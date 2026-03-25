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I’ve always been an early technology adopter. Before the rest of my generation found Facebook, I saw Andra has no friends every time I logged in. I was one of the first 100 people in my area to join Twitter. I joined Instagram when it was a baby platform.

My Gmail account was so old that I didn’t have to make any adjustments to use my name in my email address.

That address was at least as long-lived as my relationship with my husband. I probably saved gorgeous messages he sent while we were dating.

My very first rejection letters were squirreled away in a Gmail folder.

Various travel folders contained receipts dating back to the aughts. I could’ve told you where I ate in Copenhagen in 2005, recounted everywhere I stayed in Iceland, or found the exact munro hike to recommend in the Scottish Highlands, all from Gmail records.

Gmail contained the story of more than two decades of my life. I laughed and cried, raged and reminisced as I combed through it.

In late 2025, I deleted my Google account, which included my Gmail. I couldn’t continue to support a company that willingly bows the knee to fascist dictators, especially when nothing I stored with Google was private.

I know. I know. Google will never delete my data, but at least they won’t get more.

More than half of my subscribers use a Gmail address on this Substack.

And I get it. Gmail is free. Convenient. Integrated with other Google products. Recognized worldwide. It is one of the easiest tech products I ever used.

But it is also completely exposed. Everything is harvested. Nothing is private. While encryption is possible, it requires every party to an email to use extra tools.

Given how much money they’ve given to this regime, how long do you think Google would refuse to give your private email data to these fascists?

Do you think they’d give this predatory government your messages without a warrant or subpoena? Simply because the regime things you’re “antifa?” Or maybe you have problematic contacts that mean your data is requested, and Google rolls over and says, “Fine.”

BUT GOOGLE IS ALL SO CONVENIENT. AND I’VE BEEN THERE FOREVER.

I swear to every deity and non-deity, Americans. YOUR ADDICTION TO CONVENIENCE IS GOING TO KILL YOU AND KILL THIS PLANET.

I talked to a tech expert. It is a simple coding filter for Google to tell your Gmail don’t deliver progressive content. Or don’t deliver messages that contain the words abortion, epstein, ice, homeland security, the constitution, the first amendment, the SAVE Act and so much more.

Google can control your inbox ANYTIME THEY WANT, and you may NEVER KNOW IT. On top of turning over all your information, including your calendar, your contacts, and everything in your Google drive to a predatory government.

STOP USING GMAIL, AMERICANS. JUST STOP.

Today, I’m reminding everyone that more secure alternatives to Gmail exist. The website European Alternatives to Digital Products is a stellar resource. They list over 20 EU-based options to Gmail.

While many cost a few dollars a month, they come with enhanced EU privacy features. Many are end-to-end encrypted if all parties use the service. Several offer a suite of tools - calendars, contacts, cloud sharing - that mimic other Google products.

Remember: Google calendar isn’t private. Google contacts aren’t private. Google Drive isn’t private.

Why does this matter?

Say you’re a twenty-five-year-old woman, and you track your period on Google calendar. Because hey, it’s not a period tracking app, right?

Or you schedule an appointment at Planned Parenthood for a supply of birth control pills and use Google Maps to navigate.

Or you keep your psychiatrist’s name in your contacts, along with the details of each prescription you take to manage mental illness.

Or you organize a protest and use a Google Sheet to share information and coordinate with your team.

These seemingly innocent actions and many others are stated targets of the regime. A weaponized FBI and DOJ could use these entries to charge Google users with “crimes.” It isn’t unreasonable to think Google will cooperate.

Their renaming the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America is a message: We, Google, will grovel at this regime’s feet. We will hand them access to anything they want without complaint. We will always choose fascism and profit over user privacy and safety.

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I can’t tell anyone what to do. Changing one’s longstanding email address is a massive undertaking. I worked on this project for months before I deleted Google.

If you’re concerned about what data Google may offer to a fascist government, please consider using something other than Gmail. You have lots of options.

Go HERE to evaluate EU alternatives to Gmail for yourself.

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