For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
44mEdited

Alabama City Is Taking a 62-Year-Old Grandmother to Trial for Wearing an Inflatable Penis Costume

https://www.jezebel.com/renea-gamble-penis-costume-trial-alabama-fairhope-police-freedom-of-speech-no-kings-protest

DeSantis just signed FL bill allowing him to issue “terrorist” designations….I can see it now with the “terrorist” costumes some wear at our protests…

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Ransom Rideout's avatar
Ransom Rideout
1hEdited

God was created by pedofiles eons ago. God is the ultimate cover. Charismatic preachers live high on the hog while indulging in their sexual fantacies under cover of SILENCE. "This will bring you closer to God". "He will smite you if you say anything to anybody....."

What is a poor child to think when this is the man their parents send them to?

We can name hundreds of them in the lasy 150 years. Father Riker founded Holy City, near where I grew up, in the Santa Cruz mountains for this purpose alone after being run out of Tennessee. Newspapers carried the story of his trial in the 1920s or so. Funny how these good Dog fearing Baptists loves them's chilluns.

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