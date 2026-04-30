For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Vickie's avatar
Vickie
3h

This is getting weird. I was going to make a comment, but I could not until I put in the code that I was sent by substack. This seems to be happening everywhere and is discouraging. I often just don't.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Kathy's avatar
Kathy
5h

As your posts,Andra,Jessica Valenti’s are often difficult to read but necessary to stay informed with our daily firehose of news.

This is not surprising …sigh…but wanted to share this link with you about “truth-fest”.

https://truth-fest.com/news/

Meanwhile our Fl Commissioner of Ed is going postal because a school board logo was used on a Dem political event ad.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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