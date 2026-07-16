Subscriber Hang-Out With Andra

We cover a lot of ground in this chat.

Leaving the United States.

Closing the border and threats to pull CBP from Blue state international airports.

The meaning of a Christian Constitution.

How I left Christian Nationalism.

Do people know they’re in cults? And how to approach them.

How WCN churches are organized like mini-dictatorships, complete with contractual obligations for membership.

The various branches of White Christian Nationalism and how they do not agree.

And much more in the 45-minute chat.

As always, people who prefer to skim a transcript can find one at the Transcript button below the video.

Thank you Elizabeth Fenlon, Kiera Stroup, Under the Golden Boot, Patricia Wren, KarenC-Book Collector📚⚖️🗽🗳️🧿♒️, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.