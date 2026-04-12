I have a lot of events this week, both in and beyond this space. Here’s a rundown for subscribers who’d like to attend.

If you missed it, yesterday’s newsletter is a powerful, uplifting must-read:

TODAY. 12 April 2026. 11am eastern. Substack LIVE. Join Sam Osterhout and me for our weekly Lincoln Square show “Unholy Ground.” We’re discussing Ohio House Bill 249 that would regulate female clothing and appearance in public.

Monday. 13 April 2026. 12:30pm eastern. I’m chatting with my dear friend and gifted interdisciplinary artist Thibault about creating in a world that’s on fire. I’ll let everyone know when our conversation is live. Check out their space at The SideWoo HERE.

Tuesday. 14 April 2026. 11am eastern. Substack LIVE. I’m joining Nick Paro and Walter Rhein for Banner & Backbone Media’s Live Notes of the Week. CLICK HERE to join us.

Tuesday. 14 April 2026. Noon eastern. ZOOM. Our Democracy Reading Group hosts celebrated Harvard professor and astrophysicist Dr Avi Loeb. We read his book Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth, but we will discuss a broad range of topics from his work.

Democracy Reading Group events are for PAID SUBSCRIBERS. Find the Zoom link in today’s newsletter below the paywall.

A number of free subscribers have received 3-month paid upgrades thanks to the generosity of paid supporters. You may be surprised to be able to access the Zoom link! And I still have 3-month paid upgrades available. RESTACK THIS POST and type “I’d like a 3-month paid upgrade” to claim one.

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Wednesday. 15 April 2026. Noon eastern. Substack LIVE. I’m chatting with Mark Ramm about his investigative work into how DHS is pivoting its concentration camp model. Every American needs to know the regime hasn’t stopped building its concentration camp network. They’re simply hiding it behind layers of obfuscation, corruption, and bureaucracy. JOIN US!

Thursday. 16 April 2026. 7pm eastern. I’m speaking at Central Ohio Freedom From Religion Foundation. Anyone can register for this free online event HERE.