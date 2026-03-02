I boarded a plane late Friday night in one world and landed in another.

Given that our terrorist regime started another illegal war, I’m grateful we landed at all. Still, I’ve spent more time adjusting my sleep than I have following the news over the past 72 hours.

I don’t use this space to cover current events. Readers will never see the words BREAKING NEWS in my newsletters or notes.

Others with more education and experience than I will tell you that fascist regimes pick foreign wars when they’re weak. Against the ropes. Failing.

Maybe that’s true.

Or maybe this is something the Epstein class of billionaire pedophiles who traffic and rape children and adults have been working toward for decades. Other than seeing them arrested, tried, convicted, jailed for the rest of their lives, and stripped of their assets, I don’t care about them.

I care about the innocent civilians being bombed in Iran and elsewhere around the Middle East right now. I mourn for soldiers who are being sacrificed in the name of greed/cowardice/corruption/power. I’m livid that millions of Americans gleefully put a bunch of End-Times-obsessed lunatics in charge of our government, because they think God is so insignificant that he needs their help to make their Bibles come true.

But I don’t care about the breathless 24/7 news reel of carnage. I don’t need to hear every development, watch every mushroom cloud, or read every hot take to know that we’re at war because:

The regime is enriching itself and its billionaire overlords. They are desperate to divert attention from the Epstein files. They are weak and need a violent internal strike to postpone midterms that will otherwise be a bloodbath for them. They want us distracted from ICE, the continued flouting of the Constitution, the paramilitary buildup of weapons, and the obscene warehouse concentration camp network.

While I know it’s easy - and natural and normal - to despair, our country has been too broken for too long. Fixing our country was never going to be easy or quick.

BUT WE CAN FIX IT IF WE DON’T GIVE UP.

The regime’s actions are weak and desperate. Doesn’t mean we won’t suffer. Weak, desperate people tend to create more havoc, hurt more people, and break more things.

We show we’re stronger and more powerful by ENDURING. By ORGANIZING. By FOCUSING ON OUR COMMUNITIES. By NURTURING HOPE.

I know we can do this, because I know so many of you. I know how much you care. I know how determined you are. I know you crave a better world for our collective children and grandchildren.

So instead of focusing on what’s bombed and bloodied and broken, let’s turn off the news and focus on each other.

This Wednesday 4 March 2026. 6pm eastern. Substack LIVE.

I’m interviewing Liza Hameline. Liza is an attorney in North Texas and has been organizing Texas grassroots Democrats. She has been tirelessly door-knocking, registering voters, and working the polls. We’re chatting the day after the Texas primary, because she has a ton of good news to share.

We’re going to talk about turnout. Strategy. People on the ground who are sick of waiting for the Democratic Party to get out the vote. Who are using their own smarts, ingenuity, money, and sense of community to compel previously complacent, disengaged voters to the polls.

But the regime is going to cancel the midterms - I hear a few of you muttering to yourselves. STOP THIS DEFEATIST THINKING. Yes, we need to remain laser-focused on all the ways the midterms are being attacked while we continue to organize, get proper paperwork, tell our compelling story for the country’s future, and convince millions and millions of Americans to vote for it.

We can do many things at once. WE MUST FORM AN UNSTOPPABLE COMMUNITY THAT WILL DO MANY THINGS AT ONCE.

With community in mind, next Tuesday, 10 March 2026 at noon eastern, I’m interviewing dr. g is ✨your weirdo friend✨ about their Daisy Chain Community Guide to Mass Cooperation.

This is the simplest, yet most comprehensive, guide to organizing and community creation I’ve found anywhere. They’ve gotten traction and even had their Substack targeted BECAUSE THIS SYSTEM WORKS.

This interview will be conducted via Zoom. I will share a link prior to the event.

Live events are usually reserved for PAID SUBSCRIBERS, but both of these events are too crucial to paywall.

Paid subscribers, I hope you’ll continue to support this work. It’s tough for all of us, and it’s going to get worse before things improve. But I cannot continue to do this work without financial support. Thank you to those who understand that calculus and support this work with money.

Free subscribers, CBS News is now state propaganda. CNN is going to be soon. If you value this space and spaces like it, more of you are going to have to show your values with money. If you can afford to (I know many cannot, but more can than currently pay for this work), I hope you’ll hit the button below and upgrade to paid. $8/month. $60/year (less than 20 cents per newsletter.)

Someone recently donated 5 paid upgrades. I awarded them to five lucky free subscribers last week. If anyone would like to sponsor free subscribers for paid subs, send me a direct message.

Other upcoming LIVE events:

Wednesday, 11 March 2026 at Noon eastern, I’m sitting down with ASK YOUR IRISH GRANNY at her YouTube channel. She asked for my help in enlightening others about the regime’s odious plans for basic contraception.

Saturday, 14 March 2026 at Noon eastern, I’m speaking to Indivisible’s Beaufort, South Carolina chapter. If you live near Beaufort, the event is at the St Helena Library. I’ll be there by live stream. We’re recording this event to share with other Indivisible chapters.

Sunday, 15 March 2026 at Noon eastern, I’m speaking to Democrats Abroad Europe about how the regime’s plans could impact Europe and the UK.

Friday, 20 March 2026 at Noon eastern via Substack LIVE, our Democracy Reading Group welcomes Lorissa Rinehart, author of Winning the Earthquake: How Jeannette Rankin Defied All Odds to Become the First Woman in Congress. GO HERE to get your copy and begin your celebration of Women’s History Month!

Then I’m taking a break from live events for a week to celebrate my birthday.

Remember: The regime wants you hopeless. Don’t let them take your hope.

Fascists want to crush your resolve. Hang onto your mettle, even if it’s only by one bloody fingernail.

The news is always going to be distracting and defeating. Stop scrolling and start meeting your neighbors. You already have a vibrant community, even if you haven’t found it yet.

Look where the regime isn’t pointing, because that’s what they don’t want you to see. Epstein. ICE. Concentration camps. Paramilitary thuggery. Election interference. Flouting the Constitution. Call you representatives EVERY DAY and demand that they focus on these things. Remind them continuously that you cannot be distracted. You will not let them forget what cowards they are.

If you’ve come up with other innovative ways to cope with the onslaught of negative news, please share in a comment today.

