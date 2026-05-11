We are living through times designed to grind us down to the nub.

Every week, I show up here with a new forecast, another set of rights, freedoms, and existences these fascist Christian Nationalists and their billionaire overlords want to steal from us. It can be exhausting. Demoralizing. Scream-inducing.

And yet I persist.

We persist.

Some people spend their whole lives hearing you’re not enough or you’re too much or you’ll never be anything, and they believe those lies. The more impactful a person is, the louder those voices become.

I’ve been dealing with a lot more of those voices lately.

I don’t talk about it, because I’m not here to say look at me, suffering. I didn’t trudge out of cult indoctrination and narcissist abuse to believe lies about myself.

I know who I am.

I know what I survived.

I’ll never be perfect, but I’m me.

And I’m proud to be me.

Music is movement. It centers us while propelling us forward.

The other side has theme songs from washed-up white men like Lee Greenwood and Kid Rock. Someday, I’m Proud to be An American/God Bless the USA will be this era’s Horst-Wessel Song.

When I have to write about Coverture. NSPM-7. Normal, everyday people being labeled domestic terrorists because of WHO THEY ARE…

I feel compelled to celebrate WHO WE ARE.

Fascist Christian Nationalists and their billionaire overlords demand conformity. They cannot tolerate human beings who refuse to look like them, sound like them, act like them. When you strip away a White Christian Nationalist’s smirks and rolled eyes while women and minorities are speaking, you expose their fear. They are afraid of people who rise up and say THIS IS ME.

Hence Project 2025. Project 2026 (Saving America by Saving the Family.) NSPM-7. The latest Counterterrorism Strategy. The SAVE Voter Elimination and Suppression Act. The gutting of the Voting Rights Act.

These are acts of fear. They fear We the People.

Every unique, colorful, engaging, gifted, strong, powerful human being on our side. We are fighting for every human being’s right to say THIS IS ME, AND I’M PROUD TO BE ME.

So when anyone tells you they don’t like who you are.

When they say you can’t be who you are, love you who love, live how you live.

Blast this song on repeat. Because you are YOU. You are glorious. Together, a bunch of me’s become WE. Collectively, those We’s become WE THE PEOPLE.

Double and triple and quadruple down. Keep connecting to your communities. Organize even harder.

Fascist Christian Nationalists and their billionaire overlords can’t win as long as enough of us stand tall and say THIS IS ME.

This has been my personal theme song. I hope it speaks to some of you. Because sometimes we need a break from the crazy.

Do you have a song that buoys your spirits when they darken? Share it today in a comment. It can be our WE THE PEOPLE PLAYLIST.

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