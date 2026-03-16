For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
7h

Andra,I’m assuming your m-I-law retained her married name when she divorced.Does she have any paperwork from her divorce?

I had to explain to my elderly Republican neighbor why the SAVE Act is a big deal and how it could affect her when she commented that “requiring ID is not a big deal”.

Unfortunately the Fl legislature just passed their version of SAVE Act.At least it doesn’t take effect until after mid-terms.No college or retirement center ID’s….but concealed weapon ID’s ok.🙄

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Audrey Muck's avatar
Audrey Muck
6h

When I called my senators I referred to it as the "SAVE America from married women and voters who disagree with you" Act:

- The data doesn't support their claims of widespread non-citizen voting (duh).

- It will disenfranchise and prevent tens of millions of citizens from using their right to vote.

- It's a poll tax. Those officially certified documents aren't free.

- The REAL ID won't cut it. (This is the biggest thing a *lot* of people I talk to don't get.)

- I'm in NC. We've had photo ID required for years now - but the law included time to implement it and ways to acquire proper ID for *free.*

- The immediate implementation clause in the "SAVE America from married women and voters who disagree with you" Act is a transparently obvious attempt to screw up the November elections.

- It's flatly unconstitutional.

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