain birth certificate copies. Does anyone think red states will suddenly make it easier for women to get those documents to comply with this Voter Elimination Act? Or will we be “too female” to get our birth certificate copies quickly and easily? As I reported earlier, it took almost 90 days to get my certified birth certificate online from my blood red birth state. This number will multiply if the Voter Elimination Act passes. Start this process NOW and save yourself the added hassle.

Here are several great ideas to reach more women from yesterday’s comments.

If you’re in Florida, you can attend a FREE Voter Riders Zoom meeting tonight (14 April 2026. 5pm eastern.) Vote Riders has put together a comprehensive session on how to obtain voting documents. GO HERE to register.

If you’re wealthy, set up a non-profit to fund passports for US citizens. I don’t know how widely this newsletter is read, but I’m challenging someone with enough funds to do this NOW. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, over 21 million eligible US voters don’t have ready access to a US passport and/or birth certificate. It would take just north of a billion dollars to fund US passport cards for everyone in that group (at $65 per card.) Maybe some reader already has a vehicle or connections to get this done, so I’m throwing it out there.

If you have extra, offer to cover the cost of documents for impacted family members or other connections. A lot of Americans may not be paying attention to the news, but they pay attention to you. Tell women in your life about the Voter Elimination and Suppression Act. Explain how it might cancel their ability to register and vote in the midterms. If they’re amenable, offer to fund the cost of their documents NOW.

If you cannot afford these documents, approach someone in your life and ask for help. Just as some of my readers have offered to cover costs for people they care about, you may know someone who would help if only you asked. SO ASK. You might alert them to their own need to obtain extra documents in case Republicans pass this Voter Elimination Act. Seriously, there’s no wrong way to talk about this issue with left-leaning voters in your life. Do it NOW.

Put together a Go Fund Me or similar campaign to cover these costs for a defined group. This is another great way to spread the word about the Voter Elimination Act and raise funds to cover document costs for a group. Define the specific people who will receive funding with a set amount. (Example: We need to raise $5,000 to cover the cost of this many passport applications/passport cards/birth certificates/marriage certificates.) Then update the fundraiser when you receive your documents and celebrate with people who helped.

Once you have your documents and re-register, it’s not the end.

The Voter Elimination Act allows the federal government to purge state voter rolls every 30 days without notifying purged voters. Millions of registered Americans could show up to vote in the midterms and be told they aren’t registered, even if they obtained proper documentation and re-registered.

Check the status of your registration at least monthly. Set up a standing calendar reminder. (GO HERE to use Vote.org, which works for every state.) Screen shot your eligible status and keep a folder of those images. Make sure to notify your local voting office as soon as you are purged, and let them walk you through re-registering. The regime might be less likely to waste resources on voters who are paying attention, SO PAY ATTENTION.

I’ll be delighted to be wrong about the Voter Elimination Act. In the meantime, we can’t wait to get what we might need to register and vote in the midterms. It’s already April. Please take this seriously, Americans. If you could be impacted by this voter suppression and elimination law, GET YOUR DOCUMENTS TODAY.

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