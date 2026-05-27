For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeffrey Archambeault's avatar
Jeffrey Archambeault
3h

Once heard black Alabamian or maybe Ethel Waters say " some people are so heavenly minded they ain't no earthly good". I began with cultic ideology elements if my foundational life. But became " worldly" through Bible SCHOLARSHIP, SOCIOLOGY, and Life thank God. Still look at God through Jesus lens ... by choice. But God never limited godself that way. Nor did Jesus. "GOD SO LOVED THE W O R L D ....." says famous John 3:16 . Thx for your work of education !

Reply
Share
1 reply by Andra Watkins
KD1's avatar
KD1
3h

Also, the hypocrisy. I think there are a lot of followers who may be genuine in their belief they should avoid all this “worldliness,” but then there are lots of folks who appear to be “true believers” and yet somehow have “exceptions” for themselves.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Andra Watkins
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 444 Mile Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture