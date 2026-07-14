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The World Cup ends on 19 July 2026. Five days from now.

Since every regime day is a 24/7 waterboarding of outrage and horror, most Americans have probably forgotten this May 2026 threat to pull Customs and Border Protection from Blue state airports:

Which is in line with this Project 2025 directive I warned Americans not to vote for in April 2024:

For those without archive access, I reproduced an evergreen section of the April 2024 newsletter below:

Though far-right Republicans complain about the southern border, the Project 2025 text below doesn’t target our border with Mexico. Its overarching statement simply refers to “the border,” which means ALL borders: by land, by sea, and by air. Illegal immigration should be ended, not mitigated; the border sealed, not reprioritized. Project 2025, page 13 Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary offers this tertiary definition of the verb “to seal:” To close or make secure against access, leakage, or passage by a fastening or coating. To seal means nothing comes in and nothing goes out.

When regime Republicans immediately pivoted to prohibiting pregnant women from entering the United States in the wake of the Supreme Court’s birthright citizenship decision, it wasn’t outrage theater. Or a temper tantrum.

It was a glimpse at their hand, another teasing of the regime playbook.

Sean Davis, CEO of The Federalist, released this seemingly unhinged list of options. He probably pulled them from the playbook’s pages. I included items relevant to this newsletter below:

Deny entry to all pregnant foreigners

Deny entry to all female foreigners

Require sterilization of all foreign visitors prior to entry (Source HERE)

Deny entry to all pregnant foreigners

Numerous Republicans demanded this step in the wake of the Supreme Court’s birthright citizenship decision. But instead of shrugging and saying they’ll never do that, let’s consider what this step could mean.

Does the United States require every foreign female to submit to a pregnancy test at the border?

I believe the answer is YES.

Only because I believe this gives them an excuse to test the infrastructure necessary to prevent white women who can be pregnant from leaving the United States.

This regime wants more lily-white babies. Focusing our attention on who they want to prevent from coming IN misses the point. This has always been about who they want to prevent from leaving: White women of reproductive age.

But this isn’t only about white women who can be pregnant. The United States is already creating a pool of super-charged white men who can impregnate them.

In 2025, the Department of Defense spent $1.8 million on erectile dysfunction drugs for active-duty service members (Source HERE.) General pay-for-sperm legislation has been proposed. (Source HERE.) Though it has never passed, sponsoring laws that seem “out there” is another way this crowd tips their hand.

If they’re encouraging or outright paying white active-duty service members for their sperm, I’d love to hear about it.

Deny entry to all female foreigners

While this outrageous proposal would prevent foreign women from having babies on US soil, it would also give the regime a means to test a system of PREVENTING FEMALE EXIT on a foreign population.

You know, where American women hear about Bad Things happening to foreign women at a border checkpoint and don’t care because it isn’t happening to them.

Again, White Women Who Can Be Pregnant, this proposal is really targeting YOUR ability to leave the United States, however incomprehensible that sounds.

Require sterilization of all foreign visitors prior to entry

A regime that can force sterilization and chemical castration on an incoming population will have all the tools it needs to require it of those exiting.

Especially if those exiting are Peoples of Color.

If one resets everything above to this came directly from the mind of Stephen Miller, it doesn’t sound so impossible, does it?

Because when Kevin Roberts wrote the Project 2025 words I quoted above, his source for Seal the Border was Stephen Miller.

I am not writing today’s newsletter to scare readers. It is my job to help Americans cut through regime theater and focus on what the theater is obscuring and/or signaling.

Today, I write to remind readers of Markwayne Mullin’s threat to pull CBP from Blue state airports. The World Cup ends this Sunday. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him try this with at least one Blue state airport as early as next week. If you are traveling internationally, plan accordingly. (GO HERE for tips.)

I’m also reminding Americans that sealing the border was a stated goal of Project 2025. To seal means nothing goes in and nothing comes out. The regime is still ruthlessly implementing Project 2025. Every recent EO, including removing endangered species protections and shrinking public lands, came from P2025. Every. One.

This regime excels at directing attention away from where we should be looking. This border noise is not about foreigners entering the US; it is about preventing Americans from leaving. If more Americans grasp that NOW, we still have time to stop them. Which unfortunately means convincing more Americans that something is intended to harm them before it actually does.

Don’t let this newsletter paralyze you. Talk to your neighbors. Call your elected representatives. Strengthen your community support structures.

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