For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
5h

Your husband has impressive credentials!

I see they used patches of faux grass to cover the cement pavers where the beautiful Rose Garden used to be for the Easter Egg Roll.What a metaphor for our times…sigh

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Jennifer Anderson's avatar
Jennifer Anderson
3h

As a project manager that constantly jokes about architects and their unreasonable takes I will allow this. lol Honestly I am excited what someone with his experience has to say about this monstrous assault on our shared culture.

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3 replies by Andra Watkins and others
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