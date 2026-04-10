For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Ma's avatar
Ma
1h

I think the hall of donors should be crumbled and incorporated in toilets where people can piss and shit in them.

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3 replies by Andra Watkins and others
Doreen Frances's avatar
Doreen Frances
32m

I think it should be filled with all the things that make Donald Trump feel small and threaten his ego. Books he never read! Portraits of Biden, The Obamas, John McCain, Letitia James. A statue of Rosie O'Donnell. I would love to see that.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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