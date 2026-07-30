For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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James Fetig's avatar
James Fetig
13hEdited

Reminds me of the scene in Schindler's List were two Jewish women are having coffee at an outdoor cafe. The brown shirts march by and they discuss their intent. Then, one woman says to the other, "It can't happen here in the land of Schiller and Goethe." Guess what?

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3 replies by Andra Watkins and others
Doreen Frances's avatar
Doreen Frances
6h

Why are some of us immune to that indoctrination? Are we opposition defiant? I never believed what my JW grandparents said, just like I didn't really believe the Catholic Church's teachings either. I remember after the election my sister telling me I was "catastrophizing". Now, I try to explain in a neutral voice what is happening with WCN, like this is happening because

WCN wants their bibles to come true, and for some reason people are more open to hearing that.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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