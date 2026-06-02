TOMORROW. 3 JUNE 2026. NOON EASTERN. SUBSTACK LIVE. We’ve been talking a lot about Coverture. Attorney, law professor, and author Allison Tait will join us to discuss the legal aspects of Coverture. Her work translates this oppressive system into relatable, understandable pieces so that we can push back. To join us, click the button below and Upgrade to Paid. Upgrade to PAID Also Wednesday. 3 June 2026. 10:30am-ish eastern. I’ll be at WOMR Provincetown MA community radio with my dear friend Robert Johnson. We’ve known each other for almost twenty years, so who knows where this conversation will go. HERE’S A LINK to listen online.

Yesterday’s newsletter covered the White Christian Nationalist concept of Kingdom Citizenship/Biblical Citizenship. Many in this regime, including DHS Director Markwayne Mullin, believe this definition of citizenship applies to everyone on this planet.

Here’s a link for readers who missed it:

Today, I am repurposing two newsletters from 2024 to help more Americans suss out Christian Nationalists. We must evaluate every person who puts themselves forward to lead - whether it be for elected or appointed positions, non-profit staff and board seats, every aspect of education, journalism, online influencers, and more. We must prevent WCNs from holding any position of influence in every sphere of life.

Here’s a handy cheat sheet of questions Americans can use to evaluate anyone who puts themself forward for any position mentioned above.

Where do they worship?

What causes does their church publicly support? Christian Nationalist churches put their extreme views in black-and-white on their websites and social media. If they’re local, the church may already have a reputation for radicalism.

How often do they attend? Go to public forums and ask political candidates this question if the information isn’t public. Christian Nationalists love to expound on their holier-than-thou-ness. While it is illegal to ask candidates for other types of positions about church attendance, mentioning your church or faith may entice them to offer insight voluntarily.

What is their church history? Have they attended radical churches or been involved in cult-like sects?

Are they in church leadership? One can often find this information on a church website or social media. Christian Nationalists like to mention that they are deacons, Sunday School teachers, and small group leaders. They believe it makes them appear to be walking the walk.

Have they been involved in Christo-fascist political groups or organizations like The Heritage Foundation, Alliance Defending Freedom, Susan B Anthony Pro-Life America, Moms for Liberty and similar?

Were they educated in faith-based schools? What is the reputation of the attached church?

If they have a voting record, do they vote like a Christian Nationalist? Because how they vote means more than anything they say.

Are they married to or closely affiliated with anyone who is a Christian Nationalist?

If they are a businessperson, do they have stated values for their business? Christian Nationalists often proclaim God through their businesses.

If candidates refuse to answer questions about their faith in public forums, consider it a red flag. Christian Nationalists are savvy about hiding their extremism to get elected.

What do they post on social media? Christian Nationalists love to post Bible verses and show everyone what they read in their daily devotions/quiet times. They are more likely to share their prayer lists to demonstrate how much they care for others. Most can’t resist sharing political viewpoints.

Here is a list of questions for political candidates who profess to be Christians. They can also be used to suss out publicly-stated opinions for other positions of leadership. Each question is framed in Christian Nationalist language.

1. Do you believe the Bible is the inerrant, inspired word of God?

While a Christian candidate may say that is their personal belief, they will also stress that they have no right to force that belief on others. A true Christian Nationalist will have a difficult time answering this question with the word NO. By framing the question this way, you are speaking their language. They will be more inclined to give an honest answer.

2. Do you believe marriage is a holy covenant between one man and one unrelated woman?

You don’t need to bring up same-sex marriage to find out whether a candidate is against it. Use their own language against them. By asking the question this way, you are communicating that you might be on their team. Let them think so. They are more likely to share extremist beliefs when they don’t feel defensive.

3. Do you believe life begins at conception/fertilization?

It is a waste of time to ask a Christian Nationalist why they oppose abortion or if they oppose a woman’s bodily autonomy. As their attacks have accelerated since the 2024 election, it is obvious they don’t believe in women’s bodily autonomy. To them, it is a woke phrase they must obliterate from society. Use their language to find out what they believe.

4. Do you believe the Bible opposes divorce?

Christian Nationalists believe marriage is an eternal contract between God, the man, and the unrelated woman. It cannot be undone simply because one or both parties decide the marriage was a mistake. They don’t merely oppose no-fault divorce; they oppose ALL divorce. Attacks on no-fault divorce are the first step to removing the right to ALL divorce.

5. Do you believe God defines gender in binary terms, as only male and female?

Don’t ask a possible Christian Nationalist if they oppose transgender surgeries and treatments. You only reveal your political sympathies. Frame the question in their terms, and you will get a more revealing answer.

6. Do you support religious freedom exceptions that allow for the exclusion of LGBT people from society?

They don’t use LGBTQIA+, so avoid it when questioning them. A Christian Nationalist will strongly support their right to discriminate against all people who offend them by claiming such behavior offends God.

7. How do you define pornography?

A Christian Nationalist believes anything that could make anyone think about sex is pornography. An answer that strays from the liberal definition of porn and includes things like smutty books, sex scenes in movies, sex between people who aren’t married, homosexuality, transgender people, nudity in art and similar is a sure sign of a Christian Nationalist.

8. How do you feel about assisted suicide or the right to die?

DO NOT say right to die with dignity. It reveals your own position. Just as Christian Nationalists believe it is God’s choice to give life, they also believe our lives end when God wills it. A human being is never supposed to decide to end their own life, regardless of their suffering or the cost and burden to others. Christian Nationalists will outlaw assisted suicide nationwide.

9. How do you feel about the statement “God’s word is law”?

If a Christian Nationalist believes you are sympathetic to this view, they are likely to say some version of, “the Bible is God’s perfect law. It’s arrogant of man to think he can improve upon it.”

10. What does the word “feminism” mean to you?

Christian Nationalists use the Adam and Eve story to make the woman submissive to the man in all areas of life. They can betray extremism simply by alluding to “God’s plan” or “God’s design” without openly condemning 21st century feminism. They could also cite Heritage Foundation talking points that define feminism in 18th-19th century terms by mentioning women from those eras. Be on the lookout for patriarchal views hiding in plain sight.

Some final thoughts.

Do not mention your position on an issue.

If you’re a Christian, say you are. Otherwise, don’t identify your faith or lack thereof.

Don’t reveal that you or someone you love is LGBTQIA+.

Don’t tell your abortion story or admit you’ve had one.

Don’t talk about your IVF experience.

Don’t say divorce is important to you because you’ve had one due to an abusive relationship. Christian Nationalists believe the man is the head of the home, and the wife must submit to him. If the husband punishes his wife for failing to submit, it is God’s will and she deserved it.

Don’t roll your eyes.

Don’t act outraged or shocked.

Keep your faces and reactions neutral.

Don’t argue. You are there to get them to reveal how extreme they are, not to lecture them about how abominable they are or to change their minds.

Whether today’s newsletter is a review or one’s first time reading, I hope everyone will bookmark it, print it out, and keep it handy in the coming weeks and months.

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