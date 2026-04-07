On Conditional Approval, Routers, and the Surveillance State

Last week, Rachel @ This Woman Votes joined me to discuss her newsletter Conditional Approval: Your Router, the Department of War, and the Architecture of the Controlled Internet:

Basically, the United States government has put all consumer and residential routers under the purview of the Department of Defense; outlawed the sale of foreign-made routers (unless they can work with a US provider and gain conditional approval); and made whatever new routers contain entirely opaque.

You won’t know if Palantir installs spyware.

You won’t be able to tell who is monitoring your search history.

You’ll be oblivious to microphones, micro-cameras, and other systems that could highjack your internet-enabled devices/appliances and surveil you 24/7.

During this discussion, Rachel recommended that every US dweller pick up a couple of new routers and/or replace aging routers now. GO HERE to look at Costco’s options, which we expand in our conversation.

We also reference a Wired article about this change. GO HERE to read it.

GO HERE to read the FCC’s 3-page mandate for this change.

Thank you Kay-El, Deborah solleveld, Maura, Pam, Eve, and many others for tuning into my live video with Rachel @ This Woman Votes! Join me for my next live video in the app.