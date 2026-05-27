TODAY. 27 May 2026. Noon eastern. Substack LIVE with award-winning investigative journalist Phil Williams. He will talk about his coverage of White Christian Nationalism. Williams is one of Nashville’s most recognized faces via his work with WTVF NewsChannel 5. I’ve referenced some of his Tennessee-focused pieces throughout this work. To join us, click the button below and Upgrade to Paid. Upgrade to PAID

On 2 January 2025, I wrote about how Christian Nationalists are relationship terrorists.

But I’ve never covered the overflowing list of things they consider WORLDLY or WORLDLINESS. Let’s remedy that omission today.

Many outside WCN don’t understand how the term WOKE became so demonized. Many WCN pastors equated WOKE with WORLDLY and/or WORLDLINESS, terms they’ve spent decades indoctrinating their congregations to fear and hate.

A couple of decades ago, I got together with a childhood friend. We grew up together in the same WCN church and school, but we hadn’t seen each other in several years.

I was in my early thirties. I’d recently gotten a passport, and I already had several stamps from international travels. I was reading a spate of award-winning biographies about our country’s founders, and I vibrated with excitement about what I was learning. My relationship with my WCN upbringing was already complicated, because I couldn’t hide how exhilarating and educational these experiences were.

My childhood friend was still firmly entrenched in WCN, meaning everything I shared about my life became a laundry list of what happens to people who backslide, drift away from the Lord, and seek knowledge outside the church. At one point, this person made it clear they didn’t want to hear another thing about me when they said, “You’re worldly.” They didn’t mean it as a compliment; it was the most blatant insult they could hurl in my face. It was the last time we ever got together one-on-one.

Calling me WORLDLY was akin to telling me I was a leper. I stunk like an open sewer. I was worse than a murderer. WORLDLY and WORLDLINESS are among the worst White Christian Nationalist insults. Which made them easy to equate with WOKE; WOKE = WORLDLY.

What is WORLDLINESS?

To those beyond the realm of WCN, WORLDLINESS is generally something positive. You’ve traveled beyond what’s comfortable or familiar. You chose to be educated in ways that actually expanded your knowledge AND improved your worldview. You gravitate toward arts and culture. You think critically when you consume information. You’re curious. You celebrate differences instead of othering them.

To millions of Americans, WORLDLINESS is a good thing.

What is WORLDLINESS to a White Christian Nationalist?

Everything that makes WORLDLINESS good to the general population makes it bad to White Christian Nationalists. Instead of being something to embrace or strive for, WORLDLINESS becomes something to condemn and to fear.

Examples of WORLDLINESS in White Christian Nationalism

Any travel, both foreign and domestic, that causes a WCN congregant to question their pastor’s interpretation of the Bible.

Any travel, both foreign and domestic, that gives a WCN congregant new ideas, ways of seeing the world, or solutions to problems. WCN pastors only want their followers to seek that information from their interpretations of the Bible.

Voting for - or considering a vote for - any candidate who espouses views contrary to the WCN pastor’s directives from the pulpit or interpretation of the Bible.

Reading anything that is not endorsed by the WCN pastor/church. Any information source that is not specifically recommended by the WCN pastor/church is WORLDLY.

All art and culture is WORLDLY, unless given a pass by the WCN pastor/church. According to them, ninety-nine percent of art and culture is created by WORLDLY unclean people with perverted views and desires. It causes lust, facilitates unhealthy inquiry, and incites urges to be curious, to travel, and to experience things not endorsed by the WCN pastor/church.

Anything secular is WORLDLY…only secular means anything that goes against the WCN interpretation of the Bible. Progressive Christians can be secular. The Pope can be secular. Jesus-based community service groups can be secular.

Everything coming out of Hollywood and its adjacent structure is WORLDLY. Film. Music. Documentaries. Streaming series. Unless a WCN pastor specifically says watch or listen to this, it is WORLDLY and to be avoided.

Foreign human beings are WORLDLY. All WCN congregants are generally advised to limit exposure to foreigners unless they are open and actively listening to WCN attempts at witness. Foreigners bring other religions, languages, customs, and beliefs that must be ceaselessly confronted and renounced. Therefore, most WCNs believe it would be easier to exclude WORLDLY foreigners from the US entirely.

Missing WCN church or choosing to prioritize other pursuits is WORLDLY.

Being LGBTQIA+ and transgender is WORLDLY, on top of being perversion.

Teaching that all people are equal (DEI) is WORLDLY, because it violates the WCN view that God cursed Peoples of Color.

Feminism is WORLDLY because it teaches women to disobey their husbands, seek higher education and careers, delay or reject childbirth, and be independent human beings.

International health and aid structures are WORLDLY because they support lifestyles, treatments, and outcomes that do no align with the WCN interpretation of the Bible.

Arguing, disagreeing, questioning, or rejecting WCN dogma is WORLDLY because no one has the right to reject the One True God or the One True Faith.

Looking like the world in appearance is WORLDLY because it doesn’t set one separate and apart. Women should look female; men should look male. Both should be modest and humble and not seek to draw attention. (Though this crowd loveslovesloves to violate this rule, but only certain people are permitted to actually do it.)

Seeking health solutions - physical or mental - beyond the realm of Bible reading, prayer, and church attendance is WORLDLY. Secular remedies can introduce themes or treatments that could cause someone to question their pastor’s interpretation of the Bible. Far better to let people suffer and die than be WORLDLY.

Sex is WORLDLY. Especially when it occurs outside the bounds of heterosexual marriage for the purpose of making babies. Some might list abortion, contraception, and IVF here, but those things are merely vile sins that are caused by the slippery slope of WORLDLINESS. If a person cannot become WORLDLY in the sexual attitudes and appetites, they will never succumb to the temptations of abortion, contraception, other hormonal treatments, and IVF.

Pornography - practically everything I’ve listed above - is WORLDLY.

Talking about any topic with which a WCN is unfamiliar is WORLDLY. Because if their pastor or church hasn’t told them about it, that topic must be suspect and therefore WORLDLY.

Journalism is WORLDLY and must be ignored unless it is specifically sanctioned by a WCN pastor/church. This is why it is virtually impossible to get an indoctrinated WCN to consider a multitude of information sources. If they haven’t heard of the source, it’s because their pastors haven’t told them it’s important; consequently, that source is WORLDLY.

Once a White Christian Nationalist slots a thing as WORLDLY or WORLDLINESS, they are programmed to attack, rebut, dismiss, and shut down.

They may never say the words WORLDLY or WORLDLINESS, but once it goes into that indoctrination folder in their brains, it is next-to-impossible to change.

As I’ve written in this week’s newsletters, this is the mentality of DHS director Markwayne Mullin. He is programmed and highly radicalized to root out and punish WORLDLINESS. WCNs like him call all outside influences WORLDLY.

Which makes international travel an ideal target for Mullin. Logistics won’t matter. Economics are irrelevant. Hundreds of thousands of impacted travelers will not cross his mind.

Anyone who’s experienced WCN dynamics will recognize this pattern. It’s tougher for those who’ve never been around WCN structures to believe this is how they are indoctrinated.

Skeptics should pay close attention to WCN statements from this government. Create a log of talking points that seem “out there” or “crazy” or “they’ll never do that” or “they don’t mean that.” Then chronicle how they try to implement every single one in the coming weeks and months. “Failing to implement” does not equal “did not mean it.” Believe me (and The Atlantic), Mullin is already trying.

Readers who missed this week’s earlier installments can find links below (including a gift link to the above-referenced article in The Atlantic:)

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