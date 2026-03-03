We will return to The Heritage Foundation’s Saving America by Saving the Family next week. While many outlets have covered this document, we still have a lot of language and hidden policy objectives to unpack.

Yesterday, Jonathan Larsen wrote a detailed report on the Biblical End Times justifications for attacking Iran that are currently being pushed by United States military leadership. According to Larsen, the Military Religious Freedom Foundation has fielded over 40 complaints of this religious justification being parrotted across 30 different military installations as of Monday night.

I started explaining Biblical eschatology during my 2024 Project 2025 coverage. Biblical eschatology is the belief in an apocalyptic End Times that leads to the physical return of Jesus Christ. It is often associated with the term “Armageddon.”

Because we have tons of newer subscribers who’ve never delved that far into the archives, I’m going to review that information for the balance of this week.

But before I begin, let’s talk about the meaning of FAITH.

Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary provides three definitions of FAITH (SOURCE: Merriam-Webster).

allegiance or duty to a person (loyalty) a. belief and trust in and loyalty to God; b. belief in the traditional doctrines of a religion; c. firm belief in something for which there is no proof; d. complete trust something that is believed especially with strong conviction (religion)

With afterlife matters, I’ve always distilled this definition to believing something for which there is no proof. Faith is the story we tell ourselves about what happens after we die.

We can believe in pearly gates and golden streets; we can convince ourselves an eternal lake of fire awaits the damned; we can think we return again and again until we reach perfection; we can be certain we become nothing once we’re gone.

We have compelling near-death accounts. We have thousands of stories of people who claim to have lived past lives. We have people who in some cases quite convincingly say they see and speak to the dead. But until scientists develop some observable, testable means of going to the afterlife space, studying what’s actually there, and returning to draft a report that is peer-reviewable, we don’t know what happens.

I don’t say that to demean anyone’s personal experiences. In my time as a writer, people have shared curious, unexplained, eerie, and sometimes glorious experiences with me. I’m grateful to everyone who trusts me with their stories, especially when they are vulnerable and miraculous and raw. In the realm of the unseen, I almost always choose to believe people.

Still, no one can scientifically prove - in testable, observable fashion - what happens after we die. It is personal and often deeply meaningful. We believe whatever we do, and whatever that is is faith.

Now let’s look at the definition of CERTAINTY.

Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary gives two definitions of certainty:

something that is certain the quality or state of being certain especially on the basis of evidence

A firm belief in something that has no proof (faith) is the opposite of something that is certain (certainty.)

White Christian Nationalists are CERTAIN their interpretations of the Bible are the only correct ones. When I was in WCN, I was told that I had to know that I know that I know that I know that I know I was going to heaven; that heaven was a specific locale that looked a certain way; and that everything in the Bible was infallible, words straight from God, and I could trust them without a doubt.

When people turn FAITH into CERTAINTY, they cannot countenance being wrong. WCNs say they worship an omnipotent, omnipresent, omniscient God, but they do not believe their God is any of those things. That God could annihilate everything with a word or a look or whatever act I can’t imagine. That God doesn’t need Mike Huckabee or Pete Hegseth or Mike Johnson or any other White Christian Nationalist’s help to make the Bible come true.

But because WCNs operate on CERTAINTY, not FAITH, they will destroy the entire planet and everyone and everything on it to make their Bibles come true. I don’t say this lightly: THEY ARE TRYING TO START WORLD WAR III, because they are certain it will lead to Armageddon and Jesus’ return.

On 12 February 2024, I wrote the newsletter below. Please note that this space was around 2 weeks old:

For subscribers who lack archive access, I’ve reproduced an extract from that newsletter. It goes to the next break.

Christian Nationalists don’t believe in climate change because they subscribe to apocalyptic Last Days/End Times dogma from the Bible. They believe we are living in the Last Days of the earth.

(Last Days and End Times are interchangeable. I use Last Days throughout this section to reduce word count, but End Times means the same thing.)

What is Last Days/End Times dogma?

Seminary courses spend semesters on Last Days dogma, but I’ll try to distill it into a few paragraphs.

Christian Nationalists believe the Last Days will be the worst era on earth. (Anyone who wants to read some King James Bible can click here.) Wars. Famines. Pestilences. Human depravity. Natural disasters. Earthquakes. They point to practically every news story as proof we live in the Last Days.

They believe the Last Days will usher in a one-world government led by the Anti-Christ, most likely seated in Jerusalem. He will impose a one-world currency (a mark on the hand or forehead - AKA ‘The Mark of the Beast’,) and will endorse a one-world church. (I learned this would be Roman Catholicism. My Baptist pastor railed against Catholics constantly.)

Earth will enjoy 3 1/2 years of bliss under the Anti-Christ, followed by 3 1/2 years of horror. These atrocities will culminate in the worldwide Battle of Armageddon, which will occur in Israel’s Valley of Megiddo. Jesus Christ will descend from heaven. His army will defeat the Anti-Christ and usher in a new utopian earth for true believers.

The nation of Israel is central to their Last Days beliefs.

Now learn a parable of the fig tree; When his branch is yet tender, and putteth forth leaves, ye know that summer is nigh. Parable of the Fig Tree, Matthew 24:32 KJV

Christian Nationalists interpret the fig tree as the nation of Israel. They believe the establishment of the state of Israel on May 14, 1948 started the Last Days clock, conveniently ignoring Jesus’ admonition against predicting dates and times.

They also think the Bible promises that the generation living on May 14, 1948 will see Armageddon and the glorious return of Jesus. For context, people born on May 14, 1948 will turn 78 this year.

When military leadership tells non-commissioned officers that the Iran war is part of God’s plan and that Pres. Donald Trump was “anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark his return to Earth, (Source: Jonathan Larsen linked above) they are really saying that God isn’t making the parable of the fig tree come true fast enough. They are CERTAIN their interpretation of the parable of the fig tree is correct. Their juxtaposition of timing is the only possibility they will entertain, because again they are CERTAIN they are right.

Never mind that this is foreign policy conducted like asking a Magic 8 ball what to do and taking the answer that occurs the most times as the correct course. Or like letting a horoscope tell one where and when to bomb. Or like asking a thousand tarot card readers to compare their readings and following the cards that occur the most times. While all of those things can give certain people comfort in their own lives, they aren’t modalities reasonable people would force the entire planet to live by.

Yet White Christian Nationalists have seized control of our government and military. They’re like the people they rail against who strap bombs to their bodies or stuff their trucks full of explosives and charge into populous areas. We call those people names like jihadists and religious extremists and religious fanatics for a reason. Only the WCN target is THE WHOLE PLANET instead of a building or city block. They are forcing the planet to live by their CERTAINTY in their own Biblical interpretations, because they are panicking that their take on the fig tree parable is running out of time.

We must defeat them, and we must ensure that no one who confuses FAITH with CERTAINTY gets anywhere near power again.

Millions of Americans may still lack a basic understanding of what White Christian Nationalists believe about the End Times. Please click the LIKE and RESTACK buttons to share this newsletter within Substack. To share it with your contacts beyond Substack, click the handy SHARE button below.

