Narcissism On Steroids with Walter Rhein

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Welcome to another discussion on narcissism with Walter Rhein of I'd Rather Be Writing.

We share how narcissism impacted us personally, and we relate those experiences to how our government is a narcissistic abuser.

But most importantly, we try to give YOU tools to combat narcissistic abuse at the hands of your own government.

Sometimes, I use the George Costanza tool of doing the opposite of my initial reactions to narcissists. It forces me to slow down. To pause. To moderate my reactions. Which usually results in the narcissist (or narcissistic government) not provoking the reaction it wanted.

Please support Walter’s vital work by clicking the link below:

Thank you Deidre Keller, Georgina, Lynn L, Nancy Elise Pulliam, Lisa, and many others for tuning into my live video with Walter Rhein! Join me for my next live video in the app.