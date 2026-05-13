Tackling US Gendered Police Violence with Rachel

Because raising awareness about Gendered Police Violence is important, I’m sharing this LIVE with all subscribers. If you can afford to, please click the button below and Upgrade to Paid to support this work. Upgrade to PAID

Rachel writes the Substack Gendered Police Violence. She’s been compiling the charges, arrests, and convictions of US law enforcement officers for rape and sexual assault for several years. She is thorough and personable and brings warmth and relatability to this oppressive subject.

For Gen X-ers and above who read faster than we watch videos, a transcript is available at a button below the video.

We talk about the prevalence of gendered police violence in US law enforcement, but we end with ways more Americans can raise awareness in our communities.

This is a practical conversation. We can still do so much on the ground to expose and fight law enforcement officers who commit acts of rape and sexual assault.

Subscribe to Rachel’s Substack and support her work if you can.

Find Rachel on TikTok HERE.

Find Rachel on Instagram HERE.

Thank you Ginge, Ann Kramer, Joanna in AZ, May, Nancy Elise Pulliam, and many others for tuning into my live video with Rachel! I’m grateful for every single one of you!