For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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May's avatar
May
2h

I am a millennial and I also struggle with friendships. However, in my case it is because I give too much without getting too much in return. To be clear, it's not that I expect anything in return, it's that when (if ever) I need them to be there for me, I don't get the same quality time and it makes me think about who's responsible for that failure. Is it me? Maybe I am setting the bar way too high, so high it's unreachable? Is it them? Maybe they don't consider me a friend at the degree I consider them (so basically, it's still my fault)? Either way I blame myself and it SUCKS. The worst part is that when I get disappointed, I shut down, it's not that I stop loving them, it's that it hurts so much I need to walk away (sometimes for a long time) It's something I need to work on, because I am not trying to punish anyone, and I know it might look like that, I just don't know yet how to express these feelings without fearing the complete loss of those friendships. I can't believe I am telling you about it!

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Anne Sutherland's avatar
Anne Sutherland
2h

People used to write to each other and maintained friendships, engagements and marriages that way. No phones, no telegraphs. A coach ride was an ordeal even for a few miles. Andra, you have connected with me and clearly many others through your posts and videos. I consider you a dear friend. My friend Diane is visiting her friends upon the arrival of her 75th birthday, and I love that idea. My oldest cousin just died and it's prompted me to visit the rest of them this summer, all true Christians who are appalled at #47.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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