For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Deborah L Steinmetz's avatar
Deborah L Steinmetz
11h

So RFK Jr.—what’s his excuse for being ignorant, with all the Kennedys’ wealth and education?

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Untrickled by Michelle Teheux's avatar
Untrickled by Michelle Teheux
12h

My only quibble is this:

"Your mom was damaged from her last midwife-delivered pregnancy...."

Let's not denigrate midwives! They provide excellent and often superior care for women with uncomplicated pregnancies. For most women, a midwife can provide better care than an obstetrician.

In a poor community, the midwives may not be well-trained. However, they are doing important work because many doctors don't wish to provide care in such communities.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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