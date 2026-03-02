For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
Mar 2

There are so many (bad) unanticipated consequences to come from this malignant and foolish action. There are no adults in any of the rooms in this regime. They are all children and/or cosplayers, if not downright demented.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Andra Watkins and others
Stephen Michael Kellat's avatar
Stephen Michael Kellat
Mar 2

Currently I’m teaching a networking unit to my hardware students at the college. I’m having to vary my content slightly. As part of the conflict the Amazon Web Services data center backing their ME-CENTRAL-1 cloud services availability was impacted. Since Sunday the data center was adversely impacted and they’re still trying to restore service. If you had/have any cloud computing assets in that data center you’re pretty much out of luck until further notice.

I’m not waiting for hypothetical future doom in November. Losing data centers now damages access to the Internet in the entirety of the Middle East. Iran is back to near zero percent connectivity as it is. Losing your communications infrastructure leads to exciting forms of havoc today.

Consider Iran’s cyberwarfare capacity as a disturbingly very large amount of American cloud computing data centers from all vendors focused in and around Washington DC. It is pretty plausible that we may see chunks of the American Internet degraded and/or inaccessible as the conflict drags on. It doesn’t take much fancy hacking talent to disrupt closely clustered data centers. We need merely look at the Christmas Day 2020 bombing in Nashville to see the vulnerability of these facilities.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Andra Watkins and others
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 444 Mile Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture