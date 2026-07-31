For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Stephen Michael Kellat's avatar
Stephen Michael Kellat
8h

When you mentioned the congressman my first reaction was puzzlement. He’s a backbencher from California that I hadn’t heard of. In looking him up today I saw that he’s only been Ranking Member on any committee in the House since last January after having served since January 2013.

The publishing and communications business is very much in bad shape. I’m waiting for Paramount Skydance to collapse from overgrowth and excessive acquisition. Byron Allen also has not been the most positive influence in the media world either. It isn’t good when much of the media landscape in the USA is concentrated in the control of Byron Allen, the Ellison family, Jeff Bezos, and a few other cronies. Hopefully by 2029 some of the overgrown conglomerates break down so that new starts can be seen.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Tamarra Chambers's avatar
Tamarra Chambers
7h

Andra, I want you to know that, as far as I am concerned, YOU are THE AUTHORITY on Christian Nationalism on any platform that I read, and I probably spend more time reading about the fascist WCN takeover and how we got here than I should. I should pay more attention to my actual job to make a living. You bring us super-relevant video interview guests like Dorothy Burton who can explain the nuts and bolts of Gov. Greg Abbott's crusade to destroy public education in Texas and where the $$ comes from. I do not understand why people in positons of power (i.e. elected Democratic leaders) actively ignore your obvious "hit you over the head with a hammer" expertise to their own detriment. I guess you explained it in today's newsletter, but I still shake my head. I am currently reading Opus by Garreth Gore about which I learned from your newletter. Please keep doing your work, I value it and you greatly.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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