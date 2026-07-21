The Christian Constitution | Unholy Ground with Andra Watkins & Sam Osterhout

I’m doing something different with this week’s Unholy Ground. I’ve written some additional commentary on what White Christian Nationalists mean by the term “Practicing Christian.”

It’s important for more Americans to grasp what these words mean when they hear them. We can’t push back against tactics we can’t identify or don’t understand. Today’s newsletter is for YOU to LEARN and EDUCATE others in your communities.

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In last week’s newsletter Christian Nationalists Do Not Agree Over a Christian Constitution, I included one of the movement’s demands:

Restrict public office holding to practicing (White) Christian (Nationalists). “Practicing” means White Christian Nationalist men will constantly have to prove their bonafides to maintain eligibility.

I linked to the newsletter for those who missed it.

We talk about this in today’s Unholy Ground. Readers who prefer to skim a transcript can find one at the Transcript button below the video.

I’m expanding on our discussion to help more Americans recognize what these “practicing” Christian purity tests look like on the ground.

In Kennedy v Bremerton School District, the WCN Roberts Court ruled that a public high school coach has the right to pray on the field after games. (Source: Politico)

This ruling does not address its consequences: How athletes may be hazed, punished, or cut from teams for refusing a coach’s order to pray. Whether or not an individual bows one’s head is a form of WCN purity test. It is designed to apply peer pressure to force everyone to go along with WCN indoctrination.

What we can do:

Parents of students who do not want to be forced to pray can bring lawsuits against school districts and individuals.

Parents can put public pressure on school boards. A coach or teacher may have a right to pray due to a flawed Roberts Court ruling, but they don’t have the right to force anyone else to pray.

People can walk out of forced prayers. Peer pressure can work both ways. Don’t be disruptive or loud. Just get up and leave.

Concerned citizens can run for school boards.

According to Hemant Mehta at The Friendly Atheist, a California public high school coach is forcing his teams to complete White Christian Nationalist journals or run extra laps. (GO HERE for the story.)

As someone who spent the first two decades of my life in this kind of indoctrination, I want readers to understand what’s happening here.

A journal is supposed to be a tool for private reflection. But when a teacher or authority figure assigns a Christian journaling session and monitors whether or not students complete it, the teacher or authority figure is READING the journal. Over time, students learn to complete the journal in a manner that pleases the authority figure or they are punished.

Students are being sorted into fully indoctrinated, needs more pressure to yield to indoctrination, and must be broken in order to yield to indoctrination. Assigning additional laps is public humiliation designed to let everyone know who either needs more pressure or must be broken. The fully indoctrinated students are rewarded for participating in this humiliation.

(Growing up with this near-constant abuse was so much fun. NOT.)

What we can do:

Many of the steps in the previous section apply here.

Parents, communication with your kids is vital. Help them understand that these tactics are abuse, and let them know they can always count on you to protect them.

Requiring WCN purity tests for public support or welfare assistance.

On 6 May 2024, I wrote the newsletter What Does “Sin is the Root Cause of Homelessness” Mean?

The story covers a WI public official who refused to approve taxpayer funds for a men’s shelter because it did not apply WCN purity tests to continued residence at the shelter.

A seminal goal of Project 2025 was transforming ALL public assistance into taxpayer-funded WCN religious indoctrination in exchange for help. The regime has cut funding to secular groups that provide this assistance while expanding funding to approved religious organizations. This was always the plan.

What we can do:

I continue to pound this drum, but COMMUNITY ORGANIZING is going to be crucial in pushing back against WCN purity tests and forced indoctrination. Make sure you have independent secular nodes to provide for yourselves and your communities. This doesn’t have to be a formal non-profit. It can be food donation stations in random garages, clothing swap-meets, a group of healthcare providers who offer free clinics in their homes, and pooled funds to help community members when necessary. Too many Americans still cling to structures we had when we could use our imaginations and resources to build something new.

For more resources and ideas on how to recognize WCN purity tests, I’ve included links to several archived newsletters below.

I hope this expanded discussion of WCN purity tests to determine who’s the “practicing” Christian will help more Americans recognize these tactics in their communities.

You’re not alone. We can refuse this colonization of our minds together.

I know you’re exhausted. I am too.

Take whatever time you need to care for yourselves in this scorched earth march to the midterms.

Share these newsletters with your connections to help more Americans understand what’s at stake. CLICK THE SHARE BUTTON BELOW. Share

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