From Andra: Thanks so much for tuning in for my husband Michael’s series on The Ballroom. This gave him the opportunity to flex his skills in ways that he misses; it gives me the opportunity to make a bigger point for Americans everywhere.

T he President made his reputation and lost his family fortune as a commercial real estate developer. His buildings represent the story of his aspiration for money and fame, and taste is the currency he uses to sell the story of his success. It isn’t the taste of aesthetes or the avant garde; it is the taste of power.

Gold leaf and polished granite. Ornament and excess.

As he has amassed power, he has used that power to impose his taste on everything and everyone in his orbit. Oversized suits, extra long ties, and Florsheim shoes.

And columns. Corinthian columns.

“They’re going to be hand-carved and they’re beautiful. Top of the line. They’ll be corinthian, which is considered the best, most beautiful by far.”

Given what we have learned over the past few years, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the President has a strong affinity for Corinthian columns. Vitruvius, the author of De Architectura (Ten Books on Architecture), the only treatise on architecture to survive from classical antiquity, writes with authority:

“The third order, called Corinthian, is an imitation of the slenderness of a maiden; for the outlines and limbs of maidens, being more slender on account of their tender years, admit of prettier effects in the way of adornment.

A Corinthian virgin, of marriageable age, fell a victim to a violent disorder. After her interment, her nurse, collecting in a basket those articles to which she had shown a partiality when alive, carried them to her tomb, and placed a tile on the basket for the longer preservation of its contents. The basket was accidentally placed on the root of an acanthus plant, which, pressed by the weight, shot forth, towards spring, its stems and large foliage, and in the course of its growth reached the angles of the tile, and thus formed volutes at the extremities.”

Slenderness of a maiden. Virgin. Sudden death. Shrouded in rope-like vines. Got it.

Notwithstanding this peculiar coincidence and outside of notions of style and taste, the design language of classical architecture has long been the default mode of expression for many of Washington DC’s memorials and monuments, including the edifices of the original three branches of the government: the Capitol, the White House, and the Supreme Court.

It is a language that calls back to the democratic ideals of ancient Greece and Roman republican principles, and represents the nation’s aspiration to stability, civic virtue, and permanence.

If/when the Hall of Donors is built, it too will be a work of architecture that aspires to permanence, whether we like it or not. While the interior decor may default to the gilded gewgaws and velvet swags the President is known for, the exterior of granite and marble will be built to endure.

Passions are of the moment, and when this regime is toppled the natural impetus will be an eagerness for erasure, to forget the trauma. Tear it down, reduce it to rubble. Understandable.

But forgetting is not the same as healing and it is not a strong foundation for rebirth.

As I argued in yesterday’s essay, the Hall of Donors is a product of a much longer trajectory than the time between 2016 and today.

I propose that persistence of architecture presents an opportunity. Monuments and memorials perpetuate our need to remember, understand, and aspire. Civic buildings like the Hall of Donors are meant to be used. That use is mutable.

History provides many examples of buildings whose physicality endures but whose use has been transformed, often as a poignant refutation of the original use and meaning. It can be a form of revenge, a reclamation, and a renaissance.

The Louvre in Paris began as the palace of King Philip II and was expanded by many subsequent royal regimes. It was seized during the French Revolution by the National Constituent Assembly, which made it a public museum and declared the royal collection a national public treasure.

Berlin’s Topographie des Terrors reclaimed the land and remnants of the Nazi SS, Gestapo, and Reich Security main offices and prison heavily bombed by the Allies in WWII, and transformed it into a documentation and immersive exhibition center to relay historical information about National Socialism and its crimes and to encourage people to actively confront this history and its aftermath.

When Alexander Hamilton’s First Bank of the United States failed in 1811, the city of Charleston, South Carolina bought the local branch and made it their City Hall. It was the second oldest continuously operating city hall in the US until it closed for major renovations in 2004 (the last official act before its closure being our wedding ceremony!).

When the Hall of Donors gets built it will stand in stone, astride the axis that tied the White House to the Capitol. It will be a testament to the faded memory of the Founders’ vision for the American Experiment and a mirror of our failure to fulfill that promise in this moment.

Once the confederated forces of autocracy and oligarchy are defeated, it will be up to US to define what the Hall of Donors should become.

What do you think it could become? (Leave your thoughts in the comments.)

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For my part, I would aspire to the ascendancy of a movement opposed to social and economic inequality and the lack of authentic democracy. Occupy the Hall of Donors and create an assembly, a peoples’ gathering space for a stronger representative democracy.

Imagine a place where the president, senators, and representatives met with the citizenry directly, face to face. Regularly. Publicly. Where elected officials are public servants, people are voters, and corporations are not people.

It will require a constitution that takes on the abolition of Citizens United, a radical reform of public financing of campaigns, a rewriting of the terms and apportionment of the legislature, and a rebalancing of the branches of government. I believe these are all necessary for the survival of the United States regardless.

Each month Charleston City Hall and cities across the country host “Mayor’s Night In” events where citizens get to meet with their mayor. Yes, the scale and logistics are different, but the idea creates the immediacy of reciprocity that does not exist in our national system today.

Ultimately, what it should become will be defined by the citizens, united.

I asserted at the beginning of this series that architecture is an anchoring, an act of building that aims to create a physical record of values. It can have a brute honesty that may not always tell the story we want to tell.

The Hall of Donors—abomination that it is—should absolutely be built. It may be the only way we will face up to what this country has become and take on the hard work to redefine how the Untied States will persevere to its second semi-quincentennial.

Like a palimpsest where the traces of one story are overwritten by a new narrative, the transformation can create tangible meaning as an authentic manifestation of the duality of memory and aspiration.

“The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”

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