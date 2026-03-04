For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Katherine Stewart Discusses Money Lies and God

A recording from Andra Watkins's live video
Andra Watkins's avatar
Katherine Stewart's avatar
Andra Watkins and Katherine Stewart
Mar 04, 2026

Forgive me for taking a few days to share my interview with journalist, author, and filmmaker Katherine Stewart. We decided to make a couple of small edits during a period when I was traveling.

Please check out Stewart’s books at her website HERE.

Readers can also find her at The New Republic, Religion News Service, and The Contrarian.

Readers can find a transcript of our discussion in the upper right beneath our video interview. She mentions several resources from Religion News Service in our interview, so please click the link to her work above and check those out.

Please join us for our next Democracy Reading Group discussion. Friday, 20 March 2026 at Noon eastern via Substack LIVE, our Democracy Reading Group welcomes Lorissa Rinehart, author of Winning the Earthquake: How Jeannette Rankin Defied All Odds to Become the First Woman in Congress. GO HERE to get your copy and begin your celebration of Women’s History Month!

Thank you Sandra Diesel, gerri caldarola, Jan Frederick, Jennifer Anderson, Tee Ree, and many others for tuning into my live video with Katherine Stewart! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Andra Watkins in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 444 Mile Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture