Yesterday, I gave an almost two-hour online presentation to Democrats Abroad. It was billed as a deep dive into the entirety of Project 2026, which encompasses documents like Saving America by Saving the Family and The Phoenix Declaration, orders like NSPM-7, and of course, the SAVE (Voter Elimination and Suppression) Act. I gave a similar online talk to an Indivisible group on Saturday.

As happens every Sunday, last night my husband called his mom. She asked him how he’d spent his weekend, and he half-joked that he watched me work. Which led to a lengthy discussion of Christian Nationalism, the difference between WCN and her life-long Catholicism, and how WCN is being wielded to transform US government.

My mother-in-law is like many women her age. She has been voting for almost seven decades, and she has watched her vote transform her life for the better.

She was a woman who left college to get married, had five stair-step children, and had the courage to divorce her abusive husband. He didn’t pay alimony and often missed paying the minimal child support the court ordered, so she moved to low-income housing in a scary Milwaukee neighborhood. She slept on the sofa with a meat tenderizer in hand to repel anyone who might break in and threaten her children, while she worked two jobs, re-enrolled in college, and fed her family with a combination of gardening, canning and preserving, and food stamps. She became a highly decorated public school teacher and still had to work a second job to cover the bills so she could send her children to her alma mater, Pius XI Catholic High School.

She bought her own home, paid her own way, and saved for her own retirement. When she stopped working, a combination of those savings, a state pension and Social Security made it possible for her to exhale for the first time. She joined a knitting circle. Gardened. Entered the Wisconsin State Fair. Won awards. Enjoyed her grands and great-grands.

Until yesterday, this fierce woman who fought for herself and her children, who built a life after an abusive man tried to destroy it, who worked tirelessly to educate other people’s children, who overcame obstacle after obstacle to provide for her family…

THIS WOMAN HAD NEVER HEARD OF THE SAVE ACT.

My husband finished the call with his mom and came into the bedroom in a daze. “It just hit me, Andra. If the SAVE Act passes, my mom won’t be able to vote. She doesn’t have a passport, and her name doesn’t match her birth certificate.”

Imagine what November could be like for women like my mother-in-law, women who have been the heart-and-soul of this nation.

She doesn’t check her registration, because she has been voting for almost SEVEN DECADES. She doesn’t drive anymore, so she calls her daughter and asks her to take her to the polling place. She realizes her mind isn’t what it once was and makes sure her daughter goes through what she needs to vote. They pull up at the polling station, get out, and slowly make their way to the line. She can’t stand for long periods like she used to, but she leans on her cane and sometimes on her daughter, and after an hour-and-a-half, makes it to the front of the line.

She hands her voter registration card and ID - items she’s always shown - to the poll worker. They click a few buttons and say, “Oh. You’re not registered to vote.”

“But I have everything I’ve always had to vote,” she protests. “I don’t understand.”

The poll worker takes a deep breath and recites a speech he’s made hundreds of times today. President demanded the SAVE Act. Congress approved it in late September. Passport. Birth certificate that matches birth name. Re-registration in person. Voter purges for those who didn’t comply.

Typing this incensed me. IT INCENSES ME. It is breathtaking how much the United States of America hates women.

My husband is going to have to help his mom get the paperwork she needs to vote. She can’t travel the hour to the Register of Deeds, she can’t use the internet, and she has no idea what to do. How many like her will lose their franchise without realizing it until it is too late?

For the sake of women like my mother-in-law, please reach out to elder women in your lives. Especially if they’ve never voted for our current situation. Help them get the necessary paperwork to vote if the SAVE Voter Elimination and Suppression Act passes.

I know. I know. Senate Republicans are making a big show of saying they can’t pass this bill. Millions of Americans have already shrugged and moved on to the other eleventy-billion apocalyptic things on their lists.

I might be wrong. I HOPE I’M WRONG. But I believe this is highly orchestrated theater. If Senate Republicans don’t cave to the demands of undear leader and his craven House caucus this week, they will bring the SAVE Voter Elimination and Suppression Act back. At some point before the midterms - ideally late August or early September when it’s impossible to get these documents - Republicans will override the rules and pass this bill.

Millions and millions of Americans, many of them women, will be disenfranchised with the stroke of an autopen. What an abominable thing to do to all women, but especially women like my mother-in-law, who overcame everything this hateful country threw at her to contribute, to matter, to build a quiet life.

This election may be the last time women like my mother-in-law vote. I don’t want one of her last memories to be the way her own country screwed her over and disenfranchised her before she died. What hideous, vile, abominable creatures these fascists are.

Reach out to your elder women NOW. Make sure they know about the SAVE Voter Elimination and Suppression Act. Help them get the documents they need to vote.

I might be wrong, meaning people spend time and money on documents they might never need.

But I also might be right.

And if I’m right, every family member who helps an elder woman get these documents will validate the journey of her life. She won’t go into whatever’s next being trampled by her own nation. Our country may always treat older women like invisibilities, but she will be untouchable. She won’t lose a voice she’s used for almost a century.

Get on this, Americans. Do it today. You can click the button below to share this message with everyone you know. But you’ll most likely need to call or visit the elder women who need your help.

Share

Paid Subscriber Events This Week. A portion of paid support provides honorariums to authors who discuss their books with us. Click the button below and upgrade to paid to join us.

Upgrade to PAID

Wednesday. 18 March 2026. Noon eastern. Substack LIVE. Deepak Puri will join us to cover the very latest trends in privacy-oriented communication. If you’re concerned about growing surveillance, this discussion will give you tools to protect yourselves and your connections. JOIN US.

Friday. 20 March 2026. Noon eastern. Substack LIVE. Author Lorissa Rinehart will join us for this month’s Democracy Reading Group. I can’t wait to discuss her book Winning the Earthquake: How Jeannette Rankin Defied All Odds to Become the First Woman in Congress. GO HERE to get your copy. If you follow her Substack, you’ll see that she dropped a signed copy off with Bernie Sanders today, and Hilary Clinton recently provided a glowing review. JOIN US TO CELEBRATE WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH.

0:00 -8:56

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.