Liza Hameline and the TX Primary

Wherever you live, Liza Hameline can teach you something about organizing. She and her Texas cohort have stopped waiting for Democrats and their consultants to care about grassroots. They’re making collective coalitions one precinct at a time.

If you can vote in the midterms, this discussion is for you.

If you can volunteer, this discussion is for you.

If you live in a red area, a blue area, or a purple area, this discussion is for you.

If you’re concerned about how to stop midterm Republican cheating BEFORE it starts, this discussion is for you.

Thank you Cat Wilson RN, Ms.Yuse, Kelley Smoot, Kay Smith, Lynn L, and many others for tuning into my live video with Liza Hameline! Join me for my next live video in the app.