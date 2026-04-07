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A couple of weeks ago, my husband and I took some downtime. We decamped to the middle of nowhere; slept in a tent; and looked at the stars.

Given the hyper-rural nature of our location, we also talked. A lot. Those conversations influenced this newsletter’s direction for the rest of the week.

See, my husband started thinking about The Ballroom.

We hear about The Ballroom constantly. Over the thrum of war. The deaths of soldiers. Bombs. Concentration camps. The Epstein Class and its rape of children and adults. The tanking economy. Climate-change disasters.

Despite these and many other fascist-induced horrors, the regime is still obsessed with THE BALLROOM. I’ve read numerous architectural dives into evolving plans. Preservationists, real estate developers, and city planners have weighed in. I even read this great piece in The Atlantic about Hitler’s obsession with Reich architecture. (Click HERE for a gift link.)

Yet after everything I’ve seen, THE BALLROOM demands a different sort of architectural and urban design discussion.

My husband wants a piece of that discussion. For the balance of the week, he’s writing a series that will help readers view THE BALLROOM through a different lens. It will be controversial, but I hope you’ll hear him out.

You’ll definitely learn something.

What are my husband’s qualifications to opine on THE BALLROOM, you ask?

My husband holds architecture degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (bachelors) and Rice University (masters.)

Early in his career, he partnered with a Chicago firm and entered international architecture competitions. His team were finalists in the Oklahoma City Memorial Competition, and they won several high-profile competitions for structures that were ultimately built in South Korea.

He practiced, but he also taught architecture at the university level, including an overseas teaching assignment in Paris. When Clemson University sought a professor with international teaching experience to start their Barcelona architecture program, they hired my husband.

My husband loves teaching. He was an award-winning professor. At his core, he will always be a teacher. But by the turn of the millennium, the demands of US academia were becoming about everything but teaching.

He turned his focus to cities and urban design, becoming the first director of the Charleston Civic Design Center, a public position he held for over a decade before pivoting into public/private real estate development. He retired from this public job as CEO of a thirty-plus-acre project on the Charleston peninsula last spring.

He has also been involved in the Urban Land Institute, where he served on a national design council and was tapped as a conference lecturer.

Over the course of our relationship, I’ve learned much about architecture and urban design from my husband. His discussion of THE BALLROOM will combine elements of architectural history, US history, urban design, and architectural design to make the case that this ballroom should be built. Especially if the United States continues on its current Christo-fascist trajectory.

I’ll be working hard in the comments, as well as showing up for my usual online interviews and preparing next week’s newsletters. I’m not going anywhere.

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And don’t forget! Join L O L G O P and me tomorrow, 8 April 2026. Noon eastern. Substack LIVE.

Journalist, producer, and full-time democracy warrior Jason Sattler and I will discuss his take on the V-Dem Democracy Report.

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