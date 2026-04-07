For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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On Conditional Approval, Routers, and the Surveillance State

A recording from Andra Watkins's live video
Andra Watkins's avatar
Rachel @ This Woman Votes's avatar
Andra Watkins and Rachel @ This Woman Votes
Apr 07, 2026

Last week, Rachel @ This Woman Votes joined me to discuss her newsletter Conditional Approval: Your Router, the Department of War, and the Architecture of the Controlled Internet:

This Woman Votes - Progress & Politics
Conditional Approval - Your Router, the Department of War, and the Architecture of the Controlled Internet
This piece is a departure from the plan for March, because it is way more important and flying very quietly under the radar…
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14 days ago · 119 likes · 20 comments

Basically, the United States government has put all consumer and residential routers under the purview of the Department of Defense; outlawed the sale of foreign-made routers (unless they can work with a US provider and gain conditional approval); and made whatever new routers contain entirely opaque.

You won’t know if Palantir installs spyware.

You won’t be able to tell who is monitoring your search history.

You’ll be oblivious to microphones, micro-cameras, and other systems that could highjack your internet-enabled devices/appliances and surveil you 24/7.

During this discussion, Rachel recommended that every US dweller pick up a couple of new routers and/or replace aging routers now. GO HERE to look at Costco’s options, which we expand in our conversation.

We also reference a Wired article about this change. GO HERE to read it.

GO HERE to read the FCC’s 3-page mandate for this change.

Thank you Kay-El, Deborah solleveld, Maura, Pam, Eve, and many others for tuning into my live video with Rachel @ This Woman Votes! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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