For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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KATHLEEN MOONEY's avatar
KATHLEEN MOONEY
34m

FYI. I believe life begins at conception. I am a progressive Catholic. However, I also believe in Choice under our constitution. I believe all people have a right to their own medical decisions as our constitution does not force any one religious view on all US residents and/or citizens. Therefore, question no. 3 on its own would not reveal a Christian Nationalist. I find all of the other questions to be quite helpful. I also believe it is very important to identify Christian Nationalists in our prospective electeds and existing electeds …to push them out of power and keep them out of power as they are obviously anti-democracy. Thanks for all you do to help us be informed.

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Jan Frederick's avatar
Jan Frederick
4m

How about: Do you believe in the separation of church and state. Is that too general a question? I've seen some CNs tie their answers in knots that are hard to unravel.

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