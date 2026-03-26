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Several subscribers forwarded this article from last year’sThe Atlantic: Benjamin Wallace’s How to Disappear: Inside the world of extreme-privacy consultants, who, for the right fee, will make you and your personal information very hard to find.

If you aren’t a subscriber to The Atlantic, I’m sharing a gift link that should be accessible for everyone. I recommend that you read it. GO HERE.

I’ve already done several newsletters covering online privacy. I’m not going to list everything in those articles here, but they’re all included in the technology section of my downloadable newsletter anthology Resistance Isn’t Futile: How to Protect Yourselves, Your Communities, and Your Assets from a Fascist Regime.

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Today, I want to expand on The Atlantic article. It mentioned several security resources but didn’t share links. In the process of evaluating a couple of new ideas for our household, I pulled links to mentioned resources and am sharing them with readers.

It isn’t our goal to lie to people all the time (like these security experts seem to do.) But in a predatory surveillance state, it may make sense to consider some of these more extreme security measures and build them into our lives in the coming months.

If you know someone in a vulnerable community or who could benefit from these privacy tips, please hit the button below and share this newsletter.

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Ancillary mailboxes

If it is possible to associate your mailing address with an ancillary mailbox store with a street address (not a PO Box), consider using it as your primary address. Use a family member or trusted friend’s address for things that cannot be mailed to a mailbox store (like certain banking items.)

This is the address you’ll give to everyone in your contacts. Because once you give your physical address to someone, you cannot control 1. how they store it; 2. who they may willingly share it with; 3. who may sell it; or 4. who may hack it.

Yubikeys

Yubikeys provide an extra-strong layer of security for all devices. To read more about how you may incorporate them into your tech systems, GO HERE.

Password Manager

In the article, the security experts recommend BitWarden to generate strong passwords and store them in a secure environment. GO HERE.

Online Payment Manager

Privacy.com offers access to multiple online debit cards that can be connected to one bank account. It is generally good tech protocol to use different credit or debit cards for online purchases. If one vendor is compromised, the hackers only get one card, which can be deactivated without impacting the main account. Privacy.com even allows users to create aliases that can shield online shopping.

GO HERE to learn more.

(I will add that we’ve been using this system for a while now, and we are very pleased with how it works.)

MySudo

MySudo is an app for managing online identities. It helps users create multiple shadow online identities that make it harder for hackers to determine the real one. GO HERE to find out more.

Associate multiple phone numbers to a main phone

Apps always require a phone number, which becomes public data about you that can be sold and resold and hacked. I haven’t verified these services, but several outlets offer tools to associate multiple phone numbers with a main number, allowing the main number to remain private.

PhoneBooth.com

OpenPhone.com

BurnerApp.com

Hushed.com

Hardware and device kill switches

A kill switch instantly disables all device functionality. It can be used if a device is stolen or compromised. Or it could disable your device at the border by making it impossible to turn on while giving the user cover to claim it is broken. (A hard kill switch effectively breaks the phone; a soft kill switch makes the phone inoperable for anyone but its user, and only the user knows that.)

Purism offers devices with built-in kill switches. GO HERE. Removing the battery can also act as a kill switch.

Faraday Bag

Faraday bags are designed to store electronics and block tracking. Everything that can be tracked (even air tags) should be stored in a Faraday bag when not in use. If one removes devices from the Faraday bag only when outside their home, it makes it more difficult to track an exact location.

We’ve listed this one before, but since the article mentions it, I’m sharing a link again. GO HERE.

Other resources

The article links to books for sale on Amazon, but I don’t want to link to a fascist company. Readers can find digital and PDF options of Michael Bazzell’s book Extreme Privacy: What It Takes to Disappear by GOING HERE.

Do you have another online privacy tip? Please share it in a comment today.



