Lorissa Rinehart and her book Winning the Earthquake

We’re very loosey-goosey in this reading group. I don’t send out reader discussion questions or even ask anyone if they’ve read each selection. I never wanted this to be yet another thing people felt burdened to do.

But every single one of you should read Winning the Earthquake: How Jeannette Rankin Defied All Odds to Become the First Woman in Congress.

This book is rich and timely and meaningful. It reminds us all of the value of elevating women, studying women’s history, and cementing women’s accomplishments into every aspect of our lives.

GO HERE to get your copy. Or request it at your local library.

You can also connect with Lorissa Rinehart on Substack by following her at The Female Body Politic.

Thank you Laura Saba, Suzanne Whitaker, Tee Ree, Laurin L, Gretchen, and many others for tuning into my live video with Lorissa Rinehart! Join me for my next live video in the app.

The Democracy Reading Group is a benefit for Paid Subscribers. Every author receives an honorarium for their appearance, which comes from paid support for this work. Which is tough when everything is tight for practically everyone.

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April’s Democracy Reading Group Selection:

Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth by Dr Avi Loeb ( GO HERE to get your copy)

Dr Loeb will join us via Zoom on Tuesday, 14 April 2026, at Noon eastern. (I CANNOT BELIEVE I JUST TYPED THAT. I am still peeing my pants. Don’t tell him I said that.)

To find out more about Dr Loeb’s impressive career, CLICK HERE to explore his Harvard biography.

This book may not seem like a pro-democracy selection, but it taught me the importance of thinking outside the box, being willing to entertain other possibilities, and doing something new every day. I told Dr Loeb I wouldn’t be doing this work if I hadn’t read this book.

So please mark your calendars. Share this event with everyone you know.

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