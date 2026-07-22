On Hunter Biden, Wrestling, and American Values with Frederic Poag

In 2024, I said that the outcome of the election would be a reflection of what Americans value. I said we would elect the government those values deserve.

I asked Frederic Poag to join me for this Substack LIVE because he wrote a great piece about Hunter Biden and professional wrestling last week.

His piece got me thinking - again - about what Americans value.

Why do we elevate so many abominable people to positions of power? Is it because we truly have no other options? Because we value garbage? Or something in-between?

Some listeners felt like I was attacking Hunter Biden. I don’t care for him, but he’s part of a group of people I don’t care for more generally: Nepo-babies; celebrities; the wealthy; sports figures; family legacies. I think lots of Americans valuing those things landed us here. And I admit that over the course of my life, I’ve contributed to it.

To stop contributing to it, I started asking myself why I value certain voices over others. In the mid-to-late 2010s, I looked at my habits, how I spent my downtime, and what captured my attention.

When I started that journey, I was one of the biggest consumers of celebrity gossip you’ve ever met. I made fun of people who watched reality TV shows while I secretly mainlined every Daily Mail celebrity story I could find.

And I realized I had a problem: I spent a ton of time picking through a garbage pile, hoping to find scraps of treasure.

So I quit reading about celebrities. Which led to quitting Facebook. Which morphed into asking myself why I pay attention to every voice and image and video clip I land on.

Maybe it made me think too critically, but this near-constant self-reflection about what I value and why led me here. To this work. To YOU.

Our leaders are a reflection of WHAT WE VALUE.

Do we want to keep paying attention to the same corrupt tired selfish greedy garbage people because they have the right name/sex/skin color/screen skills/ speaking ability/magnetism/follower count/money/connections?

To change our trajectory, to transform our country, we have to change WHAT WE VALUE.

As we head into the midterms and beyond, I would be remiss in my job if I didn’t stop and challenge more people to think about that.

Our collective values landed us here. Changing our collective values starts with me. With you. Until we become an US. And I believe in US.

Thank you so much for being here. Especially Ann Kramer, Kelley Smoot, Vote Against Billionaires, KarenC-Book Collector📚⚖️🗽🗳️🧿♒️, Lynn L, and many others for tuning into my live video with Frederic Poag! Join me for my next live video in the app.