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Because I am receiving messages and questions about California Congressmember Jared Huffman’s coming book No Prophets almost daily, I am making a general statement today.

First of all, I applaud the publication of a book like this. We need so many more Americans of all types and stripes to sound the alarm about White Christian Nationalism. Some Americans will heed the message of a high-profile Congressmember when they have not listened to anyone else.

The publication of this book is a validation of the tireless work by me and others for more than two years.

I believe Huffman’s book is likely a good read for skeptical journalists, academics, and other “Smart Americans” who value credentials above all else.

People have suggested that I try to interview Jared Huffman about this book, as it might bring more people to my ongoing work on White Christian Nationalism.

Maybe someone will show him this newsletter, and he will reach out to me. If he or anyone in his office does reach out, I would be delighted to interview him. But because of the series of events below, I do not have it in me to attempt to speak with him again.

I reached out to Jared Huffman’s office beginning in April or May of 2024. A number of readers, including a few of his constituents, also reached out to him and told him about my Substack How Project 2025 Will Ruin YOUR Life. I believed my work had much to offer Democrats as they prepared for their convention, and I was eager to get in front of those who might be planning to speak about Christian Nationalism.

I never heard from Jared Huffman’s office, other than a brief staffer acknowledgement after I spoke to Jamie Raskin (see below.)

I did talk to his fellow Congressmember Jamie Raskin and do have a cordial relationship with someone in his office. In August of 2024, I offered to come back from Europe to DC at my own expense and provide a Christian Nationalist lens to those planning to discuss Project 2025 at the DNC.

I never heard from anyone regarding this offer.

I found out about the panel on Christian Nationalism at the DNC, which Huffman and Raskin were part of, from a fellow Substacker who was invited. I was not invited and did not know about it in advance.

I understand that Congressmembers and their staffs are busy, busy people. They have a lot to do every day and many people to answer to. It is completely fathomable that my work fell through the cracks in an even busier time leading up to a major party event.

I also grasp that however right I was and continue to be about everything to do with Project 2025 and Christian Nationalism, I lack the credentials and connections many on the left value. Being right all the time does not equal being a white male, a politician, an academic, a known consultant, someone with a connection to a deep-pocketed donor, and similar.

People have asked me why I haven’t written a book on Christian Nationalism, why I wasn’t approached to write a book about Project 2025, and why my work continues to be ignored by traditional outlets even though I have a long-running bestselling Substack and achieved NYT bestseller status without a traditional publisher or agent representation.

I only have one answer: Money.

Traditional publishers only care that they can recover their advances by the day the book is officially published. If their numerical projections do not predict that a book will make back their investment by Launch Day, they pass. It does not matter how important or impactful a book’s message might be.

I want Americans to understand how this enslavement to money and profit shapes information.

Was David A. Graham the best person to be the Project 2025 expert, when he admittedly did not even read Project 2025 until after the 2024 election? Is Jared Huffman the best person to be the expert on Christian Nationalism, the person who is interviewed about it constantly because he now has a book to sell?

Again, I am glad to see a book like Huffman’s. I believe he might be able to persuade people of Christian Nationalism’s dangers who won’t listen otherwise.

And I also believe this enslavement to elevating certain types of people (ie: those who can produce money and profit) while ignoring other voices is one reason the United States of America is no longer free.

I do not have book deals.

I will not be invited to any panel, news outlet, or speaking opportunity where I might expand the reach of this work.

I do not accept outside sponsorships, because sponsors will demand that I cover certain topics the way they want, and I refuse to be beholden to those rules if it dilutes or changes the message I believe Americans need to hear.

I do not sell my newsletter list for extra money.

I do not allow paid advertisements on my Substack. If I endorse something, I believe in it; I do not take money to say so.

If this is something you value, today is the last day to get an annual subscription to this Substack for $30/year. That’s half-price and roughly 10 cents a newsletter. I support FREE FOR ALL

Your paid subscriptions are the only way I make money from this work, other than the very occasional honorarium for speaking to a group.

Your paid subscriptions help me offer every fresh newsletter without paywalls.

While your paid subscriptions do not counter the emotional and psychological toll of this work, they do help me access help and support when I need it.

Your paid subscriptions will never make me rich, but they keep me in this chair.

Thank you for being here. I appreciate you.

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