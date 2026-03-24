In Case You Missed It: Protect Yourself from the DOGE Cyberattack

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Thank you JC Andrijeski, Caroline Bliss-Isberg, Lexi, Julie Burchstead, Phil Toro, and many others for tuning into my live video with Lexi! (Substack randomly picks these, but I’m grateful for EVERYONE who came!)

This conversation about last year’s DOGE cyberattack and its consequences is ESSENTIAL WATCHING/LISTENING. Please share what you learn here with everyone you know, and encourage them to subscribe to this Substack during the annual discount special (ends 31 March 2026.)

We talked about several applications in the hour-long conversation.

Here is a link to a comparison between DeleteMe and Kanary. (The latter was mentioned in the LIVE event.)

Here is a link to European Alternatives to Digital Products.

Here is a link to Costco for various home/office safes. We discussed them as a better alternative to a bank safe deposit box.

Here is a link to PC Mag’s best authenticator apps. In a world of AI-generated deep fakes, authenticator apps will be more secure.

Also remember:

Your smartphone can track your location even when you have location tracking turned off. Leave your phone in a Faraday bag when not in use.

Check your smartphone settings after every major update. It isn’t uncommon for updates to return apps and settings to the default position, which usually means location tracking is ON, even if you previously turned it OFF. These are some sneaky fascists.

US-based free email, social media, and cloud storage services ARE NOT PRIVATE. Many of these companies are sharing data with a predatory federal government without a warrant. To protect yourself and your data, move your digital footprint away from US-based services.

Keep an eye out for Flock cameras in your area, and let local officials know how much you oppose them. Melissa Corrigan, she/her has written reams about how Flock cameras are being used to build a total surveillance system. Peter Thiel is a major Flock investor. GO HERE to read just one of Corrigan’s many excellent pieces on this topic.

DO NOT use free online calendars, especially for menstrual cycle tracking. If you live in a red state, buy feminine products with cash to avoid creating a paper trail AI could later use to track your periods.

Use Make It Private and Fast Alert to encrypt and deliver messages more securely in multiple settings. GO HERE to find out more.

Get a set of walkie-talkies (two-way radios) to communicate and coordinate. Some have ranges of up to twenty miles or more. GO HERE for options. These devices work independently of cell towers and will still function if communications systems go offline.

Freeze your credit. GO HERE for detailed links and instructions.

Fall in love with hats. Learn how to strategically use scarves and sunglasses. All can be used to shield your face in public while looking cool and stylish.