Over 17,000 people read this work for free. If just 100 of you took advantage of this offer, I could afford to make all archives FREE FOR ALL through the midterms. I support FREE FOR ALL

For Such a Time As This is approaching 900 newsletters since its start as How Project 2025 Will Ruin YOUR Life. By the midterms, we should be at 1000! That adds up to a lot of heavily-researched and passionately-nuanced information.

In order to provide the most useful, truthful information possible in the lead-up to the Midterm Elections, I’d like to make archive access to all of those resources FREE FOR ALL.

That means every subscriber can access every full article I’ve ever written.

NO PAYWALLS.

As we have important discussions with our fellow Americans, I believe good information will make a difference. Sharing relevant newsletters from my archive could persuade more of your connections to vote for freedom.

We also must commit to building community if we are going to make a difference. This is why I am structuring this sale as a 2-for-1 kind of deal. When you make this investment to support good information, you will also raise someone else up who may not be able to do so themselves.

To help alleviate the cost of this effort, I’m running a very special sale. New paid subscribers pay $30 for 1 year (regular $60)

AND I will give 1 subscriber who cannot afford to upgrade a paid 6-month subscription. Your investment of 10 cents per newsletter will lift someone else up AND make all archived newsletters FREE FOR ALL. I support FREE FOR ALL

Besides helping to make the archives available to all and giving another reader the lift up to paid subscriber access, you also gain the following.

Paid Subscriber Benefits at For Such a Time As This:

Ability to comment on newsletters and notes. AND I READ AND RESPOND. Many Substackers don’t engage with their commenters, but I always have. It’s an important part of community-building. Limiting comments to paid subscribers also keeps out trolls and gives everyone a thoughtful, supportive space to interact.

Ability to message me privately AND I RESPOND. Some readers don’t feel comfortable making certain comments public, but they want answers. I always want subscribers to get the most from this work.

Three downloadable books. Every newsletter I wrote about Project 2025 is in How Project 2025 Will Ruin YOUR Life. Another book contains tools to resist and reject fascism. How to Stop the Phoenix Declaration translates WCN language for real-time use in your communities. Plus, every download preserves this work for future reference in case Substack goes offline.

Share weekly HOPE. Every Friday, Paid Subscribers and I share what gave us hope that week. This isn’t an exercise in toxic positivity; fascists try to crush hope. Sharing our hopes is a collective act of weekly resistance.

Access to my paid-only Lincoln Square show Unholy Ground. I added this show as an added benefit for my paid subscribers earlier this year.

Weekly Substack LIVE interviews for paid subscribers. Every Wednesday, I chat with someone I want my readers to know. It might be known names like Anne Applebaum, Marcel Dirsus, and Gareth Gore or Substackers you should know like Michael Zeitgeist, Ann Kramer, Evan Hurst, and more. I try to bust the algorithm and elevate voices YOU should know.

Access to the Democracy Reading Group. We’ll be back in September to help attorney, professor, and coverture expert Allison Tait launch her upcoming book The House That Family Money Built: How Inequality Governs Debt and Wealth Management. PRE-ORDER YOURS HERE. Democracy Reading Group members will have a chance to win free copies, too!

Periodic Ask-Me-Anything sessions. Since I’m very hands-on with my subscribers, I don’t do a lot of AMAs. But every time I do, you’ll have access.

Access to our ongoing project WE THE PEOPLE, where subscribers define what kind of country and Constitution we want. These discussions are vibrant and vital. Find what we’ve accomplished so far at the We the People tab below.

WE THE PEOPLE

New Paid Subscribers get all this - plus my daily newsletters - for only $30 for one year.

AND they give someone who cannot afford a paid subscription paid access for 6 months.

AND make all archives FREE FOR ALL.

Over 17,000 people read this work for free. If just 100 of you took advantage of this offer, I could afford to make all archives FREE FOR ALL through the midterms. Please if you can afford it, click the button below and Upgrade to Paid. $30/year for you.

Lift up someone else with paid access for 6 months.

Everybody gets paywall-free archives. I support FREE FOR ALL

Don’t want to give money to Substack and Stripe? You can take advantage of this offer by VENMO. Click the button below and leave your subscriber email address on your purchase. I’ll get you set up!

VENMO

***This offer is valid on ALL new paid upgrades through 11:59PM 31 July 2026.

***We must have 100 paid upgrades to support FREE FOR ALL.

0:00 -6:15

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.