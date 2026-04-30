In today’s newsletter, I provide receipts about the value of my reporting. If more Americans had heeded me almost 2 years ago, I would not be writing about today’s topic. A topic I returned to again in September 2025 to answer a specific reader question. I was right in my projections then. I remain confident that this WCN regime will implement today’s projections. I don’t write the above to scare people. I hope these receipts provide persuasive tools readers can use to convince more Americans to wake up. Because today’s topic will impact EVERY FEMALE (cis and trans) in the United States. (One could argue it will negatively impact many men, too. I know my husband finds me much easier to live with because I’m on HRT.) Most journalists don’t focus on forward-thinking topics. They’re too busy telling readers what already happened. Much of it is noise that keeps Americans focused on regime distractions and chaos. YOUR FINANCIAL SUPPORT helps me make more proactive, forward-thinking information to help you, your loved ones, and your communities cut through the distractions and navigate the chaos. If you can afford to, please click the button below and Upgrade to Paid. Upgrade to PAID

On 25 July 2024, I warned Americans that Christian Nationalist lawmakers would outlaw ALL contraception, including the oral birth control pill. I WAS ONE OF THE ONLY PEOPLE SAYING THIS AT THE TIME.

Today, this entire newsletter reads like a walk through recent history. Not one bit of it had to happen. Americans, including many who were writing about this topic then, should have listened to me.

Several readers have sent articles on the regime’s recent EPA directive to test for abortion pills and oral contraceptives in drinking water. (GO HERE to read an Oregon-based report. Jessica Valenti also covered it in depth earlier this week.)

Bear with me for some basic background on hormones.

The primary ingredients of oral contraceptives are estrogen and a progestin, the latter of which is synthetically produced progesterone. Some oral contraceptives only include progestins when the patient may have a higher risk of clotting.

Estrogen and progesterone are the primary female reproductive hormones. Testosterone is the primary male reproductive hormone.

The EPA added estrogens and progestins to its mandatory water testing list. It did not add testosterone.

This directive is about so much more than abortion medications and oral contraceptives. It is a step toward outlawing ALL hormonal therapies for women (cis and trans), including hormone replacement therapy for menopause.

With that backgrounder, let’s dive into today’s newsletter.

On 20 May 2024, I first addressed the idea that Christian Nationalists would attempt to outlaw female hormone replacement therapy.

From that newsletter:

Because females sinned first and tempted males, they insist that females must endure pain in childbirth, hormone swings, postpartum depression, menopause and more with stoic, resigned acceptance. It is a woman’s calling to suffer God’s punishment with a joyful heart.

On 30 September 2025, I answered a direct reader question about menopause and hormone replacement therapy.

In that newsletter, I outlined why I believe Christian Nationalists will outlaw or severely restrict all female hormonal therapies:

They believe menopause is part of God’s design.

Suffering is part of a woman’s calling and God’s curse to endure.

Eliminating HRT for menopausal women will make it impossible for certain transgender people to illegally access gender-affirming care.

The EPA will use these benchmarks to support the regime’s outlawing of oral contraception, using claims from Students for Life and other Christian Nationalist anti-abortion groups about contamination of drinking water.

I believe they will go further. And I’m pretty much the only person saying it.

Every night, I swallow a progestin and slather on an estrogen gel to treat my body’s reaction to menopause. These hormones would show up in drinking water tests ordered by the EPA alongside hormones from oral contraceptives. While these tests can isolate each type of estrogen and progestin, they cannot determine whether hormones derived from oral contraceptives or menopausal hormone replacement therapy.

If these hormones are truly damaging our drinking water, it won’t be long before the regime moves the bar from oral contraceptives are harmful to estrogens and progestins are harmful.

Because the latter is actually easier to accomplish. They can outlaw estrogens and progestins entirely.

An added bonus: Transgender women will be unable to access gender-affirming hormone care.

Again, there is no added directive to test drinking water for testosterone. Nor is there an assertion from any WCN anti-abortion group that testosterone contaminates drinking water.

Only female hormones are contaminants. Got it.

Please help more people in your life understand that these kinds of orders are signals: They are telling Americans what they intend to do by removing freedoms and attacking rights piecemeal.

These freedoms and rights will be difficult to restore, even if we manage to flip Congress in the midterms. Project 2025 was designed to transform the government from the inside. Beyond a certain point, the executive branch will be too captured for Congress or the judicial branch to stop it.

I have been uncannily skilled at predicting their moves in advance. If more Americans read this work and took it seriously, we could still stop the regime.

Because stopping them will take more than voting. It will take millions more Americans waking up, standing together, and rejecting what this regime and its billionaire backers want. To accomplish that, more Americans must grasp what’s at stake.

Today, what’s at stake is a swath of female healthcare for every cis and trans female in the United States.

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