Kingdom Citizenship is Coming | Unholy Ground with Andra Watkins & Sam Osterhout

Paid subscribers, I hope you continue to enjoy my Lincoln Square show Unholy Ground with Sam Osterhout. It’s available for paid subscribers at Lincoln Square, but I have been resharing it here to thank you for supporting my work.

In this conversation, we mention Rev. Dr. Shannon Fleck’s newsletter on City Elders. I’m including a link below.

We record these on Thursdays for a Sunday at 11am eastern runtime. I’m always in the chat to answer your questions. Apparently, these clips do really well on YouTube, and they’re expanding the show to Spotify and Apple podcasts (in case one or more of those are your preferred media method.)

As always, a transcript is included at a button below the video for those of us who can skim faster than we can watch a video. I know I’m not the only one who will choose to read over watching something and always want to remind readers of that option.

If you’re a paid subscriber at Lincoln Square, this week’s conversation covers my Monday - Wednesday newsletters. It’s a lively discussion, and Sam’s dog Roger makes an appearance. (I always love it when pets crash a video.)

Thank you Joy, Donna G, CH, Michael, Carol Dunn, and many others for tuning into my live video with Lincoln Square! Join me for my next live video in the app.