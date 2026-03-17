For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Kelley Stoneking's avatar
Kelley Stoneking
3h

That chart at the end is wonderful! Thank you for including it!

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
4h

Most of these abhorrent actions are blatantly unconstitutional infringement on individual rights, due process, privacy and other inalienable things. Yet here we are. As you wrote yesterday, Andra, we did not vote for these things. But we need to vote out those who did.

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2 replies by Andra Watkins and others
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