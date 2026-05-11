For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Dave Cassenti's avatar
Dave Cassenti
4hEdited

I love The Greatest Showman! And that song speaks to me because of my being on the spectrum. I spent so much time masking as a kid, but finally got to learn that my differences make me unique, and allowed me to be open about who I am. And as a parent to two neurodivergent young adults, one of whom is nonbinary, and a 20-year math teacher to kids on the spectrum, it allowed me to try and model that for them so that they could be themselves.

Thank you, Andra, for your Substack! Keep speaking out for those that the white male Christofascists would hold down.

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3 replies by Andra Watkins and others
Jan Feeler's avatar
Jan Feeler
4h

2 things: 1.) When you do your substack w/Walter Rhein, ask hm what he thought of Emily Berge, running to replace Van Orden in WI-03. and 2.) I finally emailed an old high school boyfriend that I thought trump was (several true and negative adjectives) a bad person. His response: That I have a mental illness.!!! And he is a CEO of a billion dollar company. Go figure.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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