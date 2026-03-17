Tomorrow. 18 March 2026. Noon eastern. VIA ZOOM.

Deepak Puri is joining paid subscribers to discuss the latest in private communication for users who may not be very tech-inclined. I’ll send the Zoom link out as a separate link to paid subscribers. We’re recording this event for those who cannot attend live. If you’d like to support this work, please click the link below and upgrade to paid. Upgrade to PAID

My newsletter is a bit late today, because I have struggled with what to bring you. Yesterday, Jessica Valenti reported on a proposed Ohio law that would track all Ohio pregnancies to either live births or investigations as to why a pregnancy did not result in a live birth. To read her and Kylie Cheung’s entire infuriating report, click the link below.

On 10 April 2024, I wrote the following newsletter:

In it, I called attention to Project 2025’s goal of transforming the CDC into a pregnancy and transgender tracking unit. Here’s what I wrote:

Using the CDC to track all pregnancy outcomes Project 2025 calls for turning the CDC into a pregnancy and transgender surveillance unit. In my referenced newsletter above, I outlined how they call for withholding federal funds for states that refuse to report pregnancy data. Talking points: Women could be prosecuted for any pregnancy outcome that doesn’t result in a live birth. According to the Lancet, around 23 million miscarriages occur worldwide every year. Imagine how many women could be accused of trying to end their pregnancies when they have a miscarriage. We’ve already seen one Ohio woman, Brittany Watts, be arrested for her miscarriage. This case wasn’t a weird outlier. It is what Republicans intend to do to women who miscarry: Interrogate them while they are bereft and emotionally strained, and accuse them of causing their own miscarriages. The tradition of doing at-home pregnancy tests and celebrating news as a couple is also under threat. If every pregnancy must be tracked to a live birth, every pregnancy test must be administered by a medical professional in a public setting.

I don’t know how to convince more Americans to stop reading the news as “this is what happened yesterday” or “this is what they did today” and start saying “THIS IS WHERE THEY WILL GO IF WE DON’T STOP THEM.”

I don’t know how much more plainly they could have told us they intend to track ALL US PREGNANCIES. I told readers they would do this almost two years ago. In almost a dozen different newsletters, I pleaded with readers to take this threat seriously. Instead of heeding these warnings, most Americans dismissed them as exaggerated, hysterical, hyperbolic, and mentally unstable. If they even saw them at all.

If you live in Ohio, contact this bill’s sponsor, Ohio Rep Jean Schmidt, at the following number: 614.466.8134. Tell her that if she proceeds with this bill, you will do everything in your power to see her lose in the November midterms. (She is up for reelection in November.) If you live outside Ohio, you can still call her office and tell her exactly what you think of this bill.

Then I woke to this news:

GO HERE to read the entire report from the Varieties of Democracy Report at the University of Gothenburg. An excerpt:

Democracy in the USA deteriorating at unprecedented scale and speed The U.S. democracy is currently in a much faster deterioration process than any other democracy in modern times. Within only one year, the USA’s score on the V-Dem Liberal Democracy index has declined by 24 percent, while its world rank dropped from 20th to 51st place out of 179 nations.

This report ranks the United States as an ILLIBERAL DEMOCRACY, though I would argue it’s not even that any longer. The biggest part of the report deals with the consolidation of corporate media, the crackdown on information, and the erosion of the First Amendment.

Which is what makes the next section SO IMPORTANT.

And of course, we still have the SAVE Voter Elimination and Suppression Act, which I covered again yesterday.

I’ve spent a lot of time in this space encouraging Americans to form grassroots community support structures. After reader Doreen’s comment yesterday, I leave several ideas to combat these specific attacks.

If your city or town has a local Council on Aging or other group for elders, contact them and ask if someone can give an education session on the SAVE Voter Elimination and Suppression Act. Bring volunteers who can assist attendees with gathering necessary documents to vote. Contact local civic clubs (Rotary and similar) and ask if you can present a non-partisan information session on the SAVE Act. You cannot present partisan information in these groups, but you can lay out factual specifics about what this bill would require of every voter. If your community has local Democratic women’s clubs or groups, contact them and ask if your volunteer group can present an information session on pregnancy trends around the country. In my experience, many people in local political groups are still starved for good information. Give them tools to grasp what laws like Ohio’s proposed pregnancy surveillance bill would do to every woman.

Millions of Americans are clueless and uninformed. Your neighbors are not getting this information from corporate media, and the latest Democracy Tracker projects this situation to get worse.

YOU can be a source of good information. Yes, you’ll encounter pushback, but you’ll also connect with people who crave this information but don’t know where to look or are overwhelmed.

Share

You can also click the button above and share this newsletter with everyone you know. But I encourage you to go further. Talk to people. Volunteer. Coordinate one or more of these information sessions in your community.

WE CAN DO THIS, EVERYONE.

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Added after voice recording: Find the United States in this chart. Note who’s more democratic.