Today’s newsletter is a great example of how my reporting is different. Rather than tell readers what happened in the past, I overlay stated WCN proposals with other religious zealots, and together, we imagine how WCNs might limit or eliminate all divorce. Pieces like this give readers concrete signals to look for in their communities, often BEFORE they happen. If you value this kind of work - and you can afford to - please click the button below and upgrade to paid.

$8/month. $60/year (less than 20 cents per newsletter.) Upgrade to PAID

Yesterday, Sam Osterhout put me on the spot in our weekly show, in a good way. He asked me to imagine how White Christian Nationalists will accomplish their goal of outlawing divorce. (I covered WCNs and divorce in yesterday’s newsletter and on 26 February. Links below.)

I offered a couple of ideas in the moment. Readers can watch that interview this Sunday at 11am eastern at Lincoln Square.

But after we signed off, my imagination wouldn’t shut down. For decades, White Christian Nationalists have been working toward WCN theocratic rule by chipping away at our rights and freedoms. They might never resort to officially outlawing all divorce if they make divorce effectively impossible to obtain.

Part of the value of my work lies in my ability to use my experience with WCN to imagine what they will do.

That lens helps readers be on the lookout for WCN chicanery in their communities. Using this work as a guide, people everywhere can stop WCN madness BEFORE it becomes local or state law.

How White Christian Nationalist theocrats could make divorce impossible to obtain without outlawing it outright

Wherever possible, control family court judgeships.

Saving America by Saving the Family, part of The Heritage Foundation’s Project 2026, called for infiltration of family courts on page 47. We don’t have to use our imaginations to forecast; they’ve already told us this is part of the plan.

Family court judges rise to the bench in different ways depending upon where one lives. Many states elect family court judges. Some states appoint them. Others do a hybrid where the state legislature or a subcommittee approves family court judge candidates who then run for election.

KNOW WHICH METHOD YOUR STATE USES.

WCNs won’t have to officially outlaw divorce if they can elect and/or appoint judges who won’t grant divorces. Like the Taliban judge we covered yesterday, WCNs excel at making things expensive, traumatic, and time-consuming, all for a NO outcome. Over time, this would discourage couples from seeking divorce.

Therefore, it is VITAL to know your candidates for family court judgeships. Look at where they worship. Evaluate prior decisions for WCN indicators. Attend a public forum and ask for their opinions regarding divorce. If you know and respect any attorneys, ask them about the candidates. Legal communities are small, and attorneys almost always have strong opinions about other attorneys.

If you live in an area that allows non-attorneys to seek family court judgeships (because a few states do allow this), campaign for pro-divorce attorneys to win these seats. WCNs have shown an affinity for putting unqualified people in positions of extraordinary power. They will definitely try that with family court judgeships wherever they can.

Look for more Covenant Marriage Laws.

Covenant marriage is a WCN form of religious marriage. It claims there are three parties to a marriage: the husband; the wife; and WCN God. Because God is a party to the marriage, covenant marriages restrict a couple’s ability to divorce.

Three states currently have covenant marriage laws: Lousiana, Arizona, and Arkansas. Other states currently considering covenant marriage laws include Texas, Tennessee, Missouri, and Oklahoma. South Carolina passed its Covenant Marriage Act in 2001.

We can use our imaginations on the application of covenant marriage.

States could pass laws requiring all people who perform marriages (including notaries) to obtain certification for covenant marriage.

This would accomplish at least two WCN objectives:

It would drive more couples toward church marriages, because WCN clergy would be likely to get this requirement waived for themselves, while notaries would be forced to self-fund their training.

The training would be WCN religious indoctrination for notaries. Those who ask too many questions or are skeptical during training would not be given certification, which would mean they could no longer perform marriages.

These two relatively simple tweaks could funnel more couples into the covenant marriage pool, even if they don’t realize it. A red flag for covenant marriage is REQUIRED pre-marital counseling. While I think pre-marital counseling is valuable, no one should be forced into a specific counseling modality.

I could also imagine the “covenant” part of this being very obscure. Many couples may not realize they have entered covenant marriages through this system until it’s too late.

Project 2026’s “Marriage Retreats” could only allow covenant marriages.

Saving America by Saving the Family proposes a kind of group marriage retreat, where single young men and women are indoctrinated in the WCN nightmare of marriage, matched with a suitable mate, and married at the end in a big Moonie-like group wedding. The authors even propose to give new married couples bonuses from deep-pocketed donors to get a head start on breeding, I mean, married life.

These marriage retreats will only result in covenant marriages. If they take the offered “bonuses,” they will likely have to return the money with interest if they attempt to divorce for any reason. That alone will trap millions of young people in marriages because many won’t be able to return the money.

Incrementally change laws so that over time, all marriages are covenant marriages.

WCNs have learned how to massage language to force their will on everyone. I could see red state politicians proposing new marriage legislation that sneaks covenant marriage requirements into the wording. Over several legislative cycles, this could have the effect of making all marriages within a state covenant marriages, thus restricting or eliminating divorce.

Remove options for women and children who flee abusive or destructive marriages.

This tactic is already in motion. Around the country, non-profits are shuttering due to the elimination of federal funds. Domestic violence shelters, food banks, homeless shelters, and similar have been gutted, leaving those fleeing violence and abuse with fewer safe options.

Their next step could be Taliban-like: They could punish friends and family who assist women who flee abusive or destructive marriages. WCNs always gaslight in these scenarios, meaning it could look something like this:

They encourage abusive husbands to report their wives “missing” or claim she “kidnapped” their children.

Complicit law enforcement activates, including offering bounties or cash awards for her location and return.

When she is found, she is fined, perhaps even charged with a crime, and returned to her husband. Anyone who sheltered or protected her could also be fined.

This isn’t far-fetched. In states like Texas, anti-abortion activists have used all sorts of bounty proposals and snitching-on-neighbors to try to stop pregnant women from getting healthcare. I’m merely applying a tactic they’ve used elsewhere to divorce.

What can YOU do? Look for these and other attacks on divorce in your communities.

Read proposed legislation. Community organization like the Daisy Chain makes a difference here, because someone will LOVE to take on this (to me) mind-numbing but critical task.

Show up at public meetings and forums.

Oppose WCN candidates for every office, including family judgeships.

Document what you see.

Report on the tactics WCNs use so that people elsewhere will recognize them.

Be awake, Americans. Be very awake.

More Americans can be awake by reading this newsletter. Please click the Share button below to send it to everyone you know.

Share

0:00 -10:22

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.