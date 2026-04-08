1791 L’Enfant Plan for Washington D.C.

Amidst the daily maelstrom that is media attention span and the impending threat to erase a whole civilization, it would be easy to ignore the sideshow of our current leader’s pet project:

The replacement of the White House’s East Wing with The Ballroom.

When a man spins lies as easily as he breathes, one coping temptation is to pay no heed to anything he says.

All the more important to pay attention when the man actually speaks truth.

If we examine where we find ourselves in this 250-year experiment, The Ballroom might be the most honest thing this leader could do for the United States. For this reason I assert The Ballroom—abomination that it is—should absolutely be built. I hope you will hear me out over the next couple of days.

One story of the United States is the conquering of a majestic landscape. Surveying. Demarcating. Selling. Buying. Pockmarking it with farms, pits, railroads, mines, highways, dams, buildings, towns. It is the story of creating settlements, building cities, making men.

Yet prior to 2016, the US never had a president who was a developer of real estate. Lawyers, military men, politicians, planters…but never a builder.

The creation of Washington DC was the intentional transformation of swamp into settlement, a new city built to be the capital of a new democracy.

The Founders envisioned a specific structural relationship between the presidency and the legislature, stabilized by the third leg of the judiciary. Thomas Jefferson took this further. He conceived the new capital’s built form to mirror the specific structure of the American Experiment: He sketched a plan for DC that drew a direct line between the Capitol and the President’s House.

But it fell to the Frenchman Pierre Charles L’Enfant (and later surveyor Andrew Ellicot) to realize these visions and coax Washington DC from dirt and swamp and rock and floodplain.

As a young French artist L’Enfant studied the garden of Versailles, so he understood the integration of topography and land planning. Through this lens L’Enfant devised the final relationship, placing the ‘Congress House’ on the highest ground of Jenkins Hill, and the ‘President’s House’ on the second-highest knoll one mile to the northwest.

These two buildings were in direct and intentional conversation across the diagonal line that would become Pennsylvania Avenue.

The relationships are both spatial and symbolic. For the better part of 250 years, this urban design demonstrated the axis of the balance of powers.

The Capitol, seat of power for the peoples’ representatives, commanding the view to the west over what would become the National Mall. The White House perpendicular to the Mall. Both vistas tempered by the pointed monument to George Washington’s legacy: The United States would have no king.

Through the years the White House was renovated and expanded. The seat of the executive branch was first in the oval Blue Room behind the South Portico. After the West Wing expansion, it moved to the Oval Office. The East Wing in its varied iterations generally functioned as the guest entry for both dignitaries and the general public.

Change to the buildings, gardens, and rooms has been one constant in the history of the White House complex. A second constant has been that original line of sight along Pennsylvania between the President and Congress, an urban realization of the Founders’ vision for our government.

Aerial view of Pennsylvania Avenue, with the Department of the Treasury to the left of the White House and the Eisenhower Office Building in the lower-right corner.

One prong of outcry over The Ballroom has been that it is not the President’s prerogative to make such a change to the White House without following an exhaustive process. History doesn’t bear that out. Many prior presidents have altered the building and grounds, from Roosevelt to Taft to Truman to Kennedy.

A second prong of attack is that The Ballroom will dwarf the White House. Renderings and models seem to affirm this, but then the Treasury and Eisenhower Executive Office Buildings aren’t exactly subservient neighbors.

We must consider The Ballroom in the larger context of the plan of the city. The inspiration of the original L’Enfant Plan to build a capital city that manifests the symbolic and philosophical balance of powers that has been a hallmark of our founding documents will be subsumed by The Ballroom. The location and configuration of its mass seems intentionally designed to completely obliterate the visual axis along Pennsylvania Avenue that intertwines the Oval Office and The Capitol.

The Ballroom blocking the axis between the White House and the Capitol

Despite the convenience of leading a Republican administration while both House and Senate are also under control of Republicans, the President has neutered Congress. Like a king, he has assumed the legislature’s Article I powers by passing laws through executive orders, levying taxes through tariffs, and initiating wars through the euphemism of military operations. This Congress has abdicated their Constitutional responsibility.

As he sits in the Oval Office, at the Resolute Desk, a right turn of the head will shore up his position. Any lingering reminder of the Capitol will soon be replaced by a view of The Ballroom. His Big Beautiful Hall of Donors.

Architecture is an anchoring. It is an investment in bricks, mortar, steel, and cement that aims to build a permanent physical record of values. Its creates tangible meaning as a manifestation of memory and aspiration.

This President may be unhinged, but he knows all about anchoring values by building edifices that encapsulate his aspirations. Whether we like it or not, he has claimed dominion over the values of our moment.

It is brute honesty that his lies achieve permanence in the form of The Ballroom, the Big Beautiful Hall of Donors.

Join us for Part Two tomorrow. Click the SHARE button below and tell your connections about this work.

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