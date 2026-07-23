Yesterday, Frederic Poag and I had an hour-long discussion about American values (with a lot of talk of professional wrestling and Hunter Biden.) The LIVE was for Paid Subscribers, but I made the recorded version open to all subscribers. Click the link below if you missed it.

This exchange led me to write - AGAIN - about why we are where we are because of what Americans value.

One of my very accomplished readers commented about her experiences in teaching students to question what they value. It reminded me of this 2019 article in Politico: What Teaching Ethics in Appalachia Taught Me About Bridging America’s Partisan Divide by Evan Mandery. I hoped he did this experiment to write a book, but I’ve never seen one. So we must settle for the article. GO HERE to read it.

To encourage more readers to question why we listen to specific voices, stop scrolling when we see certain images and headlines, and linger on similar types of empty information, I’m re-running part of a 2025 newsletter: Today’s Deja Vu Is Yesterday’s Premonition.

Because we do not have to value what our society demands that we value, Americans. We can reject those things and choose what matters to us.

My experience as a young woman in Christian Nationalism and my deep dive into all 900+ pages of Project 2025’s Mandate for Leadership gave me a unique perspective. I felt an urgent responsibility to help Americans see what was coming, especially when the rising threats against things like contraception and other liberties came directly from WCN.

I pleaded with other outlets to elevate that work and shrieked about it wherever I could. While I understand that 9/10 of America values “this is what happened” over “this is what COULD happen,” this aspect of Project 2025 was too alarming not to try everything I could to get anyone with a platform to amplify it.

Why couldn’t I get my perspective and predictions to a wider audience? Raising an alarm that too few people could hear is frustrating and tragic. How could a huge proportion of the American populace completely miss what a large and mobilized minority where saying loudly and with belligerence?

I never really understood how this dynamic came to be until I read George Packer’s July/August 2021 essay in The Atlantic: How America Fractured Into Four Parts.

GO HERE for a gift link to read the whole article.

Packer divided the United States into the following quadrants: Free America, Smart America, Real America, and Just America.

While they are all worth reading, I’m focusing on Smart America today.

Here is Packer’s description of “Smart America:”

The new knowledge economy created a new class of Americans: men and women with college degrees, skilled with symbols and numbers—salaried professionals in information technology, computer engineering, scientific research, design, management consulting, the upper civil service, financial analysis, law, journalism, the arts, higher education. They go to college with one another, intermarry, gravitate to desirable neighborhoods in large metropolitan areas, and do all they can to pass on their advantages to their children. They are not 1 percenters—those are mainly executives and investors—but they dominate the top 10 percent of American incomes, with outsize economic and cultural influence. They’re at ease in the world that modernity created. They were early adopters of things that make the surface of contemporary life agreeable: HBO, Lipitor, MileagePlus Platinum, the MacBook Pro, grass-fed organic beef, cold-brewed coffee, Amazon Prime. They welcome novelty and relish diversity. They believe that the transnational flow of human beings, information, goods, and capital ultimately benefits most people around the world. You have a hard time telling what part of the country they come from, because their local identities are submerged in the homogenizing culture of top universities and elite professions. They believe in credentials and expertise—not just as tools for success, but as qualifications for class entry. They’re not nationalistic—quite the opposite—but they have a national narrative. Call it “Smart America.” SOURCE: The Atlantic at gift link above

Smart America is likely part of the reason my Project 2025 work wasn’t elevated. (The other part was an active decision on the part of billionaire media owners to suppress accurate information about Project 2025.) To much of Smart America, I lack the “right” credentials, haven’t written for the “right” publications, didn’t get published the “right” way, didn’t know the “right” people, didn’t go through the “right” channels, haven’t paid the “right” dues, didn’t have the “right” spit-shine, and more. These are Packer’s “qualifications for class entry” above.

At times, trying to earn a seat at one of these tables feels like a cage-match-level university tenure-earning endeavor, where those who already have tenure (however they got it) are determined to wield their power by policing and restricting who can have it in the future. This naturally leads to a clique of the same people who talk to each other and exclude other voices.

These qualifications for class entry act as a mechanism to keep others from being admitted to the group, but they also prevent the promotion of valuable perspectives from people who have direct experience in the other three parts of America. And since much of Smart America has no experience with White Christian Nationalism, they continue to fail to inform other Americans about it.

This Smart America cultivated and rigidly curated blindspot, in part, cost Americans their freedom.

I’ll share two stories from the wild.

One is personal. We all know I didn’t get the book deal to write about Project 2025 and be the recognized expert, even though I spent most of 2024 educating Americans about it. No, the title of “Project 2025 expert” was awarded to someone who didn’t know how important it was until after the election, when it was too late to matter. Whenever anyone needs a Project 2025 expert, they call this person who barely mentioned Christian Nationalism or theocracy in their analysis. I like this person as a human being and respect their work, but they are a member of Smart America, and I am not. This is the essence of how Smart America works.

This dynamic also applies within Smart America, which further fractures our ability to elevate good information.

As an example, I’ve been fortunate to meet all kinds of people, despite the challenges of Smart America. One highly successful person told me they pitched a book on a topic that interested them but was beyond their acknowledged area of expertise. This person does everything well, and this project would have contributed to our knowledge of the chosen topic. But instead they were told another person was the recognized “expert” in that topic, and output from anyone else would compete with their work (and revenue from their books.) They were advised to stay in their assigned Smart America lane.

What drives Smart America’s decisions? Capitalism and money.

They recognize that Americans have a finite amount of both attention and money. Therefore, they structured Smart America to protect themselves and what they have accumulated.

Which is why we see Substack devolving into a group of purple checkmarks who talk to each other. And we watch the same talking heads on corporate news outlets. And we listen to the same voices in every other space they control. And we see the same experts trotted out to provide the same opinions, even if other voices provide more nuance, guidance, or depth.

Women are often accused of being “too ambitious” or “grasping” when we expect our work to be recognized, and we are called “whiners” when it isn’t. As a woman with ambition, I’ve lived with this messaging my entire life. If I were going to have a tombstone, I’d choose “She refused to know her place and stay in it” as my epitaph.

I know my place is to help Americans understand, in part, how we got to this place of losing our country —and I am going to stay in this place I have staked out for myself.

Someday, another group of people may have the ability to create something new and democratic. They would be wise to build a better structure that eliminates society’s stratification in favor of embracing opportunity for everyone.

While Smart Americans have lots to say, they aren’t the only ones with valuable messages or keen insights. As you choose where you get your information, please support voices saying what needs to be said. We might be in a very different place as a country if more voices had been amplified; and our resistance might look very different with more people at those tables.

Thank you for supporting and amplifying my work. And thank you for allowing me space to challenge you to think about what you value.

Today, I leave you with this thought-provoking clip from Truth Matters. As you decide how to allocate ever-dwindling finances, I hope you’ll think about what it costs to have good information.

0:00 -9:25

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