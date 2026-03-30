For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Sandra Diesel's avatar
Sandra Diesel
14h

I am in the process of switching my gmail account to proton; it’s a chore but certainly worth it. The only issue I have is accessing a govt website for completing research reviews for the research committee for which I am a member.

As for shopping, I stopped shopping at Walmart in the early 1990’s, I don’t shop at Target or Amazon any more & thought I had gotten around that by using Ebay for some things. To my dismay, the last few purchases I made were delivered from Amazon! I also go directly to the vendor when shopping online even if I have to pay shipping. The sense of satisfaction & peace of mind is worth it for me.

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5 replies by Andra Watkins and others
Kay-El's avatar
Kay-El
14h

I’ve managed to avoid “the cult” for years. I’ve mentioned this before but whenever I get an Amazon link, I go straight to the vendor as well. If they’re only on Amazon, I move on to some other vendor. It’s worked really well and I’ve found vendors I might never have.

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2 replies by Andra Watkins and others
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