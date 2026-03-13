For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Deborah K Davis's avatar
Deborah K Davis
14h

In 1980, not too many years after no-fault divorce was adopted, I divorced my husband. I had no idea what lie ahead for my child and me, but I knew the changes had to be better. Had I stayed, I'd be dead. A ton of self-help books are in my rear view and the best I've found is Coming Apart by Daphne Rose Kingma. She contends that we come together in intimate relationships to complete our developmental tasks. This makes total sense to me and I can't imagine having to stay legally attached to someone because of a god rule. As difficult as it is for you to write about this stuff I'm so glad you do. Your warnings are spot on ... hoping that people will wake up.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Kay G's avatar
Kay G
12h

Keeping people married who are in a violent relationship, damages any children or other people in the household. I have heard too many stories from too many people to not believe this. All research tells us the same thing.

In addition, with the availability of firearms, someone is likely to get shot. It’s not necessarily the woman.

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3 replies by Andra Watkins and others
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