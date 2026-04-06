Last Wednesday, I covered Ohio’s proposed Indecent Exposure Modernization Act, which has passed the house and is being considered by the senate.

Over and over in the days since the Ohio House passed this bill, headlines and stories have trumpeted the same line: This bill protects children.

From LifeSite News, a far-right propaganda site:

From the Daily Advocate, a local newsroom based in Ohio:

From Crescent News, another Ohio-based small news outlet:

From the Center for Christian Virtue, a national far-right extremist group:

I could screenshot similar stories, but I hope this sample underscores how radicalized Christian Nationalist extremists use fear. Even when confronted with reason in one of the comments, the base defaults to how could anyone be against protecting minors?

Last Friday, a Ohio-based professor of Christian “sexual ethics” at a Baptist university and father of ten was indicted for rape and sexual assault of one or more children. (2 counts of rape; 3 counts sexual battery; 3 counts gross sexual imposition.) GO HERE to read the story in the Daily Mail (and many thanks to Nina Burleigh for sending a link.)

Tarwater is far from the only religious figure who has been charged with abusing children. We’ve all read about payouts over abuse in Catholic dioceses and the recent 6-month imprisonment of a high-profile supporter of undear leader for sexually abusing a child.

But perhaps a better gauge of the prevalence of child sexual abuse in religious institutions is the insurance industry. Because the insurance industry is about risk and profit, not fear-based culture wars.

According to Open Secrets, insurance industry contributions skew Republican. It isn’t uncommon for insurance PACS to contribute to both parties to gain leverage over the candidate who wins.

Insurance industry decisions are based on the risk of paying claims. Their goal is to collect premiums, avoid claims, and maximize profit. The riskier the industry, the more insurers charge for coverage. These decisions aren’t political; they are financial.

Advisen compiles loss data for the insurance industry. Their historical analyses help insurance companies set rates by industry as well as determine which industries may be too risky to cover. GO HERE to read more about them.

According to Advisen, religious organizations make up 30% of insurance losses stemming from child sexual abuse. 30% OF LOSSES. THIRTY PERCENT.

Here’s an Advisen table comparing religious groups to other industries:

SOURCE: Advisen, a non-partisan compiler of loss data for the insurance industry

In dollars, here’s what that looks like according to Advisen:

SOURCE: Advisen, a non-partisan compiler of loss data for the insurance industry

Insurers paid out $2.1 BILLION to settle child sexual abuse claims at religious organizations according to Advisen, a non-partisan compiler of loss data for the insurance industry.

This metric is likely a better indicator of the preponderance of child sexual abuse in churches and other religious organizations, as churches may opt to settle with victims and avoid criminal charges or scandal.

Which makes Christian Nationalist theocrats’ claims of protecting children ludicrous in every context.

I cannot understand why we give these people a pass because we’re not supposed to criticize “Christians,” when so-called “Christians” - Catholic and Protestant - make up the second-biggest insurance risk for child sexual abuse.

Not LGBTQIA+ communities.

Not drag shows.

Not transgender people.

RELIGIOUS ORGANIZATIONS.

For every John Kent Tarwater who’s arrested and charged with child sexual abuse, religious organizations protect a much bigger population of abusers and use insurance to pay off victims. It is beyond time to call bullshit on this crowd in every public meeting and common space.

Here’s what that could look like:

Ohio Democrats could propose a bill that protects children from adults in religious organizations.

Other state and local Democrats could proactively propose similar legislation.

Grassroots groups could cite this data in public meetings every time a Republican says the phrase protect children.

It isn’t anti-Christian to call out this behavior. In three of the four Gospels, Jesus rebuked his disciples for preventing children from approaching him. He made ministering to children, protecting children, and healing children priorities of his ministry.

Whatever one believes, shouldn’t protecting children from sexual predators in religious spaces be a priority? Especially given its prevalence according to non-partisan financial data?

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