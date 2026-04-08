For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Carol Fletez's avatar
Carol Fletez
4h

Not to the size of the building HE WANTS. For all of his desires to be remembered. There is talk afoot to tear down anything he builds because we do not want to remember him well at all!

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4 replies by Andra Watkins and others
Kay-El's avatar
Kay-El
4h

The fugly ballroom will be a constant reminder that the Republican Congress chose to be neutered?

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3 replies by Andra Watkins and others
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