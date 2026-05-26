Jenn Budd on ICE: What Everyone Needs to Know

Please make time to watch this interview with former Border Patrol agent, immigration activist, and author Jenn Budd .

Our immigration system has been broken for decades. Both parties and multiple administrations have allowed it.

For Gen X’ers like me who can read faster than we can watch, you’ll find a transcript at the TRANSCRIPT button below our interview.

Budd’s latest book ICE: What Everyone Needs to Know is packed with little-known information about ICE, CBP, and the Border Patrol. Get your copy at the link below.

Barnes & Noble GO HERE

Kobo GO HERE

Last June, we read Budd’s memoir Against the Wall: My Journey from Border Patrol Agent to Immigrant Rights Activist. I include a link to our conversation below in case you missed it.

Get your copy of her memoir at the links below:

Kobo GO HERE

Barnes & Noble GO HERE

Please subscribe to Borderland Talk at Budd’s preferred portal Ghost. GO HERE (Readers can find out more about how Substack has been censoring her work in the linked newsletter below.)

Added after publication:

CRITICAL INCIDENT: Death at the Border / About the 2010 death of Anastasio Hernández-Rojas while in border custody.

Jenn explained elsewhere that our govt does NOT want you to see it and it is kept strictly embargoed. The ONLY option is to watch it on HBO Max. Spend $11 and get a 1-month subscription to HBO Max via Prime. (I cannot provide a link, but search for it on HBOMax.com.)

Thank you Mark Ramm, Unity Prophet, Alexandra Sokoloff, Laura A. Drury, Ann Kramer, and many others for tuning into my live video with Jenn Budd! Join me for my next live video in the app.