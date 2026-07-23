For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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James Utt's avatar
James Utt
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It may or may not be a core part of Smart America, but a large contributing factor to the ongoing frustrations you’ve experienced (and similar frustrations of a good many other knowledgeable sources) is the widespread casual diminishment of and willful ignorance about the long growing prevalence, influence, and reach of fundamentalist / evangelical / charismatic / often nondenominational churches and religious institutions in nearly all parts of the country. The elites who mostly ignored or dismissed you tend to presume that only rubes, simpletons, and shysters are attracted to these religious groups that are thought by them to be on the fringe and small in number. They’ve not been interested in or curious about the politicization that’s been happening within conservative Christianity for many many years and besides, that was presumed to be confined to a small number of “holy rollers” who don’t have much influence anyway. How wrong the elites were and are. It’s more complicated than the simple way I’ve described it here, but I think I’ve pretty well captured the essence of a big part of the problem.

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