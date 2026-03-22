This piece isn’t my usual fare, but I’m feeling reflective. I have a significant event coming up this week, and I’m taking a few days for myself. My daily newsletters will be a best-of from the archives that I deem relevant right now, mixed with some special promotions. I might not be as responsive to comments, but please leave them. Wherever you are and whatever you’re doing, please know I appreciate you. Thank you for being here.

I was in NYC’s Chelsea Market the only time I’ve seen Andrew McCarthy in the wild. He was in the same line I’d just exited, buying a snack or a pack of gum or whatever. I didn’t bother him, because what sane person goes up to someone and says, “My favorite movie you ever made was Less than Zero,” a depressing story about addiction starring vile, unlikeable characters?

I admire Andrew McCarthy’s writing more than I ever revered his acting. Which is probably why I found myself crying over his latest piece in The Atlantic. You can read the whole thing via the gift link HERE. It’s a promo for his latest book about the state of male friendship.

A popular topic. Male friendship. Male connection. Male loneliness.

In 2019, in a long recovery from my second round of insanity-inducing chemo-and-steroids, I sat in our apartment alone.

My elderly aunt had died. I didn’t have any book travel lined up because I had set aside time to spend with my aunt after a two-month foreign residency. My husband was at work.

The phone didn’t ring. It didn’t vibrate with texts. Nobody visited. And I realized if something happened to my husband, the only person who gave a crap that I exist would be gone.

And I would be alone.

And nobody would care.

I don’t type that to start a pity party. I’m not feeling sorry for myself, and I absolutely don’t want anyone to feel anything for me.

I think a lot of people — especially Gen Xers like me and Andrew McCarthy — don’t know how to be friends. We were taught to fend for ourselves instead of leaning on others. Our parents often forgot about us.

I also didn’t have good friendship role models. My mother was a narcissist; my father a loner who entertained with stories and seemed jolly but always kept everyone at bay.

As a result, I never trusted women, and I never learned how to connect with men. I tried to turn every female connection into a mother/daughter dynamic, because I was starved for maternal empathy, only to sabotage many of those relationships. Interactions with men were stilted and baffling and occasionally I lashed out at them, because it was one of the only ways I ever got my dad to notice me.

My husband and I are renovating an apartment with plenty of room for company. Come visit us! We trumpet to everyone we know.

We said the same thing when we lived in one of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. Come visit! We told people. Any time!

Nobody came then. I don’t want to make predictions about the future, but I know where I’d put my money if I were a gambler. I can read it in the words of Andrew McCarthy’s friends when he tried to see them in person.

To quote Andrew McCarthy:

“I have friends,” I said. “I just don’t see them, but I know they’re there. And that’s enough.”

Only it isn’t enough.

What’s a person to do when they’re almost always the one who tries? When they reinitiate contact again and again? When they were always the last person who made the trip/altered their schedule/set aside time?

These days, I make myself smaller because I’ve been a lot in the past. Needy. Sick in a way no one could see, which meant it was fake or not to be discussed. Sometimes even passive aggressive and vindictive and oblivious to boundaries. Like my mother, unfortunately.

I have friends. I even have more than one friend who messaged me this week out of the blue! We get together, but I seldom show them myself. I am never, ever vulnerable. I don’t want to bother anyone with tears or fears, insecurities or needs. Because everyone has their own problems. In 2019, I finally got the message that being around me was another problem people didn’t need, and I learned how to exist without needing anyone.

Except humans can’t exist that way. Even rugged Gen Xers like me.

Nobody would want to read my book about all the ways I’ve made and lost and fucked up friendships. I doubt many readers made it to the end of this newsletter.

But I’m looking forward to reading Andrew McCarthy’s book. Maybe I’ll learn something about Gen X female friendship from his adventures. If I get a wild hair, I might invite him to our reading group. Once in a while, people like him say yes to people like me.

But I won’t say, “Less Than Zero is my favorite movie you ever did.”

I promise.

***DISCLAIMER: The vulnerability exhibited here is not due to a failing of anyone I call a friend. I am not telling any of you you aren’t enough. I’m probably telling you how much I don’t tell you. And I’ll probably deny it if you call me out.

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