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Last week, John Pavlovitz wrote the following: Are Americans Too Lazy to Stop a Dictatorship?

In my comment and note share, I decried millions and millions of Americans’ addiction to the Cult of Convenience.

Today’s newsletter isn’t a lecture. I hope it makes more Americans think.

I’ve talked openly about being in the cult of White Christian Nationalism. I’ve also shared my journey out of that cult.

But for decades, I did not know it was a cult. I had no idea I had been indoctrinated to think, behave, and react in pre-programmed ways. I didn’t realize my responses were desired outcomes. Any time I deviated from the acceptable menu of behaviors, I shouldn’t have been surprised by the swift deployment of tools to suck me back in, to get me realigned.

This was despite people in my hometown openly saying my church was a cult. In elementary school, people occasionally said my church was a cult to my face. This increased as I grew into junior high and high school. College professors tried to tell me. Work colleagues made gentle observations.

I didn’t realize WCN was a cult until my late forties.

Into my early thirties, I always reacted the way people in cults are programmed to respond to such information.

I grew defensive.

I got angry.

I pointed out specific behaviors of other cults - you know, REAL cults - that supposedly showed the difference between my church and those cults.

I stopped speaking to people and cut them out of my life.

Often, these well-meant interventions caused me to burrow deeper, to reinforce all the reasons I needed my church home and name all the things it gave me.

I didn’t realize it at the time, but these fight-or-flight responses were all encoded into my amygdala. They activated every time someone tried to convince me that I was in a cult.

Our billionaire overlords have done the same thing with the Cult of Convenience, Americans.

They have created a societal system where Americans must work two or three jobs to pay for basic necessities and still lack healthcare, a dependable roof over their heads, and food security.

Millions of Americans commute at least one hour each way to work jobs they hate but feel like they must keep for overpriced, high-deductible health insurance and coins to throw at a never-ending pile of bills.

Every free place we can gather has been commandeered by billionaires. Outside of cities, parks are often derelict and overgrown. Libraries are being defunded. School sports transformed into travel teams that cost thousands of dollars and ate up every weekend. Social media served us images of other people who were living the lives we craved and made us feel like we needed more things in our lives to be like them. Any time we take a few seconds to stare at the wall, somebody shouts at us about the need to be productive.

Billionaires then swooped in with solutions to their self-created problems. Can’t scrape together enough money from one good job? Here’s the Gig Economy, where you use all of your own tools to make us money while thinking you’re in control because you set your schedule.

Don’t have time to shop because you work three jobs and get fifteen hundred emails per week from your kids’ school and can’t remember the last time you had five unscheduled minutes? Amazon Prime will deliver everything you can imagine right to your front door! Along with pre-measured meal boxes and premium restaurant delivery and! and! and!

You have the same 24 daily hours humans had 200 or 1,000 or 10,000 years ago, where you don’t have to spend most of your time growing your food, hunting your food, killing your food, catching your food, curing your food, preserving your food, and preparing your food, but YOU STILL HAVE SO MUCH LESS TIME THAN THEY DID! Enter membership programs targeted to your very real need for convenience. What’s another $50 or $100 or $500 per month if you claw back hours per week?

Only those hours never seem to materialize as quickly as more billionaire-run programs to hoover up your time and money. One can even argue that Substack is heading in this direction. Because any time a company prioritizes making users post a certain number of times in defined ways, only to change those rules in a black box algorithm, we devote more time to maintaining what we built instead of realizing the whole thing was a scam. (I’ll provide an update on my alternative to Substack tomorrow.)

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But these things make my life less stressful and harried…

But you don’t understand how different things are today…

But you’re not seeing the nuance…

But sometimes it’s just easier to pay this fee to get where I need to be…

But you’re being too harsh and judgmental…

These and similar responses are all part of the indoctrination program run by the Cult of Convenience. They are designed to make people avoid introspection, refuse to evaluate their choices, and defend the cult. People fear change, cling to the status quo, and become complacent. You know, where millions and millions of Americans are right now as their country circles the drain.

Again, I’m not here to lecture. I’m not judging you.

To some degree, almost every American is a member of the Cult of Convenience. We are exhausted and overwhelmed and welcome anything that looks like a solution. And we cling to those “solutions” like shipwreck victims to wreckage that floats.

But if something doesn’t change, those people floating in the water eventually drown. They have to find a way to get out of the water. They can’t cling to a jagged piece of board forever.

The first step to leaving a cult isn’t always realizing you’re in one, but it can be. Hence this newsletter about the Cult of Convenience.

Sometimes, the first step to leaving a cult is making a different choice. It might be a small choice, like the book I chose to read years ago. It might not seem monumental at all.

I’ll stop on my way home and buy this from the store on the corner instead of having it delivered.

I’ll pop into the library to get something to watch instead of renewing my streaming service.

I’ll cancel my gym membership because I can’t remember the last time I went.

I’ll quit Facebook because I never feel good after I spend time there, no matter how much I say I need it for these five people I never see in real life.

I’ll ride my bike to run this errand instead of taking the car.

I’ll walk to the restaurant in my neighborhood instead of driving to the one across town.

I’ll see if I can find this thing secondhand instead of buying it new.

The Cult of Convenience is keeping more Americans from rejecting this government. It’s largely why it has been impossible to organize a National Strike. We won’t kick these billionaires and their enablers to the curb until enough of us exit their Cult of Convenience.

I hope you didn’t read this piece as a lecture. Instead, I hope it challenged you to be introspective, to evaluate your choices and honestly assess how many are driven by the Cult of Convenience.

Because then - CONGRATULATIONS - you’ll be ready to Quit the Cult of Convenience.

It might not happen all at once. But people exit cults every day. People who’ve told themselves for years or decades that they can’t survive without the cult. They’ll be miserable. Life will be so hard. AND THEY FIND OUT LIFE IS SO MUCH MORE MEANINGFUL WITHOUT THE CULT.

If you decide to make a large or small change as a result of reading this piece, please share in a comment. You may inspire someone else.

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