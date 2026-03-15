The Oscars happen today. Not my usual vector. But bear with me. I have a point.

The town of Killarney, County Kerry, Ireland is ecstatic. Local actress Jessie Buckley is all but certain to win an Oscar for her performance in Hamnet.

I found myself in Killarney in 2022. I was awarded a funded writing residency at Cill Rialag in the wind-and-rainswept village of Ballinskelligs.

I drove my car on the other side of the road, on the awkward side of the car. Shifted gears with my left hand for hours and hours. Crept into Ballinskelligs late in the day and asked for directions to the Gaeltacht area of restored famine cottages, where I would find my studio accommodation.

A narrow track led me out of the village. Up the side of a mountain. Past sheep and cows and more sheep. Tractors. Wooden gates. People walking and always, always waving. Rainbows arcing from the furious Northern Atlantic against a shocking palette of green.

After several false starts, I found my cottage. A cow kindly moved so that I could park my car. I hiked to the top of the mountain and glimpsed Skellig Michael in the mist. This picturesque abutment was Luke Skywalker’s remote home in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and I got to see it every day.

I had arrived.

The next morning, I decided to drive to the closest town for provisions. Only my front right tire was losing air. I shifted gears with my left hand, mapped the closest town with a garage, and pointed my car toward Killarney. I figured I’d shop for food while they fixed or replaced my tire.

“I’m sure this will cost several hundred Euro, dear,” I told my husband as I wandered unfamiliar grocery aisles. “For sure, they’ll tell me I need a brand new tire. And the only one they have in stock that will fit my car is the most expensive one. And it requires an extra labor charge because of the kind of tire it is. And maybe even a new rim. Blah blah blah.”

Because that’s how it would work in the United States. Late-stage capitalism and our billionaire overlords must supercharge every incremental thing.

Imagine my surprise when I went back to the garage. And my car was ready. Someone handed me my keys without an accompanying bill.

“Wait,” I said. “How much do I owe you?”

The guy smirked. “We only had to patch the tire. Reckon ten euro’ll cover it.”

This Killarney Irishman could’ve taken my wallet and/or credit card to the cleaners and almost forgot to charge me ten euro. I insisted it should cost more, because where I come from it WOULD cost more. He shrugged and said, “You’re in Ireland now,” took my tenner, patted me on the shoulder, and walked away.

I’ve spent a lot of time talking about community.

About meeting our neighbors. About collective care. Our billionaire overlords want us to forget our power, while other whole countries do those things for complete strangers who can barely shift gears with their left hand.

That’s what I learned from my time in Killarney, hometown of future Oscar winner Jessie Buckley. My brief visit led me here.

To you.

To US.

We can defeat the Epstein Billionaire Pedophile Class and their bootlicking Christian Nationalist hoard, Americans. We can connect, pat each other on the shoulder, and say, “You’re with your people now. We’ve got each other. And we CAN get through this.”

WE CAN. Believe in us.

But don’t just believe. DO.

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