For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Deepak Puri's avatar
Deepak Puri
5h

In addition to Andra's excellent suggestions, here are some more safety tips. Hackers will often use 'social engineering' to trick you into giving them your private information. Here are some of the common tricks to watch out for:

Don’t fall for SMISHING

https://thedemlabs.org/2022/10/10/smishing-phishing-cyberattack-safeguard-tips-from-cisa/

Here are some more simple suggestions on protecting your privacy.

https://thedemlabs.org/2024/11/11/protect-your-privacy-16-tips-to-shield-yourself-from-online-tracking-abortion-bounty-hunters/

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Doug Dawson's avatar
Doug Dawson
1h

Thank you for this list - it's a great resource! I'm having a hard time leaving gmail but I do use a couple of different gmail accounts for different purposes.

I also want to encourage everyone to use a password manager, and BitWarden is a highly respected and easy to use app for that. I switched to it after LastPass got bought by private equity goons and turned into insecure grifter mush.

I have passwords that are 31 to 47 digits long, all of them including letters, upper- and lower-case numerals, and special characters for my online financial, healthcare, and other important account needs. BitWarden will generate the passwords and I can have a different, complex password for every online account. For sites that allow me to customize my login username, BitWarden lets me store and use unique usernames for those accounts.

It's a great tool, but remember the cardinal rule of password managers: store your Master Password in a secure location offline, in a non-digital format!

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