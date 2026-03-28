To gain access to Paid Subscriber Events, take advantage of my Andra’s Birthday Month Special! Good thru 31 March 2026! 20% off FOREVER on annual subscriptions for YOU (new paid subs only. Regularly $60. Special price $48 FOREVER.)

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If you’re in the Provincetown, Massachusetts area on 31 March 2026 at 6:30pm eastern, please join my friend (and gifted photographer) Robert S Johnson for a conversation with author Nico Lang. They will be discussing Lang’s new book American Teenager: How Trans Kids Are Surviving Hate and Finding Joy in a Turbulent Era. (Wherever I can, I am trying to promote in-person events where subscribers might meet and network face-to-face. This is a good one.)

For more on this event, GO HERE.

Monday. 30 March 2026. Noon eastern. Substack LIVE.

I’m talking with The Intellectualist about his recent coverage of V-Dem’s State of Global Democracy 2026 Report. We’re also going to mention the latest spate of Duggar arrests for child sexual abuse.

Paid Subscribers, JOIN US!

Wednesday. 1 April 2026. Noon eastern. Substack LIVE.

Rachel @ This Woman Votes is joining me to discuss her recent piece Conditional Approval - Your Router, the Department of War, and the Architecture of the Controlled Internet.

The ramifications of this virtually invisible change will impact every American. Since nobody except This Woman Votes is talking about it, I asked her to help us understand what this could mean.

Wednesday. 8 April 2026. Noon eastern. Substack LIVE.

L O L G O P and I will discuss his recent deep dive into the V-Dem Democracy Study. While two conversations in two weeks on this topic may seem duplicative, I asked two writers I respect to give us multiple takes. Because freedom lovers must care about this if we expect to convince anyone else to care.

Tuesday. 14 April 2026. Noon eastern. ZOOM EVENT.

Our Democracy Reading Group will discuss this month’s book with Dr Avi Loeb:

Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth by Dr Avi Loeb ( GO HERE to get your copy)

To find out more about Dr Loeb’s impressive career, CLICK HERE to explore his Harvard biography.

This book may not seem like a pro-democracy selection, but it taught me the importance of thinking outside the box, being willing to entertain other possibilities, and doing something new every day. I told Dr Loeb I wouldn’t be doing this work if I hadn’t read this book.

So please mark your calendars. Share this event with everyone you know.

My weekly Lincoln Square show Unholy Ground with Sam Osterhout airs every Sunday at 11am eastern over at Lincoln Square. Lots of people count this as church. Ha. Please pop in and say hi.

Here’s a link to the most recent episode.