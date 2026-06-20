For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Narcissism On Steroids with Walter Rhein

A recording from Andra Watkins's live video
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Andra Watkins and Walter Rhein
Jun 20, 2026

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Welcome to another discussion on narcissism with Walter Rhein of I'd Rather Be Writing.

We share how narcissism impacted us personally, and we relate those experiences to how our government is a narcissistic abuser.

But most importantly, we try to give YOU tools to combat narcissistic abuse at the hands of your own government.

Sometimes, I use the George Costanza tool of doing the opposite of my initial reactions to narcissists. It forces me to slow down. To pause. To moderate my reactions. Which usually results in the narcissist (or narcissistic government) not provoking the reaction it wanted.

Please support Walter’s vital work by clicking the link below:

I'd Rather Be Writing
My perspective is never given equal representation in the mainstream media. I believe character matters. I believe the experts. I believe in education. I believe women. Let me know if you have a story to tell. There's no AI content in my newsletter.
By Walter Rhein

Thank you Deidre Keller, Georgina, Lynn L, Nancy Elise Pulliam, Lisa, and many others for tuning into my live video with Walter Rhein! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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