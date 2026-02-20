For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

Transcript

The Epstein Class: Conversation with Nina Burleigh

A recording from Andra Watkins's live video
Andra Watkins and Nina Burleigh
Feb 20, 2026

All subscribers can enjoy this conversation between acclaimed journalist and author Nina Burleigh and me.

We’ve survived another week, everyone. Keep resisting. Keep calling your representatives and demanding that they represent you. Keep boycotting. Reject fascism and Christian Nationalism every day.

Support Burleigh’s work American Freakshow below":

American Freakshow
"Protect Source"
Here at the Freakshow, like everyone else, we sift through the millions of pages in the Epstein files with an eye for the elusive Trump connection, some proof behind the long-circulating rumors about his participation in the frolics Epstein arranged for himself and his coterie of wealthy ogres…
Read more
22 days ago · 86 likes · 8 comments · Nina Burleigh and Katie Chenoweth

She has also written multiple highly acclaimed books, both fiction and nonfiction. Find your next reads HERE.

