For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Jen Wood's avatar
Jen Wood
6h

I’m sharing this with my husband bc I feel like I’ve been shouting into the void. Maybe now he’ll pay attention.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Robin Bowman's avatar
Robin Bowman
5h

Andra, as much as HATE this, I firmly believe you're absolutely right in your Mullins prediction. THIS week he WILL stop international flights in at least one blue state for a couple of reasons at LEAST. One reason happened today. The Pedo-Cheetoad just paid E.Jean Carroll the $5 million dollars that he's been owing her for the "guilty" court verdict. (As you can imagine, many of us are just enjoying this victory too much. We're having a "big time" with that.) Secondly, the Anger Yam (I love that nickname-stolen) is going to declare that Ossoff and Warnock are illegitimate senators from the election because it was "rigged." (There aren't ENOUGH facepalms to actually facepalm at this.) Of course, they'll need DISTRACTIONS from this insanity, so ICE will be more trigger happy than usual (which is terrifying) and Mullins will be let off his leash. I think you're right on the nose, my friend. You always ARE.

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