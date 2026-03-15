For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
15h

Community. Neighborliness. Consciousness. It can save us. Maybe the only thing that can. But that is far from secure.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Anne Sutherland's avatar
Anne Sutherland
13h

For now I will stay and fight, but we have talked about moving to Ireland. Thank you for the lovely travelog and story.

Anybody think Rump will drop a nuke on Iran?

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3 replies by Andra Watkins and others
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